ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China closes Lhasa's famed Potala Palace amid minor COVID-19 outbreak in Tibet

Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mPRTW_0hA67OW100

Chinese authorities have closed Tibet’s famed Potala Palace after a minor outbreak of COVID-19 was reported in the Himalayan region.

The action underscores China’s continued adherence to its “zero-COVID” policy, mandating lockdowns, routine testing, quarantines and travel restrictions, even while most other countries have reopened.

A notice on the palace’s Weixin social media site said the palace in Lhasa — once the traditional home of Tibet’s Buddhist leaders — would be closed from Tuesday, with a reopening date to be announced later.

Tibet’s economy is heavily dependent on tourism, and the Potala Palace is a key draw.

China says its hard-line COVID-19 policy has been successful in preventing large-scale hospitalizations and deaths, while critics, including the World Health Organization, have decried its impact on the economy and society and said it is out of step with the changing nature of the coronavirus and new methods of prevention and treatment.

China announced 828 new cases of domestic transmission Tuesday, 22 of them in Tibet. The majority of those cases showed no symptoms.

Elsewhere in China, authorities sent a first planeload of 125 tourists out of the southern beach resort of Sanya, where tens of thousands of travelers have been stuck since Saturday by a COVID-19 lockdown.

State broadcaster CCTV said the city in Hainan province was organizing more flights to return tourists home in batches after the initial flight to Xian. They are allowed to leave only after multiple negative coronavirus test results.

The provincial capital, Haikou, will be locked down for 17 hours Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., the city announced.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Scientists Identify New Langya Virus in China That Has Infected 35 People

A team of international scientists have identified a new virus called Langya, which has already been detected in 35 individuals in China. Per the Washington Post, a peer-reviewed study published by the New England Journal of Medicine details how the Langya Henipavirus was discovered after it potentially first infected animals and made the jump to humans. While the virus is not believed to be transmitted between people, due in part to the small sample size of 35 confirmed infections, it is hypothesized to have been hosted by shrews before it infected any humans.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

US doctor issues warning of many undiagnosed polio cases

A health official in New York State has told the BBC there could be hundreds or even thousands of undiagnosed cases of polio there. It follows an announcement last month that an unvaccinated man had been paralysed by the virus in Rockland County, New York. His case has been linked...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tibet#Lhasa#Covid#Potala Palace#Chinese#Himalayan#Buddhist#Cctv
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
394K+
Followers
67K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy