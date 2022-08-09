ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

The Most Mind Boggling Intersections to Navigate in Greater Danbury

The following six intersections throughout Greater Danbury could give any driver a significant anxiety attack. I've been driving Greater Danbury's highways, backroads, and city roads for over 40 years. I love to drive because driving relaxes me, and if I do say so myself, I'm pretty damn good at it. But, there are millions of individuals who are not. Many suck at the art of driving.
HEY STAMFORD! – Your Chance To Fist-Pump With ‘Jersey Shore’s’ Pauly D

MTV's "Jersey Shore", what can you say about it? It ranks way up on my list of things that will not and cannot be explained to me. The success the show and its cast members have had is baffling. I say that, but at the same time, I am from the midwest and have watched the show and actually know who "Snooki" is. If there is one good thing that I take away from watching this trainwreck of a TV show is learning the word "Chooch" and its meaning.
sheltonherald.com

Editorial: Free museum days a chance to explore CT

These so-called dog days of summer are, in reality, the perfect time to introduce children to some of Connecticut’s hidden treasures. For the next few weeks, ending on Labor Day, children 18-and-under can get into many of the state’s museums for free under the Connecticut Summer at the Museum program funded by the American Rescue Plan.
NewsTimes

Former Creed frontman Scott Stapp ready to headline Milford Oyster Festival: 'All about community'

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Milford Oyster Festival — two years shy of hitting the half-century mark — has always had a reputation for being a prime live music destination. Some might even argue that the oysters played second fiddle at times. With Creed lead singer Scott Stapp headlining this 48th year on Aug. 20, that may be the case for many.
Register Citizen

Police: Man, 52, found dead after drowning in Byram River on CT-NY border

GREENWICH — A man drowned Tuesday afternoon in the Byram River, according to police in New York. Officers responded to the area around 4:30 p.m. after a caller indicated a man swimming in the river had gone under the water and never re-surfaced, officials with the Port Chester Police Department said on Facebook.
NewsTimes

CT's best doughnuts of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in doughnuts, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Rise Doughnut. 28 Center...
WTNH.com

Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven returns after 2-year hiatus

(WTNH) – After a two-year long hiatus, the Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven is returning. And this time around, it’s kicking off with a bang!. The festival dedicated to celebrating Puerto Rican culture is being held on Saturday, August 13 on the New Haven Green, with plenty of fun festivities in store for those attending.
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Woman Injured In Crash

2022-08-12@2:35pm–#Stratford CT– A woman in her thirties was on trauma alert after crashing her car on Paradise Court. Witnesses said she crashed into a road sign on Main Street, ran up on a curb across the street from this location, then up another curb before coming to a rest on Paradise Court. Firefighters had to help extricate her from the car. It is not known at this time what caused her to lose control of her car.
Hudson Valley Post

‘Sketchy’ Men Reportedly ‘Attempt To Grab Someone’s Kid’ At Hudson Valley, NY Target

Police investigated reports of several people following a woman and her child inside Target in the Hudson Valley. Residents say this isn't the first time this has happened. Over the weekend, police in Dutchess County confirmed they investigated a number of reports of several people following a woman and her child through a store in the Poughkeepsie Galleria.
Daily Voice

Monroe Woman Claims $100,000 CASH5 Lottery Prize

Connecticut Lottery announced the latest residents who claimed major prizes. An unnamed New Haven County resident, from Naugatuck, claimed a $1,000,000 prize from a "Win up to $5,000 a month for life second edition" ticket purchased at Stop One Mart LLC, the lottery reported on Monday, Aug. 8. CT Lottery...
connect-bridgeport.com

New Look Holiday Inn Express Celebrates with Ribbon Cutting

The Holiday Inn Express at White Oaks in Bridgeport will look significantly different to guests as full-sail renovations have now been completed. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new-look hotel took place on Thursday morning and the public had the opportunity to see the interior changes later Thursday evening during an open house.
vegoutmag.com

This Black-Owned Vegan Restaurant Is Bringing a Taste of the Caribbean to Connecticut

This family-owned vegan Caribbean restaurant is serving up nutritious, flavorful meals for all. Popular vegan hot spots in the Northeast include New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston. But what if we told you there was a must-try vegan restaurant in New Haven, Connecticut? Black-owned Caribbean Style Vegan is making waves in the Connecticut food scene. From jerk tofu to sweet plantains, these nutritious family recipes hit the spot!
I95 Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Danbury, Connecticut. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

