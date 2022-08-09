ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Virtual learning options in SWFL

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
Virtual learning came into an abrupt spotlight thanks to the pandemic, but it was a growing extension of the education process even before the word "coronavirus" came into the forefront.

Now, many districts utilize online distance learning options as the time-saving, family-affirming asset it was designed to be. All state-tested courses and subjects will include required weekly check-in sessions with teachers.

Here is what you should know about the virtual learning offerings in Southwest Florida, along with the guidelines each district has set for its use.

LEE COUNTY - https://lvs.leeschools.net/enrollment
Lee Virtual School students have access to most of the same courses as they would in a traditional setting, including honors-level and dual-enrollment courses for college credit. Part-time and summer courses for credit are also offered. There are two enrollment periods for prospective students, one prior to each semester.

eCOLLIER VIRTUAL ACADEMY - https://www.collierschools.com/domain/4066
Collier County distance learning students spend between 4-6 hours daily on coursework, with most assignments set on a Sunday deadline, allowing children an entire week to work ahead. Attendance is taken daily by logging in to an assigned teacher's virtual classroom.
eCollier asks that students have a designated e-Learning coach — an adult at-home responsible for ensuring the child's work is completed and to communicate with assigned teachers.

CHARLOTTE VIRTUAL SCHOOL - https://www.yourcharlotteschools.net/Page/23195
Charlotte Virtual serves all grade levels and offers part-time and full-time schedule structures. Full-time students are required to take six courses. The school district touts the service as engaging students in critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and real-life applications.

