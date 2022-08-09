ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

I-84 West in Waterbury partially closed after fluid spill

By Samantha Stewart
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ULTeV_0hA6APEC00

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Parts of I-84 Westbound are closed on Tuesday morning due to an unknown spill of fluids on the highway, according to state police.

Officials said the highway is closed at exit 18, due to a spill on the on-ramp. An unknown fluid, believed by police to be some sort of paint, spilled from a FedEx truck just after 2 a.m. The paint-like fluid is now in the roadway.

The highway is expected to be cleaned up and reopened by 8 a.m., according to state police.

Check out News 8’s Live Traffic Map for more up-to-date information on the traffic in this area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash

RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line. Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the […]
RANDOLPH, MA
WTNH

State police respond to overturned car, fluid leak on I-95

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police responded to a rollover crash on I-95 northbound in Westbrook Friday morning. According to police, the crash occurred in the area of Exit 64 where a car was reported to be on fire just before 12 p.m. EMS and the local fire department responded to the scene. DEEP […]
WESTBROOK, CT
fallriverreporter.com

Five injured, four seriously, after vehicle goes over guardrail at Route 24 ramp

Five were injured, four seriously after a morning crash at a Route 24 ramp. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just after 5:30 a.m., patrols out of the State Police-Milton Barracks responded to Route 93 NB/Route 1 SB in Randolph (near the Canton line) at the ramp to Route 24 south in Randolph for a serious crash involving a van that caused life-threatening injuries to one man and serious injuries to three other occupants.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Numerous cars broken into overnight in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Branford police are asking for residents to be vigilant after a number of car break-ins occurred Thursday night into Friday. Police posted on Facebook that the break-ins happened on the west side of town and many of the cars had their windows broken into and items were stolen. Residents are being […]
BRANFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Traffic
Waterbury, CT
Traffic
Bristol Press

Silver Alert for Southington teen canceled

SOUTHINGTON – A teenager has gone missing from Southington. State police late Thursday issued a Silver Alert for Kayla Griffin. The 16-year-old has been described as white, with black hair and brown eyes. She has been missing since sometime Thursday, according to police. Griffin stands 5 foot, 5 inches...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

17-year-old shot on Forest Avenue in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, the Meriden Police Department received a call of a 17-year-old male who had been accidentally shot with a handgun. Upon arrival, officers located a 17 year old male who had been shot one time in the right side of his body in the area of shoulder/chest, according to police.
WTNH

Glastonbury Police Department promotes 9 officers

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The officers were promoted today becoming sergeants, lieutenants and agents. The moves will help rebuild the police department’s command staff which has been affected by a wave of retirements. Meriden teen accidentally shot by father: police Glastonbury has been doing well with our recruitment, but there is a decline in people […]
GLASTONBURY, CT
WTNH

Plainfield police investigating injured infant in Wauregan: police

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainfield police executed a search warrant in Wauregan Village after a 5-month-old was hospitalized with severe injuries on Wednesday night. Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night, Plainfield police received a report from the Department of Children and Families that a five-month-old child suffering from severe injuries had been admitted to Connecticut […]
PLAINFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 84#Fedex#Fluids#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
WTNH

1 dead, 1 injured in Hartford homicide on Laurel Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and one man injured Thursday night. Police said they received a call from a gunshot victim just before 9 p.m. who said he and another man had been shot inside of an apartment building on Laurel Street. The caller also […]
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

1 dead, 1 injured in Hartford shooting: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man is dead after a double shooting at an apartment building, police said. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m on Laurel Street. Hartford police were called by another man who said he had been shot. The man also said a second person, 33-year-old Simon Griffin, had also been shot and died.
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WTNH

Person killed in fiery Middlefield crash

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a deadly crash off Miller Road in Middlefield. Emergency crews and state police responded to a report of a vehicle fire off Miller Road, next to the Apple Nine golf course, around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters found the car engulfed in flames about 20 feet off the road, Middletown […]
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

Case of CT state police sergeant accused of fleeing crash continued to September

DANBURY — The case of a Connecticut state police sergeant accused of fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle crash last month has been continued to September. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was scheduled to be arraigned in Danbury Superior Court on Friday, but the case was pushed back to Sept. 23, the state’s attorney’s office said that morning. An earlier case date had been set for Tuesday, which was also delayed to Friday.
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

Conn. Epilepsy advocate hosts 50th blood drive

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Epilepsy Advocate is getting ready to mark a milestone with its 50th blood drive. The event is happening Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn on Old Gate Lane in Milford. The Connecticut Epilepsy Advocate has collected more than 300 gallons of blood from […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Man injured after rope towing motorcycle snaps in Plainfield: Police

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured after falling off of a motorcycle that was being towed in Plainfield, police said. The Plainfield Police Department, Moosup Fire Department, and KB Ambulance responded to a report of a crash on Allen Street in the area of Prospect Street in Moosup just before 3:30 p.m.
PLAINFIELD, CT
WTNH

Morgan Wallen Hartford show expected to cause major traffic delays

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Country fans have almost completely sold-out Morgan Wallen’s concert in Hartford Friday night, which might cause some serious traffic delays in the capital city. The “Whiskey Glasses” singer is stopping at the XFINITY Theatre on The 2022 Dangerous Tour, featuring opening acts Hardy and Larry Fleet. The show is slated to […]
NBC Connecticut

‘It's Insane': CT Highway Worker Allegedly Assaulted by Driver

There is outrage after Connecticut State Police say a highway worker on Interstate 84 West in West Hartford was allegedly assaulted by a driver. “It’s insane. It’s completely insane,” said David Ferraro, Connecticut DOT construction project manager. “That’s the world we work in right now.”
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

5 arrested after non-fatal shooting in Hartford, car chase into Manchester

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating a shooting that led to a car chase into Manchester on Thursday evening. Around 5:55 p.m. Hartford police detectives operating an unmarked police vehicle were in the Broad Street area when they heard shots fired. The detectives observed that the shots were being fired from a stolen white […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Historic Meriden building torn down after partial collapse

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A historic but unoccupied building in Meriden was torn down Wednesday night following a partial collapse. Meriden firefighters said they received a report of a building collapse around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Meriden police said Broad Street was closed between Liberty Street and East Main Street.
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy