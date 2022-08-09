ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Militants kill 17 soldiers in Mali attack

 3 days ago

BAMAKO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Militants killed 17 Malian soldiers and four civilians in an attack near the town of Tessit on Sunday, the Malian army said.

Nine soldiers were also reported missing and vehicles and equipment were destroyed, it said in a statement released late on Monday, adding that it suspected an Islamic State affiliate.

"On 07 August 2022 around 15h00, the army units of Tessit... responded vigorously to a complex and coordinated attack by armed terrorist groups, presumably from ISGS (Islamic State in the Greater Sahara) and benefiting from drone and artillery support," the statement said.

Mali is facing a worsening insurgency by Islamist armed groups, some linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State, which has expanded to its neighbours Burkina Faso and Niger.

The army said it killed at least seven on the enemy side.

Reporting by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alex Richardson

Reuters

Russia condemns Latvia's "xenophobia" in calling Moscow terrorism sponsor

MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia on Thursday condemned a resolution by Latvia's parliament that designated Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism". "Considering that there is no substance, except for animalistic xenophobia, behind this decision, it is necessary to call the ideologues nothing more than neo-Nazis," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram.
