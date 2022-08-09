ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)

The Knoxville Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Sweet P’s Uptown Corner on Tazewell Pike on Sunday morning. 

According to the officials, the incident was recorded on the security camera. 

The incident occurred at around 5:30 a.m. when a car [..]

newstalk987.com

A School Bus Catches on Fire on I-40 in West Knoxville

No children were on board a school bus that caught fire on Interstate 40 as authorities continue their investigation into why the bus caught fire. WVLT reporting the Morgan County school bus caught fire on I-40 East yesterday (Monday) afternoon. Rural Metro and Loudon County crews all responded to the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Weekly Oak Ridge Food Truck Rally Canceled

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Aug. 11, 2022) – The City of Oak Ridge learned this afternoon the company organizing the weekly Oak Ridge Food Truck Rally has decided to cancel all future events. Though the first two weeks went well with a lot of interest and turnout, the vendor felt the City’s fire safety requirements were excessive.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Truck driver indicted in death of Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A grand jury on Tuesday indicted a truck driver charged with vehicular homicide in the crash that killed Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Jenkins in February. Jenkins was killed on Feb. 3 when he was struck by a tractor-trailer while trying to remove a ladder from northbound I-75 near mile […]
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
Claiborne Progress

Drugs: been there, left there; not 1 more

Two local nonprofit organizations are giving drugs a run for its money with special events planned to attack the “scourge” that threatens the fabrics of our lives. Claiborne and a handful of adjacent counties in east Tennessee has long been known by law enforcement and parts of the drug underworld as a ‘drop-off’ point for drug trafficking. Stand in the Gap Coalition and Live Free-Claiborne are doing everything they can to change that moniker.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Man indicted in killing of Loudon Co. sheriff’s deputy

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials are now requiring visitors wear masks when inside park buildings, according to the park’s website. Serving fresh produce to neighborhoods in Knoxville. Updated: 5 hours ago. Pastor Chris Battle at Battlefield Farms is giving away produce in neighborhoods every Wednesday. Tennessee lawmakers hope...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
