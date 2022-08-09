Read full article on original website
These New Yacht Trips Retrace the Steps of Real-Life Pirate Treasure Hunts
Click here to read the full article. If you’ve ever wanted to storm the high seas in search of buried treasure, now’s your chance. On Pelorus’s new Adventure Treasure Hunt Holidays, you and your friends and family can charter luxury yachts off the coasts of Sardinia, Indonesia or the Caribbean islands of Antigua and Barbuda. Once you’re there, you’ll participate in immersive excursions created in collaboration with Luxury Treasure Hunts. Each experience is based on the routes of historical seafarers, and they’re designed to entertain explorers of all ages. The adventures span from one to three days and are led by a...
Europe's most beautiful towns
15 of the most beautiful small towns in Europe, from Italy to Spain and France.
Celebrities and tourists are flooding into Greece. But a harsh winter isn’t far off
Earlier this month, Elon Musk flew to Mykonos, reputedly coughing up €7,000 to enjoy the pleasures of a gold-coloured speedboat for a couple of hours. On nearby Paros, Roger Federer lapped up the rays with his family away from the tennis court while Magic Johnson enthused about his “life changing experience” at the Acropolis and Nicole Kidman thanked “beautiful Greece” on Instagram.
A Restorative Tour Through Europe’s Historic Spa Towns
If you’re fatigued by the Instagram-backdrop beach clubs and Mediterranean islands that have come to define swanky summer vacations, I have an antidote—and a trip back in time—for you. Imagine an era when going on holiday involved restorative days spent taking thermal waters from natural mineral springs, trotting down picturesque boulevards in a horse drawn carriage, and hopping a funicular ride for an alpine picnic, with elegant evenings at gilded casinos. While it might read like an itinerary straight out of the Belle Époque, it’s entirely possible for today’s bon vivants.
Dream job alert: you could live in a luxury villa in the Maldives for free for an entire year
Do you love books? And do you love sunshine? Well, if the answer to both of those questions is hell yes, then, boy, do we have the dream job for you. A luxury resort on an island paradise in the Maldives is looking for someone to run its bookshop. Not...
British tourist, 21, killed by helicopter blade in Greece
Three arrested after Jack Fenton hit by rear rotor while reportedly trying to take a selfie at heliport in Athens
Best hotels in the Maldives 2022: Where to stay for luxury, private beaches and relaxation
You’ve decided to splurge on a dream trip to the Maldives. Now comes the hard part – deciding where to stay. With the total number of resorts expected to reach 179 by the end of 2022 and a head-spinning choice of different vibes and styles – far-flung castaway piles, laid-back fly and flops, lavish beach palaces, design-driven spa retreats, romantic hideaways – choosing where to stay has never been more difficult. Here, we’ve helped to narrow it down.The best hotels in the Maldives are: Best for a wellness break: Joali Being, Booking.comBest edge of the world escape: Six Senses Laamu,...
Get 40% Off Cruises to the Galapagos Plus Free Airfare with This Deal
The Galapagos are a bucket list destination for most of us, but they're also a place where the costs and logistics tend to be prohibitive factors for actually visiting. Now, thanks to this deal first flagged by The Points Guy, it seems way more feasible to make it to this marvelous location.
The best honeymoon hotels in Bali
The island of the Gods famously had its pop-culture moment in the 2010 blockbuster Eat Pray Love, and while the sheer mention of the film has become a Balinese cliché, there’s a reason the “love” chapter was reserved for this particular Indonesian archipelago. From the spirituality of the island to its spectacular natural beauty, tropical climate and temperate water, you really can’t beat Bali for romance. Whether sunbathing in Jimbaran Bay, exploring temples in Ubud, snorkelling the coral reef of Pemuteran or hiking Mount Batur at sunrise, there is something to suit every type of honeymooner here. And the incense...
Homestay Bali: Experience the local life of Bali
When you travel to a new place, the best way to get a feel for the local culture and lifestyle is by staying in a local home. This is what homestay is all about spending some time living like a local in another country. By choosing a homestay in Bali, you’ll be able to experience the local culture and see all the beautiful sights that this stunning island has to offer. In addition to being hands-on with the local community, you’ll also benefit from getting to know your host family well. Whether you’re looking for an immersive cultural experience or just some peace, Bali has plenty of homestays that would be perfect for you!
10 stunning places to stay in southern Spain
Set in the mountains north of Granada and surrounded by olive groves and oak forests, this picturesque estate has been restored into a charming, 15-room bolthole. Combine mornings at the Alhambra – Granada is just half an hour’s drive away – with afternoons by the pool in the pretty walled garden, or spend your time exploring the surrounding Alpujarran mountains on foot, bike or horseback. Original wood-beamed ceilings and exposed stone walls give rooms an authentic, rustic feel and the three-course set dinners offer the best of local Andalucían cuisine.
These Intimate Capri Hotels Are an Escape From the Island's Crowds
All listings featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you book something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. No one can dispute Capri's great charms: wildflower-carpeted cliffs that look out over secluded coves, swims in the pristine aquamarine sea, and evening strolls along cobblestoned streets and through small piazzas that remain unchanged since Jackie O took her daily passeggiata here. The downside: day-trippers from Naples and large cruise ships that can make the place feel like an Italian Disney World. The trick is to book a hotel where you can comfortably stay put only to emerge in the afternoon, when the crowds have thinned.
Airfare to drop 40% in the fall: Hopper
Travelers facing surging summer prices can expect good news as domestic airfare is expected to drop by nearly 40% in the coming fall months, according to data from the travel booking platform Hopper. According to Hopper data, round-trip domestic airfare is expected to drop about 38% from its peak summer...
The Turquoise Riviera - the last untapped corner of the Med: Beyond the tourist traps, discover the hidden bays and ancient sites of south-western Turkey
We've dropped anchor on a sea that dazzles with all the shades of a peacock – royal blue, iridescent azure and shimmering emerald. After sailing out from Kalemya Bay, just outside Fethiye, we’re alone at Aquarium Cove, one of Turkey’s best dive spots. It’s too tempting not to jump in, for just under the surface is a 95ft-deep cavern where a shaft of light illuminates the wondrous rainbow-coloured coral.
The Wines and Wonders of Sicily’s West Coast
My first flight into Sicily was a bleary-eyed dream come true. I woke from my red-eye stupor to plane window-sized views of sandy beaches, coastal inlets and rows of vineyards atop rolling mountains. Later, as I taxied into Palermo, the dramatic landscape unfurled before me, the capital city of the island juxtaposing urban dwellings against the Mediterranean Sea and western mountain ranges of Sicily, visible from the majority of downtown sidewalks.
Chile’s Easter Island reopens to tourists after more than two years
The remote island of Rapa Nui, also known as Easter Island, has reopened to international travellers after being closed to tourists for more than two years.On 4 August, the Pacific island welcomed 230 tourists after 868 days of border closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.One of the world’s most isolated travel destinations, Rapa Nui is most famous for its ‘Moai’ guardian statues, ancestral figures carved from volcanic rock between 1250 and 1500 AD.Tourists who want to visit one of the last places in the world to ease Covid travel restrictions, must present a negative PCR, taken no later than 24...
An Essential Guide to Nice, Europe’s Original Resort Town
Nice’s standing as the ultimate getaway became official last summer, when it earned UNESCO World Heritage status as the “winter resort town of the Riviera.” Citing the “exceptional universal value of the architectural, landscape, and urban heritage of Nice,” the designation memorializes the city’s international flair and air of opulence.
A TikToker booked an Airbnb in Bali for a romantic getaway. When she arrived, she found an overgrown ghost town.
Bree Robertson expected a luxurious property with an infinity pool. Instead, she found a vacant property with algae-filled water.
Tourist Takes Moped Joy Ride Through Ancient Pompeii
An Australian tourist on a rented scooter managed to somehow breach the perimeter of the ancient ruins of Pompeii in southern Italy and take a leisurely ride around the UNESCO Heritage Site, which is strictly pedestrian only. The 33-year-old said he had “no idea” that he wasn’t allowed to ride through the park—despite what would have been an obvious absence of other traffic. He said he entered through a dirt road that is used by maintenance trucks that was somehow left open. Police cited him for unauthorized access to the site since he also failed to purchase an entrance ticket. Authorities say no damage has been noted from his joy ride.Read it at CNN
My travel guide to Venice, Italy
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. I hear so many mixed reviews about Venice, so I was excited to check it out for myself. In all honesty, it was my least favorite place we visited in Italy (including Rome, Florence and the Amalfi Coast). Venice was beautiful though, and we had an amazing time.
