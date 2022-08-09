ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

94.3 Jack FM

Man Found Dead Along Riverbank in Berlin

BERLIN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office found a dead man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after closing down Highway A in Berlin Wednesday. The office received a call at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was in her home but was not supposed to be there.
BERLIN, WI
Fox11online.com

Two Rivers student's death deemed an accident

TWO RIVERS (WLUK) -- The Two Rivers Police has completed its investigation regarding the death of a Two Rivers High School student. The Manitowoc County Coroner's office reports the manner of death as an accident, and the immediate cause of death as drowning. The office, along with the Two Rivers police, have concluded the investigation, which began on Feb. 8.
TWO RIVERS, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
City
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
94.3 Jack FM

Suspect Charged in 1992 Waupaca County Murders

WAUPACA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A suspect has been charged with the 1992 murders of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in rural Waupaca County – murders prompted by a snowmobile crash which killed the suspect’s father 15 years earlier. Tony Haase, 51, was charged with two counts of...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

Charges filed in 1992 double homicide

Weyauwega man arrested for Togstad-Mumbrue murders. Tony Garret Haase, 51, Weyauwega, will appear in court Friday afternoon, Aug. 12, for an initial appearance and bond hearing on two counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Haase is accused of the murders of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue 30 years ago. On March...
WEYAUWEGA, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

8/12/22 Crash In Town Of Eldorado May Not Have Been An Accident

Witnesses say a 35-year-old Minnesota man whose van crashed head on into a dump truck on State Highway 23 in the Fond du Lac County Town of Eldorado Thursday afternoon was trying to harm himself. Witnesses told deputies the driver of the van was trying to hurt himself with a knife while bystanders tried to get it away from him. When deputies arrived they took the knife away from him and applied tourniquets to his arms to stop the bleeding. First responders and EMS personnel treated the man for his injuries when they arrived. Ultimately a ThedaStar helicopter flew the man to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. The dump truck driver was not hurt. The accident west of County Highway C was reported at 2:48 pm.
ELDORADO, WI
#Lawton#Foundry#Accident#Osha#The C A Lawton Co
cwbradio.com

Unusual Montana Crash Kills Wisconsin Man

(Terry Bell, WRN) A Wisconsin man is dead after an unusual crash in Montana last weekend. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, who’s name had not been released as of Tuesday night, hit a bear with his motorcycle Sunday morning. State troopers say he wasn’t wearing a helmet, and died instantly.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Man Dead Following Incident at C.A. Lawton Foundry in De Pere

We now know why OSHA was called to investigate an incident at C.A. Lawton in De Pere. It has been revealed that a 24-year-old man died at the foundry on August 5th. His name has not been released, nor has any details about what happened at the foundry located at 1900 Enterprise Drive.
DE PERE, WI
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Crash on WIS 57 in Brown County has been cleared

FRIDAY 8/12/2022 – 5:22 p.m. ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 57 in Brown County. Officials say that the crash has been cleared and all lanes have now been reopened. The incident took...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay Police Ask for Help Identifying Good Samaritan

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a Good Samaritan Wednesday evening. The woman helped perform CPR on a person near Wednesday’s Farmer’s Market around 4 p.m. She was on the scene, near Broadway Street and Dousman Street, before police arrived.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Foundry in De Pere confirms death after Friday accident

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old is dead after what a foundry in De Pere is calling an accident. According to a release sent by C.A. Lawton Co., the accident happened at the 1900 Enterprise Drive location on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Officials with the foundry now confirm...
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Fire on 9th floor of Oshkosh apartment building displaces 14

FRIDAY 8/12/2022 – 11:26 a.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Fire Department has provided an update on a fire that displaced 14 people at an apartment complex on Thursday evening. According to a release, crews were dispatched around 10 p.m. on August 11 to the Court Tower...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SMALL TOWNS: Menominee, Mich., parents honor son's legacy by granting wishes

After finding him guilty of killing a motorcyclist in a hate crime, Daniel Navarro's jury says he wasn't capable of knowing right from wrong. Navarro, convicted of homicide, could petition for release from mental treatment. Updated: 4 hours ago. A jury found Daniel Navarro wasn't mentally capable of knowing right...
MENOMINEE, MI
94.3 Jack FM

Fond du Lac Man Convicted in Hate Crime Motorcycle Crash

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A jury convicted Daniel Navarro Wednesday of homicide with a hate crime enhancer for intentionally crashing into a motorcyclist — but the jury must still decide if he will be held responsible for his actions due to mental disease. Navarro was convicted...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh PD warns of phone scam that lost a resident ‘several thousands of dollars’

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is warning residents of a recent phone scam in which the scammer posed as an attorney asking for bond money. According to a release, a resident received a phone call from a woman stating that she was the attorney for the resident’s granddaughter. The caller was asking for a large sum of money in order to bond the relative out of jail.
OSHKOSH, WI

