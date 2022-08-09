Read full article on original website
Related
York News-Times
Wonderline -- Readers ask about strange event at fairgrounds, grader purchase, artifact show
The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:. Q: Is there any sort of idea yet regarding what happened at the York County Fairgrounds last Saturday, with those people getting suddenly sick in the 4-H food building?. A: As of now, the answer is no. Law enforcement tested everything...
York News-Times
George family honored for a remarkable 150 years of farm ownership
YORK – A single family still retains ownership of a 180-acre Gresham area farm that traces its roots to 1872 when it was purchased by Frederick W. Liedtke an impressive century and a half ago. The modern iteration of Fredrick’s clan, Gerry and Pam George, were honored at the...
York News-Times
2022 YORK COUNTY FAIR -- Tractor pull
Scenes from this year's tractor pull at the York County Fair.
KSNB Local4
New members welcomed to St. Francis Foundation board
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two new members have been added to the CHI Health St. Francis Foundation Board of Directors. New board members Brayden Snell and Regina Somer began their 3-year term at the beginning of the hospital’s fiscal year 2023. Snell is a realtor with Berkshire Hathaway...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man accused of 100 mph pursuit in stolen vehicle in northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested in northeast Nebraska after reportedly stealing cars in multiple counties and being detained at gunpoint by a local citizen. Just before midnight on Wednesday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office reported observing a westbound vehicle on Highway 275 about four miles of Norfolk and attempted to stop it for an alleged traffic violation.
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities name victim in Adams County crash involving train, semi
HASTINGS, Neb. -- The Adams County Sheriff's Office said 29-year-old Ryan Nemitz, of Kearney, was killed in an accident involving a train and a semi truck near Juniata Wednesday. The crash happened late Wednesday morning at a crossing a quarter-mile south of the intersection of 12th Street and Roseland Avenue...
News Channel Nebraska
Ritchheart named to Otoe County court
LINCOLN - Dana Ritchheart, a sergeant in the Nebraska City Police Department, has been selected to serve as Otoe county court clerk magistrate in Nebraska City, Ritchheart will begin work as clerk magistrate on August 22, 2022. “Dana brings strong people skills and experience in supervising staff, records management, and...
Neb. Public Power District appoints new VP of Customer Services
COLUMBUS, Neb.-Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) President and CEO Tom Kent recently announced changes in two executive leadership positions at the district. As current Vice President of Customer Services and Chief Customer Officer Ken Curry transitions toward retirement, he will move into the role of Special Assistant to the President and CEO. While Courtney Dentlinger has been appointed by Kent, to the role of Vice President of Customer Service and External Affairs and Chief Customer Officer, effective September 1.
York News-Times
York County resident loses $30,000 to scammers, sheriff says
YORK – An elderly York County resident lost $30,000 to online/telephone scammers this past week, says York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka, and he wants to warn residents to be careful with these types of interactions. “It was just really so unfortunate,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “We had this lady come...
York News-Times
BACK TO SCHOOL -- "A year like none other" at St. Joseph
YORK -- A new school year is underway, and St. Joseph is ready to welcome 115 PreK-8 students back to its school halls. There will be two new staff members: Vicki Northrop (seventh and eighth grade reading and English) and Sister Susan Biegert (fifth through eighth grade religion and sixth and seventh grade social studies).
York News-Times
Former student back in court on allegations of probation revocation
YORK – Prosper Gilpin, 20, one of four former York College students accused of beating a man, stealing his property and breaking into multiple vehicles in York, was back in court this week on allegations that he violated the terms of his probation. The now-Winnebago resident was earlier sentenced...
York News-Times
York receives $15 million transportation grant
YORK -- The City of York has been awarded $15.6 for Project Access York, an infrastructure proposal to improve pedestrian access and safety throughout the city. Project Access York will fund almost 10 miles of trail expansion throughout the city, a pedestrian overpass over Highway 81 near the interstate, safety improvements for school crossings and curb cuts throughout the city.
York News-Times
Allison Snodgrass receives the 2022 Golden Apple Award at YPS
YORK – Allison Snodgrass, who works in physical education and Title I at York Elementary School, has been named the recipient of the 2022 Golden Apple Award. Each year, educators and staff members within the York Public School District submit nominations and one person is honored because of their dedication to education and York Public Schools. This award is sponsored and presented by the York News-Times each year, right before school starts, during an early morning all-district assembly.
York News-Times
County stays with budget, audit company
YORK – York County will continue working with Regier, Carr & Monroe LLP, the company that has been doing both the county’s budget and audit. Personnel with Contryman, the company the county once used, moved to the Regier, Carr & Monroe company – and the county went along as clients for a number of years.
macaronikid.com
Five Lincoln Breakfast Spots We Love
I love to go out to breakfast; it is my favorite meal to eat out because I will rarely make all those delicious dishes that early in the morning. We have tried all kinds of places and one thing for sure is that there are a bunch of great places in and around Lincoln to eat a great breakfast. Plus … breakfast has bacon!
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle collides with train in Columbus, no injuries
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A stranded car was destroyed after being hit by a train east of Columbus on Wednesday. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said they dispatched officers to a railroad crossing at E 29th Avenue for a reported car-train accident at 10:46 p.m. Officers said they determined that the...
York News-Times
Cornerstone Bank hosts 40th annual tennis tournament
YORK – The 40th Annual Cornerstone Bank Tennis Tournament was held Saturday and Sunday, August 6 and 7, at the Levitt Tennis Courts in York, Cornerstone Bank’s Mandy Hengelfelt announced in a press release. In the Men’s Open Championship final, Asher Saulsbury of Kearney met Norfolk’s Kaleb Kreikemeier...
News Channel Nebraska
Surprise truck inspections held in York County
YORK, Neb. -- Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections today in York and the surrounding area in York County. During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 26 vehicle inspections. Troopers presented a CVSA (Commercial Vehicle...
Kearney man killed in semi, train crash near Juniata
JUNIATA, Neb.-A Kearney man has died after his semi collided with a train near Juniata. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday morning, Ryan Nemitz, 29, was northbound in a grain truck that was fully loaded when he collided with a westbound Burlington Northern train. Nemitz was pronounced...
klin.com
Robbery Investigation Underway At Oak Lake
A report of a possible drowning at Oak Lake sent LFR and Lincoln Police to the area at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th. A 26 year old man told officers that he jumped into the lake to get away from a man who had threatened him with a knife.
Comments / 0