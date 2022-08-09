Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Greenwich HS Grad To Appear On New Amazon Reality Show 'Cosmic Love'
A Fairfield County man will be featured on a new reality television series that seeks to help contestants find their perfect match based on their star signs. All 10 episodes of the Amazon Prime Series "Cosmic Love" are set to be released on Friday, Aug. 12. Chris Ragusa, a 27-year-old...
Infamous Demon Doll Annabelle is Coming to New Milford for Halloween
Looking for a scare this Halloween? Why not come face-to-face with a doll that some say, is possessed by a demon?. Her name is Annabelle, her reputation is frightening, and she's coming to New Milford. More on that later, but if you're not familiar with Annabelle, these are some things you should know before deciding to go see her.
The Most Mind Boggling Intersections to Navigate in Greater Danbury
The following six intersections throughout Greater Danbury could give any driver a significant anxiety attack. I've been driving Greater Danbury's highways, backroads, and city roads for over 40 years. I love to drive because driving relaxes me, and if I do say so myself, I'm pretty damn good at it. But, there are millions of individuals who are not. Many suck at the art of driving.
NewsTimes
Annabelle, other 'haunted' items of Ed and Lorraine Warren at center of viral TikTok: 'Where are you taking them'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On Aug. 7, TikTok user @ghostdude1 posted a now-viral video on the social media platform of him transporting Annabelle the doll as well a number of other "haunted" items from the Warren Occult Museum in Monroe. The man behind...
HEY STAMFORD! – Your Chance To Fist-Pump With ‘Jersey Shore’s’ Pauly D
MTV's "Jersey Shore", what can you say about it? It ranks way up on my list of things that will not and cannot be explained to me. The success the show and its cast members have had is baffling. I say that, but at the same time, I am from the midwest and have watched the show and actually know who "Snooki" is. If there is one good thing that I take away from watching this trainwreck of a TV show is learning the word "Chooch" and its meaning.
sheltonherald.com
Editorial: Free museum days a chance to explore CT
These so-called dog days of summer are, in reality, the perfect time to introduce children to some of Connecticut’s hidden treasures. For the next few weeks, ending on Labor Day, children 18-and-under can get into many of the state’s museums for free under the Connecticut Summer at the Museum program funded by the American Rescue Plan.
NewsTimes
Former Creed frontman Scott Stapp ready to headline Milford Oyster Festival: 'All about community'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Milford Oyster Festival — two years shy of hitting the half-century mark — has always had a reputation for being a prime live music destination. Some might even argue that the oysters played second fiddle at times. With Creed lead singer Scott Stapp headlining this 48th year on Aug. 20, that may be the case for many.
Register Citizen
Police: Man, 52, found dead after drowning in Byram River on CT-NY border
GREENWICH — A man drowned Tuesday afternoon in the Byram River, according to police in New York. Officers responded to the area around 4:30 p.m. after a caller indicated a man swimming in the river had gone under the water and never re-surfaced, officials with the Port Chester Police Department said on Facebook.
Bronx woman recalls traumatizing story of discrimination at LongHorn Steakhouse
Juwanna Kimble told News 12 she took her girlfriend to the restaurant for her birthday, but things turned sour when she went to use the restroom.
NewsTimes
CT's best doughnuts of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in doughnuts, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Rise Doughnut. 28 Center...
WTNH.com
Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven returns after 2-year hiatus
(WTNH) – After a two-year long hiatus, the Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven is returning. And this time around, it’s kicking off with a bang!. The festival dedicated to celebrating Puerto Rican culture is being held on Saturday, August 13 on the New Haven Green, with plenty of fun festivities in store for those attending.
Two of the Wittiest Business Names in Connecticut Come Right From Wolcott
Don't you love it when a business/restaurant owner thinks up a brilliant name for their business? Something memorable that will draw them in by words alone. Two very different businesses in Wolcott have done that to me. For most of my life, I giggled every time I drove through Wolcott...
2 Nabbed In Bridgeport Double Homicide Carried Out From Back Of Scooter
Two men have been charged in a drive-by double homicide in Fairfield County that was carried out from the back of a scooter. The arrests took place in Bridgeport on Wednesday, Aug. 10, exactly one month from the date of the murders. Jahmir Daniel, age 18, of Bridgeport, and Jack...
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Woman Injured In Crash
2022-08-12@2:35pm–#Stratford CT– A woman in her thirties was on trauma alert after crashing her car on Paradise Court. Witnesses said she crashed into a road sign on Main Street, ran up on a curb across the street from this location, then up another curb before coming to a rest on Paradise Court. Firefighters had to help extricate her from the car. It is not known at this time what caused her to lose control of her car.
‘Sketchy’ Men Reportedly ‘Attempt To Grab Someone’s Kid’ At Hudson Valley, NY Target
Police investigated reports of several people following a woman and her child inside Target in the Hudson Valley. Residents say this isn't the first time this has happened. Over the weekend, police in Dutchess County confirmed they investigated a number of reports of several people following a woman and her child through a store in the Poughkeepsie Galleria.
'It still doesn't feel real.' Family in shock following fatal Fairfield hit-and-run
It's been nearly a week without the bright light that radiated from Hazem Mohamed everywhere he went.
Grammy Winner Paul Simon Sells New Canaan Estate to Richard Gere
Let's face it, lots of celebrities call the northeast United States home or at least have a home in the region. It's close to NYC, one of the epicenters of all things that go on in, not only the United States but all over the world. What celebrity wouldn't want to, or need to be close to all the action?
Monroe Woman Claims $100,000 CASH5 Lottery Prize
Connecticut Lottery announced the latest residents who claimed major prizes. An unnamed New Haven County resident, from Naugatuck, claimed a $1,000,000 prize from a "Win up to $5,000 a month for life second edition" ticket purchased at Stop One Mart LLC, the lottery reported on Monday, Aug. 8. CT Lottery...
connect-bridgeport.com
New Look Holiday Inn Express Celebrates with Ribbon Cutting
The Holiday Inn Express at White Oaks in Bridgeport will look significantly different to guests as full-sail renovations have now been completed. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new-look hotel took place on Thursday morning and the public had the opportunity to see the interior changes later Thursday evening during an open house.
vegoutmag.com
This Black-Owned Vegan Restaurant Is Bringing a Taste of the Caribbean to Connecticut
This family-owned vegan Caribbean restaurant is serving up nutritious, flavorful meals for all. Popular vegan hot spots in the Northeast include New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston. But what if we told you there was a must-try vegan restaurant in New Haven, Connecticut? Black-owned Caribbean Style Vegan is making waves in the Connecticut food scene. From jerk tofu to sweet plantains, these nutritious family recipes hit the spot!
