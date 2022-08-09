Read full article on original website
California Couple Goes Missing On Way Home From Hot August Nights
California authorities need your help finding a couple that were reported missing on their way home from Hot August Nights in Reno. According to the Yuba City Police Department, 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja said they would be back home by the night of August 7th. When...
Officials emphasize photo of Kiely Rodni, share new details of search
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — After six days since Kiley Rodni went missing after attending a party near Prosser Family Campground, officials shared a photo that they are emphasizing during the investigation of her disappearance. During a news conference on Thursday, officials shared a photo of Kiely Rodni that had already been widely distributed, but that […]
Man found shot in Sacramento County Walmart parking lot
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot in a Walmart parking lot late Thursday night. Deputies from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office responded to the 7900 block of Watt Avenue around 11 p.m. after a caller reported that someone had been shot and was lying on the ground. At the scene, deputies found a man who had been shot at least once. Medics soon rushed him to the hospital and deputies say he's expected to survive. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation, but detectives say it appears the victim and suspect knew each other. No information about the suspect has been released at this point.
1 Dead 1 Injured In A Fatal Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a fatal crash took place on SB 395 and Lemmon Drive on Thursday. The police stated that a 1992 Maza was involved in the crash. The incident occurred at around 11 a.m. One of the victims was pronounced dead, whereas the other one was rushed to the hospital with moderate injuries.
Man and Woman Killed in 2-Car Crash on Garden Highway [Sacramento, CA]
2 Dead, 2 Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision on Northgate Boulevard. The incident occurred around 12:48 a.m., near Northgate Boulevard on August 7th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. At this time, the events leading up to the auto accident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that two vehicles collided...
Kiely Rodni: What we know so far about the teen’s disappearance after a party in Truckee
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A search is underway for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who was last seen Saturday at a party in Truckee. As search parties are conducted to find the missing teen, here is what we know so far about Rodni’s disappearance. Rodni’s last whereabouts According to authorities, Rodni’s last known whereabouts were near […]
