Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo public safety battles large fire at garbage, recycling facility

By Lauren Kummer, Chris Bovia
 3 days ago
A large fire at a garbage and recycling facility required a big response from local authorities in Kalamazoo on Tuesday morning.

Crews battled the fire for over six hours inside Best Way Disposal off of Miller Road just east of the city's Milwood neighborhood.

The city of Kalamazoo's Fire Marshal Scott Brooks said the building is a total loss.

Authorities said the call came into dispatch at 2:18 a.m., and upon arrival, much of the inside of the building was engulfed in flames.

Heavy smoke was billowing out of the building for several hours, but flames could not be seen from the outside according to our Fox 17 crew at the scene.

Due to all of the trash inside, Brooks said it took a long time to put the fire out.

“What they've had to do is spray the flames that are building and then the apparatus on scene from Best Way Disposal has been taking the garbage and pulling it out. As they're pulling it out, they're spraying the garbage and trying to fully extinguish it," said City of Kalamazoo Fire Marshal Scott Brooks.

Miller Road between Emerald Drive and Millcork Street remained closed all morning but reopened to local traffic for businesses in the surrounding area just after 8 a.m.

Best Way Disposal said they're still working to figure out what will happen at this time for the garbage and recycling that is normally routed through their Miller Road facility.

According to their website, the company has two additional transfer stations nearby in Paw Paw Township and Lawton.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.

