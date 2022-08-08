ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana Gas Prices: Wednesday

The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana Wednesday stood at $3.90 a gallon, three cents lower than Tuesday and 11-cents lower than Wednesday’s national average of $4.01 a gallon. It’s also 19-cents lower than a week ago, 84-cents lower than a month ago, and...
INDIANA STATE
Winning Indiana Lottery Ticket to Expire Thursday

Someone is about to lose out on 50 thousand-dollars from the lottery. Indiana Lottery officials say a winning Powerball ticket, worth 50 thousand-dollars, is set to expire Thursday. Someone bought the ticket at a Speedway in Merrillville back in February. It matched four of the five numbers in the drawing.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
Pritzker Welcomes Indiana Businesses Affected by Indiana’s New Abortion Ban

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is welcoming Indiana businesses affected by the neighboring state’s new abortion restrictions. The Democratic governor said companies looking to expand should know that Illinois will protect the individual rights of their employees. His comments come after Republican Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a wide-reaching abortion...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana State
Indiana Traffic
Nearly One in Five Hoosier Third Graders Not Yet Reading Proficiently

The Indiana Department of Education has released results from the 2021-22 Indiana Reading Evaluation and Determination assessment, which show that nearly one in five Hoosier students have not mastered foundational reading skills by the end of third grade. Statewide, I-Read 3 results show that more than 65,000 of Indiana’s third...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Passes Abortion Ban with Few Exceptions

Indiana is now the first state in the U.S. to have legislators approve an abortion ban after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. The ban takes effect on September 15th. Under the new legislation approved Friday, abortions can only be performed at hospitals or outpatient centers...
INDIANA STATE
Permanent Vote-By-Mail Registration Begins This Week in Illinois

Voters in Illinois who want to vote by mail will be able to permanently register this week. The registration period for the November election begins this Wednesday, August 10th. By registering, voters will be able to receive mail-in ballots for all future general and primary elections. Before, voters had to...
ILLINOIS STATE
