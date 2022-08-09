ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

GOP polls show House battlefield stretching into double-digit Biden districts

By Ally Mutnick
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=201QK0_0hA6DDzL00
Oregon Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle shows her oath of office after she signed it after her inauguration at the state Capitol in Salem, Ore., Jan. 7, 2019. | Andrew Selsky/AP Photo

A round of new internal polling is giving the GOP fresh optimism that the House battleground map is stretching even more favorably in their direction.

Four surveys conducted in late July reveal close races in open seats in Oregon, Colorado and California that President Joe Biden carried by between 11 and 15 points in 2020. Taken all together, GOP operatives view the data as a sign that Biden’s sinking approval numbers could drag Democratic candidates down enough to bring deep blue turf into reach.

The voter registration and partisan lean of the districts all strongly favor Democrats, and it will be a heavy lift for Republicans to flip any of these seats. Moreover, the only polling available in the districts are internal Republican figures, which can sometimes be rosier than reality for the party.


But the numbers comport with general assessments about the state of the House map from strategists of both parties, as well as the close results of the 2021 statewide elections in New Jersey and Virginia. Altogether, the tightening polls suggest that some super-blue seats could be in play in November, which would mean Democrats may have to expend precious resources there on defense — especially because they lack well-funded incumbents.

The most encouraging poll for Republicans came in Oregon’s new 6th District, where Republican Mike Erickson led Democratic state Rep. Andrea Salinas by 7 points, 47 percent to 40 percent, with 13 percent undecided. In a district that Biden won by nearly 14 points, his approval rating is underwater by 20 points. Republicans lead on a generic ballot by 7 points — a rough reality for a seat that Democrats drew to be safe.

Erickson, a supply chain logistics consultant, has poured some of his own money into the race: He raked in $1.1 million in the second quarter, compared to Salinas’ $800,000. The survey of 400 likely voters was conducted July 26-28 by Cygnal for the Erickson campaign and the National Republican Campaign Committee, contacting voters via live calls and text-to-web. The margin of error was plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.

Oregon has turned into a surprising pressure point for Democrats, who are defending three open seats in the state. The most at-risk district is the one that Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader lost in a May primary. Now, a more progressive Democrat is defending the turf against a credible GOP candidate in a seat Biden won by 9 points.

“Voters in historically blue seats are rejecting Democrats’ failed economic record of tax hikes, record-high prices, and a recession,” NRCC communications director Michael McAdams said.

Still, Democrats feel confident in their ability to retain these seats, citing Kansans’ recent endorsement of abortion rights at the ballot box as a sign that voters have soured on the GOP and its agenda. And Democrats pushed back on the Republican poll of Oregon’s 6th District, citing internal Democratic polling from early July that found a tied race between Salinas and Erickson.

“Voters in Kansas just showed us how toxic the Republican brand is and now House Republicans are shaking in their boots because they’ve got to defend their anti-freedom MAGA agenda,” said DCCC spokesman Chris Hayden. “Democrats are the party of freedom, justice, and putting people over politics.”

Still, Republicans insist the fact that there are deep-blue districts hosting such close polling results show the political environment is continuing to move swiftly in their favor. In Oregon, they also see a path to contesting the district retiring Rep. Peter DeFazio is vacating along the western coast of the state.


A July 25-28 survey of 400 likely voters in DeFazio's district found a 5-point race, with Democrat Val Hoyle leading Republican Alek Skarlatos, 46 percent to 41 percent, with 13 percent undecided. Skarlatos, a former National Guardsman who thwarted a terrorist attack on a Paris-bound train, is making a second run for the seat that Biden won by 13 points.

Biden is underwater in the district by 16 points, according to the poll, which was conducted by Moore Information for the Skarlatos campaign and the NRCC. The margin of error is plus or minus 5 percentage points and it surveyed 400 likely voters via live calls.

Meanwhile, a mid-July poll from the Congressional Leadership Fund, the top GOP super PAC, found Republican Erik Aadland trailing Democrat Brittany Pettersen by 2 points, 44 percent to 42 percent in an open seat anchored in the Denver suburbs, where Democratic Rep. Ed Perlmutter is retiring. Biden carried the district by 15 points in 2020.

For Republicans, the surveys are also an encouraging sign that they remain competitive in Democratic-leaning seats in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

One recent survey of 400 likely voters in an open district in California’s Central Valley found Democrat Adam Gray leading Republican John Duarte by 4 points, 47 percent to 43 percent. Biden is underwater by 9 points (43 percent approval, 52 percent disapproval) in a district he carried by 11 points in 2020. The seat is open post-redistricting because Rep. Josh Harder (D-Calif.) is running in a more Democratic-friendly district nearby.

But that poll also included some good news for Democrats: They are leading on the generic ballot there, 46 percent to 43 percent, and Biden’s approval has ticked up at least somewhat. An internal Duarte campaign poll from May found Biden underwater by 13 points with his disapproval at 39 percent.

The live-caller survey was conducted Aug. 3-7 for the NRCC and the Duarte campaign. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.

Comments / 123

Margaret Omalley
3d ago

Wrong we do not want government in charge of our children. We are against grooming our children. We do not want drug cartels in our country . We do not want CCP in our country. We stand for Freedom 🇺🇸❤️

Reply(2)
59
Kats57
3d ago

Use your common sense and look around you. what has O'Biden done for you. Has he focused on the American people? Has he made our Country safe enough? I stead....he sends BILLIONS TO UKRAINE, weakens our Military supply, approved ILLEGALS ONCE AGAIN TO INVADE US. Hiding his Son's laptop, but raided President Trump's home to take your mind off of the B.$hit he and his Cronies are pulling. If you vote Blue...you deserve the Inability to drive without gas, put food on your table and consider yourself Truly free

Reply(18)
43
GolfNuttt
3d ago

the labor participation rate stinks. fewer people work or looking. Eric Holder and Susan Rice hate the Pursuit of Happiness by people who read and write and build cities and cure diseases. They can only disguise it for a while.

Reply(2)
14
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
Oregon Government
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
POLITICO

Meet the GOP's future king of Biden investigations

FANCY FARM, Ky. — Don’t know the name James Comer? Prepare to hear it a lot more if the GOP flips the House in November. The third-term Kentucky Republican poised to head the House Oversight Committee next year has two major investigations top of mind: the business dealings of Hunter Biden and the origins of Covid. With that powerful gavel, Comer will be one of the most pivotal figures in directing the party’s pent-up frustration and aggression toward Democrats after years in the minority.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Schrader
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mike Erickson
Person
Alek Skarlatos
Person
Peter Defazio
Person
Ed Perlmutter
The Associated Press

Rep. Herrera Beutler, who voted to impeach Trump, concedes

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, one of two Republican members of Washington state’s congressional delegation who voted to impeach Donald Trump, has conceded her reelection bid after being overtaken in late vote tallies by a GOP challenger endorsed by the former president. Trump had targeted the six-term incumbent and endorsed Joe Kent, a former Green Beret, in the 3rd Congressional District contest. The district is in southwest Washington, across the border from Portland, Oregon. Herrera Beutler, who was first elected to the U.S. House in 2010, led Kent by about 4,700 votes on election night but her lead shrunk throughout last week, and updated returns put Kent ahead and into the No. 2 spot on Monday night. Once Clark County, the district’s largest, and Thurston Counties updated their tallies Tuesday, Kent was leading Herrera Beutler by 928 votes. The Associated Press has said the race for the second candidate to advance in the primary is still too early to call as it estimates about 10,000 votes are left to be counted.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Herrera Beutler third GOP impeacher to fall in primary

SEATTLE (AP) — Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler has become the third congressperson who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump to be ousted in a primary. Herrera Beutler fell to Trump-backed Joe Kent, a former Green Beret, in the 3rd Congressional District contest. The district is in southwest Washington state, across the border from Portland, Oregon. Kent will face Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in November. She had already advanced to the general election since she was the top vote getter after the Aug. 2 primary, with 31% of the vote.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Polls#Gop Polls#Election State#Republicans#Democrats#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Gop#House#Oregon Labor#Democratic
WWEEK

Oregon Reformers Launch More Efforts to Change Voting Process

On Aug. 9, election reform advocates filed two ballot initiatives for 2024 that would change voting in state elections from the current first-past-the-post process to what’s called STAR voting. The acronym stands for “score, then automatic runoff.” It’s another version of ranked-choice voting, a concept that both the city...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

Florida's 'smooth' 2020 election gets bashed in GOP primary

What’s old is new— Don’t look now, but Florida’s 2020 election — which was seen as a logistical success — is now getting litigated ahead of the Aug. 23 Republican primary. Primary colors— A super PAC backing state Sen. Kelli Stargel in Florida’s 15th...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
246K+
Followers
14K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy