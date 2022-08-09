When you travel to a new place, the best way to get a feel for the local culture and lifestyle is by staying in a local home. This is what homestay is all about spending some time living like a local in another country. By choosing a homestay in Bali, you’ll be able to experience the local culture and see all the beautiful sights that this stunning island has to offer. In addition to being hands-on with the local community, you’ll also benefit from getting to know your host family well. Whether you’re looking for an immersive cultural experience or just some peace, Bali has plenty of homestays that would be perfect for you!

