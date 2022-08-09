Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cost of living: Withernsea residents penniless and 'struggling to live'
Teachers and nurses in an East Yorkshire seaside resort are among those struggling to feed their families, a charity has said. Jayne Nendick, who has worked at The Shores Centre in Withernsea for 17 years, described the current situation as "a hidden pandemic". The charity aims to help people manage...
New Glasgow students told they will not be guaranteed accommodation this year as union claims university has accepted too many students
New Glasgow University students will not be guaranteed accommodation this year and have been advised only to accept their place if they have already secured somewhere to stay – as its students’ union claimed the university had recruited too many students. The university blamed a 'significant contraction' in...
Nurse strikes are inevitable unless the government offers NHS staff more cash, warns union
NURSE strikes are inevitable unless the government offers NHS staff more cash, the UK’s top union has warned. Early ballot results from the Royal College of Nursing in Scotland show nine out of 10 members voted to reject ministers’ pay rise offer. The RCN said turnout was “really...
BBC
PM agrees to UK-wide talks on cost of living crisis
Boris Johnson has agreed to talks between the UK and devolved governments over the cost of living crisis. It comes after Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon wrote to him requesting an emergency meeting. In the letter she told Mr Johnson that only the UK government could access resources "on the...
U.K.・
RELATED PEOPLE
School pupils’ pass rates fall in Scotland for Highers and National 5s
Decline coincides with end of teacher-led grading after cancellation of exams in 2020 and 2021
Home Office contractor gives children hotel food containing worms
Family accommodated in a Midlands hotel were sick after eating meal provided by Serco
Hosepipes must be banned, Environment Secretary urges water companies
Hosepipes should be banned, the Environment Secretary has urged water companies, as Britain is forecast to bake in temperatures of up to 28C on Sunday amid an unusually dry August.George Eustice said some firms have already “rightly” taken action to mitigate the effects of the prolonged dry weather as he encouraged others to follow suit.His remarks, the first public intervention by ministers, signal possible restrictions on watering gardens, washing cars or filling pools with hosepipes for millions more people across southern England in the coming days.It comes as forecasters predict the warm weather will continue for most of the UK...
BBC
Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust: MPs 'running out of patience'
The government is drawing up "options" to deal with Norfolk and Suffolk's failing mental health trust, according to a Conservative MP. Norwich North MP Chloe Smith said she and colleagues were "running out of patience". It follows a meeting between a health minister, local MPs and the Norfolk and Suffolk...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Artist found dead in Swansea park after years of homophobic bullying
A young Welsh artist who was bullied as teenager for being gay and later suffered panic attacks after a relationship breakdown took his own life, an inquest has heard. William Green, 26, from Swansea, was found dead two days after a row with a former boyfriend just before Christmas last year, the hearing was told.The inquest, in Swansea, heard that he found life at his comprehensive school “very difficult” because of homophobic bullying, but kept it quiet from his family until he was a university student.His family said his friends accepted him for who he was but that he did...
BBC
Last resident in doomed Wishaw flats refuses to leave
The last resident of a housing estate due to be demolished has said the council will need to double its offer to get him to leave. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours in his block on the Gowkthrapple housing estate in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, since December. The 66-year-old wants at...
BBC
Moffat children's home abuser given further jail term
A former care home manager jailed for sexual abuse has been given a further prison term. Peter Harley, 77, was sentenced to 15 years in 1996 for abusing 16 boys at the Merkland Home in Moffat. Two more victims came forward and he was convicted last month of two charges...
Martin Lewis says government must double energy bill help for poorest
Ministers will need to at least double the amount of support given last time to help protect the poorest households from rising energy bills, the consumer rights campaigner Martin Lewis has said. In February, the then chancellor, Rishi Sunak, now vying for the Conservative party leadership, announced that eligible UK...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Church organist, 89, honoured in surprise presentation by Prince of Wales
A church organist who has been playing for 75 years has been honoured for her dedication with a surprise presentation by the Prince of Wales.Mary Edmondson, 89, was delighted to be presented with a basket of flowers by Charles following the service at Canisbay Parish Church in Caithness on Sunday.Charles, known as the Duke of Rothsay in Scotland, was staying at the Castle of Mey near John O’Groats, which belonged to the late Queen Mother, and like her attends Canisbay Parish Church when he is staying there.Miss Edmondson began playing the organ at the age of 14 and has played...
Worried mother asks if her son will he be 'discriminated' against if he goes to to private school - as some agree he will be 'too privileged' for internships and advise her to move him to the local 6th form for exams
A mother has sparked a debate after asking if her son should go through private secondary education or if it will lead to him being 'discriminated' against in the jobs market. The anonymous woman, from London, took to parenting forum NappyValleyNet to garner opinions on her dilemma revealing she is worried she might 'make things tougher on him in the long run'.
BBC
Arriva North West: Political leaders urge bus firm to end strike
Political leaders have urged a bus firm to end a strike by drivers which has seen the majority of services cancelled across North-West England. Staff at Arriva North West have been on strike for more than three weeks after staging an indefinite walk-out on 20 July in a dispute over pay.
BBC
Great Witley field fire moved at 'an alarming rate'
A large fire that spread across a field and into gardens, was moving "at an alarming rate", an eyewitness says. The blaze broke out in a field on Thursday next to the A443, close to the village of Great Witley, in Worcestershire. Three cars were destroyed and more than 40...
BBC
Manx government admits living wage calculation incorrect since 2017
An error in how the Isle of Man Living Wage was historically calculated means the figure has been overestimated since 2017, the treasury minister has said. The mix-up meant the figure had been overstated by between 80p and £1.24 each year since its introduction. Alex Allinson said corrected figures...
BBC
Conservationists aim to save Derbyshire's swifts
Derbyshire conservationists are pushing housebuilders to install specialised nesting bricks for swifts - one of the UK's most endangered birds. The bricks are hollow and provide a home for the high-flying birds. The number of swifts in the UK is declining rapidly, having fallen by 65% in the past 25...
BBC
Strike-threatened councils make new staff pay offer
Scottish council leaders have made a new pay offer to staff in a bid to avoid planned strikes. Cosla has put a 3.5% deal on the table after a 2% increase was rejected, and will raise the Scottish local government living wage to £10.50 an hour. Unions said the...
BBC
Glasgow students denied university accommodation
New students at the University of Glasgow will not be guaranteed accommodation this year. Students who live within commuting distance were automatically denied accommodation after receiving their results on Tuesday. Prospective students from further afield were also told they are no longer guaranteed a place to stay. The university blamed...
Comments / 0