Boxing occasionally has some loaded summers, but historically the sport has always seemed to cool to some degree between June and September. It’s really true in 2022. The first half of this year was about as good as the sport could have asked for but the July and August slates have felt a little like the old school television cycle. Season finales in the classic sense by June, season premieres in September, and maybe a few shows of note tested in between.

