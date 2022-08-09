Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey And More Reacts To the Death of Legendary ‘Judo’ Gene LeBell at 89
Gene LeBell, the legendary “Judo” icon, has passed away at 89. It’s no secret that LeBell introduced judo to MMA. During Ronda Rousey’s UFC career, he was her mentor. Ex-UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, and other prominent mixed martial arts (MMA) names have reacted to the recent passing of judo legend Gene LeBell.
Teofimo Lopez To Ryan Garcia: F--- You! You Can't Play Me! You're Hype & Not Serious About Fight
Teofimo Lopez Jr. faces off against Pedro Campa on Saturday night headlining an ESPN show from Resorts World in Las Vegas. Although Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs) will be making his 140-pound debut and fighting for the first time since losing his lightweight titles to George Kambosos Jr. last November, a newfound narrative around his comeback has revolved around a potential fight with Ryan Garcia.
Photos: Teofimo Lopez, Pedro Campa - Face To Face at Final Presser
It has been nearly two years since Teofimo Lopez has fought on ESPN, and the former lightweight king is primed to return in devastating fashion. Lopez will make his junior welterweight debut Saturday evening in the 10-round main event against Pedro "Roca" Campa at the Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas. (photos by Mikey Williams)
De La Hoya: We Will Continue To Work Hard To Support Ramirez As He Campaigns For 175 Title
The team at Golden Boy Promotions could not have been more pleased with the ruling handed down by the WBA. Any concern over Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez being cheated out of a light heavyweight title shot was put to rest this week. The WBA rejected a special permit submitted by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing seeking an exemption for Dmitry Bivol to bypass his mandatory title fight obligation to instead face England’s Joshua Buatsi.
White Names UFC Fighter Who Could Match Conor McGregor’s Impact
Dana White has identified one UFC fighter who could someday match Conor McGregor‘s impact on the sport of MMA. When it comes to star power, no one in MMA comes close to Conor McGregor. McGregor has become a household name, an Irish icon, and a pop-culture figure every bit as a sports one. Further evidence of this could be found by McGregor’s recent casting in the upcoming remake of the 1989 Hollywood classic Road House.
McKinson On Ortiz Loss: I Went Into The Lion's Den With No Fear So I’m Proud Of Myself
Michael McKinson knows he proved his worth in his latest venture inside the ring even if he doesn’t have a win to show for it. The 28-year-old British southpaw came up short against Vergil Ortiz Jr. in their 12-round welterweight bout last Saturday night at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, but managed to keep his head high. Ortiz, who resides in nearby Grand Prairie, dropped the previously undefeated McKinson twice before compelling McKinson’s father to throw in the towel in the ninth round.
MMA Icon, Bellator Female Champ Cris Cyborg To Make Pro Boxing Debut 9/25
Cris Cyborg’s career crossover from the cage to the ring is complete. The iconic mixed martial artist and current Bellator female featherweight champion will be making her pro boxing debut on Sept. 25 when she takes on Simone Silva in a homecoming fight in Curitiba, Brazil, she announced Wednesday.
Donaire Explains What Butler Must Do To Have Any Chance Against Inoue
Nonito Donaire has warned Paul Butler he must correct two mistakes if he is going to have any chance of upsetting Naoya Inoue. Talks are on-going for an undisputed world bantamweight title fight between the UK’s Butler and Japanese hero Inoue before the end of the year. Donaire was...
Euro News: Anthony Yigit, Jacob Bank, Haro Matevosyan, More
Danish super middle prospect Jacob Bank (7-0) takes on Germany-based Dominican veteran Rafael Bejaran (30-7-1) October 1 in Kolding on a TK promotion. The undercard features the return of cruiserweight Ditlev Rossing (14-0) and super welterweight Mikkel Nielsen (9-2). .................................. Norway Fight Night is back in action in Trondheim on...
Hearn: AJ Probably Could’ve Skipped Usyk And Fought Fury, But He Wants To Win His Belts Back
Promoter Eddie Hearn is not concerned that Anthony Joshua won’t be the betting favorite in his upcoming rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. London’s Joshua and WBO, IBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight. Champion Usyk of Ukraine are set to face each other in a title unification bout a second time on Aug. 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Joshua lost his heavyweight belts to Usyk by unanimous decision last September at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
In Heavyweight Boxing, UK vs. Ukraine Is Becoming an Enduring Thing
Boxing occasionally has some loaded summers, but historically the sport has always seemed to cool to some degree between June and September. It’s really true in 2022. The first half of this year was about as good as the sport could have asked for but the July and August slates have felt a little like the old school television cycle. Season finales in the classic sense by June, season premieres in September, and maybe a few shows of note tested in between.
Cody Crowley: I Would Love To Fight Stanionis; Don't See Anything There I Can't Handle
Cody Crowley expects to return to the ring sometime in November. The Canadian southpaw’s opponent hasn’t been chosen, but Crowley considers Eimantas Stanionis a realistic target. The 147-pound contender immediately identified the unbeaten WBA world welterweight champion as his preferred opponent during a recent appearance on “The PBC Podcast.”
Teofimo Lopez: Failure Is My Best Friend, The Experience I Needed To Grow
Teofimo Lopez Jr. had a slightly different plan for his full-blown introduction to the 140-pound division. Once upon a time, the goal was to parlay his lineal and unified lightweight championship title reign into a shot at the undisputed crown at junior welterweight. That dream was on the vision board following his 2020 Fighter of the Year campaign that saw him dethrone Vasiliy Lomachenko to unify the lineal/WBA/IBF/WBO lightweight titles.
Parker: A lot of People Said I Wouldn't Fight Joyce - It's The Fight I Wanted!
THE TRADING OF verbal jabs during an opening press conference was an unfamiliar experience for Joseph Parker, who is far more used to exchanging pleasantries with forthcoming opponents. But with his proposed collision with Joe Joyce mired in confusion and delay for a considerable period before it was finally made...
Photos: Conor Benn, Chris Eubank Jr. - Face To Face at Press Conference
One of the best rivalries in modern British boxing history has officially entered the next generation. (photos by Mark Robinson) BoxingScene.com has confirmed that plans are finalized for a showdown between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. The long-discussed grudge match is now set to headline an October 8 DAZN Pay-Per-View from The O2 in London.
Zurdo Ramirez On Bivol Title Shot: It's Time For Revenge, For My Mexican People
The ruling handed down was more crucial than ever to what Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez needs to accomplish. A shot at the WBA light heavyweight title remains in play for the Mexican southpaw, who awaits the next steps for his mandatory shot at reigning champ Dmitry Bivol. The fight’s status was on hold as the WBA reviewed a request by Matchroom Boxing seeking permission for Bivol to instead next face Joshua Buatsi.
Broner On His Punch Output: 'Tim Duncan Wasn't Exciting But He Knew How To Win'
If Adrien Broner is concerned that he doesn’t throw enough punches in his fights, he certainly isn’t showing it. The multiple weight-division titlist from Cincinnati was recently asked to respond to criticism regarding his relatively low-volume offense, a topic that has come up in some of the biggest fights of his career, including his 2015 welterweight (catchweight) fight with Shawn Porter, his 2017 junior welterweight clash with Mikey Garcia, and his 2019 pay-per-view welterweight title fight with Manny Pacquiao.
Joe Joyce: Joshua Must Be an Offensive Fighter To Beat Usyk
Olympic silver medal winner Joe Joyce will be a very interested observer in the upcoming rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua. Joyce is the WBO's mandatory challenger to the upcoming rematch. Last September, Usyk made a big statement when he outboxed Joshua over twelve rounds to capture the WBO,...
Arsen Goulamirian Now Sole WBA Cruiserweight Titlist, Merhy Vacates After Passing On Rematch
Arsen Goulamirian has become the sole claimant to the WBA cruiserweight title. All he has to do now, is defend it. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Beligum’s Ryad Merhy is no longer recognized as the WBA secondary cruiserweight titleholder, relinquishing such status on Friday. The development came as the deadline neared for Merhy and Goulamirian to meet in a title consolation clash per the WBA’s title reduction policy.
Zhang Zhilei Touches Down in Jeddah, Pumped To Face Filip Hrgovic
Undefeated heavyweight Zhang “Big Bang” Zhilei (24-0-1, 19 KOs) has touched down in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia a few days early to prepare for his IBF heavyweight title eliminator against Croatia’s Filip Hrgovic (14-0, 12 KOs). The fight is set for August 20th, and the winner will become the IBF’s number one heavyweight contender.
