Chrissy Teigen has announced that she and her husband, John Legend, are expecting another baby.“We have another one on the way,” she wrote in a post on her Instagram account showing off her baby bump on Wednesday (3 August).“So far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing,” she added.Teigen and Legend have been married for almost nine years and have two children, Luna and Miles.“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” Teigen wrote, appearing to refer to her miscarriage...

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO