They’ve been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he’d grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp’s five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of “old Florida” that’s quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
fox13news.com
St. Pete 'sleep-in' demonstrators bring sleeping bags, tents to City Hall to protest rising rent
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - For the second week in a row, protestors in St. Petersburg staged a "sleep-in" on the steps of City Hall ahead of a crucial vote on rent control – but this time, the protest brought out both St. Pete police officers and Pinellas County deputies.
wlrn.org
Florida housing costs squeeze older adults on a fixed income
Aging Floridians on a fixed income are having a hard time keeping up with cost of living increases. "If you're on Social Security, honestly, I don't know how you can afford to live in Florida because the housing costs are high," said program director Kathleen Sarmiento at the Miami-based Alliance for Aging.
If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list
Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
suncoastnews.com
Man charged with selling narcotics in Dade City
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit was made aware of a possible dealer in narcotics who was selling large amounts of methamphetamine within Hernando County, the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Boat not repaired after two years, moved to undisclosed location
John McDonough turned to Better Call Behnken for help after he says a boat repair shop didn't finish his boat after two years, and the owner wouldn't tell him where it was.
floridahealth.gov
Mosquito-borne Illness Advisory Issued for Hillsborough County
TAMPA, FLA – The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County (DOH-Hillsborough) advises residents that there has been an increase in mosquito-borne illness activity in areas of Hillsborough County. The arbovirus dengue has been detected in cases connected with international travel. The risk to the general public is low.
Bay News 9
Florida developer plans modular home community to bridge the affordability gap
The solution to Florida's affordable housing crisis may look different from what some may think if a local development firm’s prediction is correct. Florida is experiencing a housing crisis, and multiple solutions are being considered. Officials at ERC Communities Inc. believe they have found the answer in modular homes.
fox13news.com
Newly appointed Hillsborough state attorney reverses controversial bike-stop policy
TAMPA, Fla. - Newly appointed Hillsborough State Attorney Susan Lopez reversed several enforcement policies that were put in place by her predecessor, Andrew Warren. This includes a controversial bike-stop policy opponents accused of being racist. In a memo sent to her employees this week, Lopez wrote, "effective immediately, any policy...
Florida Woman Rescued After Driving SUV Into Swimming Pool
Reports say the driver accidentally crashed through a fence before plunging into the pool.
Parents worry about AC issues inside Hillsborough County elementary school
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Some parents of Turner/Bartels K-8 School students are worried about air conditioning problems when they send their kids off to school. Marquetta Wilson's son is a third grader at the school. She says he had to deal with AC issues in the classroom for weeks.
Polk County schools switch to an ‘opt-out-only’ process for restricting library books
In late July, Superintendent Frederick Heid presented an “opt-in” policy for those 16 books, which included titles like “Beloved” by Toni Morrison, “Thirteen Reasons Why” by Jay Asher, and “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini. Heid said parents would use an online form that would authorize the library to loan those books out to students who request them. If a parent did not give their student permission to check out the challenged books through the opt-in policy, students would be barred from those titles.
Florida county's naming of a park after DeSantis is drawing shade
Manatee County's newest park will include things the vast majority of residents like: wetlands, shade trees, walking trails, open space, restrooms.Yes, but: It's the new name that's rubbing some the wrong way.Driving the news: The $3 million, 17-acre neighborhood park, which many residents already call Kinnan Park, is expected to be officially named after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, but not without controversy.Flashback: The county ran an online survey earlier this year soliciting name suggestions from locals.SouthPark, Joan of Park, Friendship Park and Inclusion Park were among the mix of serious and silly names.Most popular during the first five weeks was...
Man Wanted For Serial Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket Thefts
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is wanted in multiple cases of scratch-off lottery ticket thefts, in multiple cities. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify the man, and police departments in Lakeland, Winter Haven, and Lake Wales are also trying to identify
Florida rads: 3 Tampa Bay counties at higher risk of radon poisoning
Nine counties in Florida have a higher risk of radon gas poisoning, and three of them are right here in Tampa Bay.
Principal opens food pantry inside Polk County school located in food desert
Come this new school year, students and parents of Lake Marion Creek Middle School will have access to a food pantry.
10NEWS
SUV lands in pool at country club in Lakeland
Lakeland police say a woman accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake. She was not injured.
Deputies respond to multiple crashes just south of Bartow; 1 dead
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a pair of crashes that occurred just south of Bartow Friday morning.
cltampa.com
'Threaten and intimidate': St. Pete housing activists say Pinellas County Sheriff Deputies spent hours surveilling protest
Pinellas County Sheriffs Deputies surveilled a group of housing rights activists for around 12 hours during a demonstration that was being held outside of their jurisdiction, on St. Petersburg city property. Yesterday, housing activists staged an "emergency tent city" sleep-in demonstration at St. Petersburg City Hall to demand rent control...
Happy 813 Day, Hillsborough County
Saturday is 813 Day – get it? August 13 … 8/13? The area code for greater Hillsborough County? Yeah?Well, to celebrate, Sparkman Wharf is hosting a social media fundraiser to benefit the nonprofit environmental group Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful.What's happening: The typically-red TAMPA sign near Sparkman Wharf (pictured above) has been decorated with a bunch of 813s. They want you to post photos of yourself and your friends in front of the sign between now and Saturday, tagging Sparkman Wharf, with the hashtags #813Day and #SparkmanWharf.Sparkman Wharf will donate $5 to Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful for every photo, up to $1,000.On Saturday: Local bands play from 3-10pm. The first 50 people to visit Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams after 8:13pm will receive one complimentary ice cream scoop. And the first 20 to visit JoToro after 8:13pm get a free mi casa margarita.
