Mystery solved: Probable cause of lesions on Jackson River fish found
(WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) believes it has found the most likely cause of lesions found on smallmouth bass and other fish earlier this summer on the Jackson River below Covington. DWR biologists think the culprit is a bacterium known as Aeromonas. The issue first...
Inspector General: Virginia agencies mishandled I-95 snow incident
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new inspection report found the Commonwealth did not implement lessons learned during the Interstate 95 snow incident that occurred in January 2022. On Monday, Jan. 3, and Tuesday, Jan. 4, Virginia’s first major snowstorm caught drivers on I-95 off-guard and caused the roadway to freeze over.
Woman dies after being impaled by umbrella at South Carolina beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina woman was killed Wednesday afternoon after being accidentally impaled by a beach umbrella, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, 63-year-old Tammy Perreault, was at a beach in Garden City when a powerful gust of...
God’s Pit Crew of Danville sends 60 volunteers to provide aid in eastern Kentucky
DANVILLE, Va (WFXR) — God’s Pit Crew volunteers are heading to eastern Kentucky to provide assistance for survivors of the recent catastrophic floods that left dozens of people dead and destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses. Representatives from God’s Pit Crew say they are sending 60 volunteers on Sunday, Aug. 14 to help clear debris, […]
Virginia State Police to celebrate 136th graduating class of troopers
(WFXR) — The 136th generation of Virginia state troopers is set to graduate from the Virginia State Police Training Academy and receive their diplomas on Friday. According to Virginia State Police (VSP), the 18 new troopers will be presented with their diplomas during the commencement at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12 at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County.
Polio detected in NYC’s sewage, suggesting virus circulating
NEW YORK (AP) — The virus that causes polio has been found in New York City’s wastewater in another sign that the disease, which hadn’t been seen in the U.S. in a decade, is quietly spreading among unvaccinated people, health officials said Friday. The presence of the...
Florida man arrested in West Virginia after reportedly abducting teen girl
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — A man is in custody in West Virginia after being accused of abducting a 14-year-old girl. The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office says that 47-year-old Thomas Edward Grossman III was traveling back to Florida when deputies found his vehicle — which had a girl inside — in the Summersville area.
Cops: Oregon crime ring moved $22M in catalytic converters
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in suburban Portland, Oregon, said Thursday they arrested a crime ring leader responsible for trafficking more than 44,000 catalytic converters stolen from vehicles on the West Coast since 2021. Detectives said they identified Brennan Doyle, 32, as the leader of the operation and searched...
Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Del. Joseph Pickett Johnson Jr.
(WFXR) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in memory and honor of a former Virginia delegate who died last week. The order came on Friday, Aug. 12, a week after former Del. Joseph Pickett Johnson Jr. passed away. Youngkin has ordered flags to...
Alabama woman stands three hours on one leg to get Morgan Wallen, Hardy to sign prosthetic
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Jerica Frazier is back on two feet after having to stand on only one for three hours this weekend. That may sound like a nightmare to some, but for Frazier, it was well worth the effort. The 27-year-old ventured to Cullman for the annual Rock...
Gov. Justice declares state of emergency for West Virginia jails
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency concerning financial and staffing problems at West Virginia’s county jails. The governor says many jails are critically short-staffed on corrections officers because neighboring states offer much higher pay. He says the legislature needs to provide more funding for pay raises.
Three $20,000 scholarships to be given to West Virginia students
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For the 20th anniversary of the Smart529 Scholarship, three students will be given $20,000 to be put towards their education. State Treasurer Riley Moore was with students and faculty of Piedmont Elementary School in Charleston to launch the sweepstakes. In a packet given to 13...
‘Pulaski Co. TRIAD’ rechartered to reduce crimes against elderly
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — In an effort to protect senior citizens throughout the Commonwealth, Attorney General Jason Miyares, law enforcement officers, first responders, and various senior organizations gathered on Thursday to sign the ‘Pulaski County TRIAD Cooperative Agreement.’. The rechartering creates a commitment that they will work...
Youngkin signs letter asking Biden to end international travel COVID mandates
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined 16 other governors in signing a letter to President Joe Biden, calling for COVID-19 vaccination mandates for international travels to be lifted. The letter specifically requests the requirement to end for all non-U.S. citizen travelers entering the United States. According...
