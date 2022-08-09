I-84 West in Waterbury partially closed after fluid spill

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Parts of I-84 Westbound are closed on Tuesday morning due to an unknown spill of fluids on the highway, according to state police.

Officials said the highway is closed at exit 18, due to a spill on the on-ramp. An unknown fluid, believed by police to be some sort of paint, spilled from a FedEx truck just after 2 a.m. The paint-like fluid is now in the roadway.

The highway is expected to be cleaned up and reopened by 8 a.m., according to state police.

