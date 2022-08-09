ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

They’ve been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he’d grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp’s five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of “old Florida” that’s quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

Florida housing costs squeeze older adults on a fixed income

Aging Floridians on a fixed income are having a hard time keeping up with cost of living increases. "If you're on Social Security, honestly, I don't know how you can afford to live in Florida because the housing costs are high," said program director Kathleen Sarmiento at the Miami-based Alliance for Aging.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list

Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk County, FL
Government
County
Polk County, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Polk County, FL
Lifestyle
State
Arkansas State
Local
Florida Government
suncoastnews.com

Man charged with selling narcotics in Dade City

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit was made aware of a possible dealer in narcotics who was selling large amounts of methamphetamine within Hernando County, the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook on Thursday, Aug. 11.
DADE CITY, FL
floridahealth.gov

Mosquito-borne Illness Advisory Issued for Hillsborough County

TAMPA, FLA – The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County (DOH-Hillsborough) advises residents that there has been an increase in mosquito-borne illness activity in areas of Hillsborough County. The arbovirus dengue has been detected in cases connected with international travel. The risk to the general public is low.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Zip Line#County Line#Dba The Blue#Ouachita Bigfoot Festi
Lakeland Gazette

Polk County schools switch to an ‘opt-out-only’ process for restricting library books

In late July, Superintendent Frederick Heid presented an “opt-in” policy for those 16 books, which included titles like “Beloved” by Toni Morrison, “Thirteen Reasons Why” by Jay Asher, and “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini. Heid said parents would use an online form that would authorize the library to loan those books out to students who request them. If a parent did not give their student permission to check out the challenged books through the opt-in policy, students would be barred from those titles.
POLK COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida county's naming of a park after DeSantis is drawing shade

Manatee County's newest park will include things the vast majority of residents like: wetlands, shade trees, walking trails, open space, restrooms.Yes, but: It's the new name that's rubbing some the wrong way.Driving the news: The $3 million, 17-acre neighborhood park, which many residents already call Kinnan Park, is expected to be officially named after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, but not without controversy.Flashback: The county ran an online survey earlier this year soliciting name suggestions from locals.SouthPark, Joan of Park, Friendship Park and Inclusion Park were among the mix of serious and silly names.Most popular during the first five weeks was...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

'Threaten and intimidate': St. Pete housing activists say Pinellas County Sheriff Deputies spent hours surveilling protest

Pinellas County Sheriffs Deputies surveilled a group of housing rights activists for around 12 hours during a demonstration that was being held outside of their jurisdiction, on St. Petersburg city property. Yesterday, housing activists staged an "emergency tent city" sleep-in demonstration at St. Petersburg City Hall to demand rent control...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Happy 813 Day, Hillsborough County

Saturday is 813 Day – get it? August 13 … 8/13? The area code for greater Hillsborough County? Yeah?Well, to celebrate, Sparkman Wharf is hosting a social media fundraiser to benefit the nonprofit environmental group Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful.What's happening: The typically-red TAMPA sign near Sparkman Wharf (pictured above) has been decorated with a bunch of 813s. They want you to post photos of yourself and your friends in front of the sign between now and Saturday, tagging Sparkman Wharf, with the hashtags #813Day and #SparkmanWharf.Sparkman Wharf will donate $5 to Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful for every photo, up to $1,000.On Saturday: Local bands play from 3-10pm. The first 50 people to visit Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams after 8:13pm will receive one complimentary ice cream scoop. And the first 20 to visit JoToro after 8:13pm get a free mi casa margarita.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy