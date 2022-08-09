UGA is facing a 'rebuilding year' in 2022, and that's okay!

A comment from Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban made quite the stir last week when he called 2021 a rebuilding year for the Crimson Tide when he joined McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning.

While Alabama enters the 2022 season they do so as prohibitive favorites in the SEC, and while Georgia is next in line and they expect to be the toughest competition for Alabama, DawgNation's Mike Griffith feels that similar to Alabama in 2021, this will be a rebuilding season for Georgia.

"This is a rebuilding year for Georgia. Georgia lost 15 guys to the NFL Draft, five 1st Round picks including the Outland Trophy winner and the Butkus winner," explains Griffith. "College Football is cyclical, sometimes you’re up, sometimes you’re down. Nobody needs to feel slighted or feel like that somehow takes away from what last year’s team accomplished.

"This is a rebuild," declares Mike Griffith once more, "and if your team gets it done and plays in the National Championship this year than Kirby Smart should be the Coach of the Year."

Despite things being considered a rebuild, the Georgia Bulldogs did rank 3rd in the Coaches Poll that was released on Monday and they received the 2nd most number of first place votes behind Alabama.

