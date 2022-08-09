Read full article on original website
Dorchester Co. Planning Commission tables decision on amendments to Ponds subdivision
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Homeowners in a subdivision in Summerville say they are concerned that a developer will not follow through with the plans that convince them to move in. The development has been in the works since 2005, but some homeowners in the Ponds subdivision say the developer...
Charleston leaders to discuss plans for affordable housing project on King Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wednesday afternoon Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review is discussing plans for a $24 million affordable housing project on King Street. The 55-unit project will run along the lowline and connect the new development to the rest of the city. The Lowline Housing Project will include...
ESTATE SALE 60 YEARS IN ONE HOUSE No
ESTATE SALE 60 YEARS IN ONE HOUSE North Charleston, Wando Woods, 4620 Withers Dr., 08/06 - 08/06, 9 am - 2 pm, Lots of vintage stuff, Furniture,Tools,Toys,Games, kitchen. Let's go back in time. DJ.
Site dedication, wall-raising held for Georgetown cottage
GEORGETOWN — The 117th site dedication for a home was held by Habitat for Humanity Georgetown County on Aug. 11 and it included a wall-raising for a cottage being built in partnership with Georgetown resident James Graham. Habitat for Humanity volunteers are building a 675-square-foot cottage at 1201 N....
Dominion Energy encourages public to mark utility lines for national 811 day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thursday is National 811 day, which is a day to spread awareness about the importance of marking underground utility lines before digging. Dominion Energy is joining utilities across the country to remind the public to call 811 before digging into their home improvement projects this summer.
Charleston-area home sales plunge 21% in July as median price rises 14%
Charleston-area home sales plummeted again in July for the 11th straight month as soaring inflation, higher borrowing costs and ever-increasing prices cut into demand. Residential transactions slid 21.1 percent last month, according to preliminary data released Aug. 11 by the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors. Sales have been trending downward...
Georgia-Pacific plans $40 million investment, expansion at South Carolina plant
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Paper and wood-products company Georgia-Pacific announced plans on Thursday to invest $40 million to expand operations at the company's plant in Clarendon County. The Alcolu site processes locally harvested wood logs into strands to manufacture oriented strand board (OSB) products used in construction. The expansion would...
Charleston’s struggle over residential rent is real
The law of supply and demand is wreaking havoc in Charleston’s residential rental market. There are not enough affordable rentals for people looking to live near downtown. “We have a crisis as it relates to affordability and availability,” said Otha Meadows, CEO of the nonprofit Charleston Area Urban League. “[The Urban League has] a very robust fair housing program so that we can make sure that those people who are dealing with issues related to housing have the equal and fair opportunity to access affordable and decent and safe housing. That’s what we’ve been doing since 2010.”
Berkeley County Council officially OKs getting penny tax back on the ballot in November
MONCKS CORNER — The penny tax in Berkeley County will officially be back on the ballot in November. The one-cent sales tax referendum, which is a continuation of the 2008 and 2014 penny sales tax program, collects a penny for every dollar spent in Berkeley County. Though Berkeley officials announced the plan to ask voters to continue the program last year, County Council voted unanimously in favor of putting the penny tax back on the ballot in a special meeting Aug. 8, making the move official.
Local stewards of the Angel Oak reflect on what’s to come
Past a cavernous stretch of dirt road off Maybank Highway that rattles the entire car and around a little bend sits the sprawling Angel Oak on Johns Island. Ancient. Enormous. Quiet. The matriarchal tree faces a time of change as its caretakers, the City of Charleston and Lowcountry Land Trust,...
Berkeley Co. free course prepares community for disasters and emergencies
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - CERT, Community Emergency Response Team, offers a seven-week training program to learn lifesaving skills that can be used in emergency situations. The course covers topics including disaster preparedness, fire safety and suppression, survival skills and basic disaster medical operations. The goal of the course is...
Isle Of Palms Marina Leases Left Unsigned As Discussions Linger
After nearly four hours in executive session on Aug. 2, members of the Isle of Palms City Council approved fewer than half of the proposed amendments to the IOP Marina leases and sent the documents back to the company that hopes to eventually operate the marina. The council also met behind closed doors during its regularly scheduled July 26 meeting but took no action when it returned to open session. During that meeting, several local residents – including former councilman Randy Bell – spoke out against the town’s plans to allow current marina operator Brian Berrigan to transfer his leases to Mike Shuler, manager and principal investor of 32 North.
Unsafe bacteria levels found in 5 Charleston waterways
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lower humidity and lots of sunshine this weekend make it the perfect time to get out and enjoy one last taste of Lowcountry summer before school starts. But as Charleston Waterkeeper notes in their latest water quality report, a wet July coupled with warmer water temperatures is a bad combination for bacteria […]
Discount grocer closes 2nd Charleston-area store this year; new chicken restaurant on way
A discount grocer recently shuttered a second location in the Charleston area this year. Save A Lot at 5060 Dorchester Road in the recently upgraded and renamed Shoppes at Montague Corners, formerly Oak Ridge Plaza, has joined a store in Goose Creek that also closed earlier this year. Each store...
Filing Notices - PUBLIC NOTICE | HPF-TVT1-18QJR
PUBLIC NOTICE -- HPF-TVT1-18QJR Express Watersports, LLC has applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management for a permit to construct a 5' x 40' floating dock addition with 2 new piles for installation. Dock addition is for commercial purposes on Salt Creek located on the waterside of J Peters Grill & Bar at 4037 US-17 Bus, Murrells Inlet, SC. Comments will be received by the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management at 1362 McMillan Avenue, Suite 400, Charleston, SC 29405, until August 25, 2022. AD# 2016972.
Charleston's Dewberry hotel settles long-running bar fight with the city
The city of Charleston and The Dewberry have finalized a settlement that ends a long-running legal battle over the downtown hotel's rooftop bar. Among other conditions, the luxury lodging will pay to rebuild a failing historic brick containment wall at the nearby Second Presbyterian Church, as The Post and Courier reported earlier this year.
Public Auctions - Auction - August 30, 2022(1)
On Tuesday August 30, 2022 at 10:00 AM, the goods listed below at Climate Masters Indoor Storage, 2745 West 5th North Street, Summerville, SC 29483, will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at the above stated address: Henry Banister Unit: I-02 Bed Frames, Headboard, Dresser, Misc. Boxes AD# 2016860.
Businessman frustrated over large potholes in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A businessman in North Charleston said he is frustrated over what he calls a major pothole problem. “I want to be known for having the best Mini and BMW service in town, not for having the best potholes on my street,” said Chad Matthews, owner of Total Mini and BMW […]
A Fed Gator Is A Dead Gator
Alligators are common on Kiawah, basking on pond edges or lazily swimming in the numerous ponds. In addition to being illegal, feeding alligators causes them to lose their natural fear of humans. Alligators that have been fed will approach people and associate them with food, leading to a potentially dangerous situation. Alligators on Kiawah should never be fed, and any incidents of feeding or harassment should be reported immediately to Town Hall (843-768- 9166, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.) or Kiawah Island Community Association Security (843-768-5566, 24/7) or individuals witnessing anyone feeding alligators are encouraged to take videos and share them with Enforcement Officers so that tickets can be written. The fine for feeding alligators is up to $500 or 30 days in jail.
Georgetown Co. announces 4 early voting locations, special city council election date
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Voters in Georgetown County will have four different places to vote ahead of November’s election, but that is not the only election the county is focusing on. County Director of Voter Registration and Elections Aphra McCrea said by opening as many locations as possible,...
