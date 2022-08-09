Read full article on original website
PRIMARY RESULTS: Incumbents hold off challengers in Congressional races
MINNEAPOLIS — There were few surprises, and most incumbents will move on to November following Minnesota's 2022 primary election. Based on early returns Tuesday night, the Associated Press quickly projected the anticipated victories for DFL incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Republican Dr. Scott Jensen in their respective primaries, setting the governor's race for this fall.
Evers, Michels set for showdown in Wisconsin governor's race
MADISON, Wis. — Tim Michels, a wealthy businessman endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor Tuesday and will face incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in a contest that could reshape elections in the marquee battleground. Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who...
2022 Primary Election Results for Lakeland Viewing Area
Voters went to the polls on Tuesday all across Minnesota for the state’s primary election, which narrowed the candidate pools in several races, including some in the Lakeland viewing area. Below are winners for city, county, and state races, along with U.S. Representative races for Districts 7 and 8:
What to watch in Minnesota's 2022 primary election
Minnesota voters head to the polls Tuesday for the state's primary election. Here's a sampling of some of the most closely watched races on the ballot. Republican attorney general race The most competitive statewide primary is the Republican attorney general race between Jim Schulz, the party-endorsed candidate, and Doug Wardlow, who was the GOP's nominee in 2018.The stakes: The winner takes on DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison in what's expected to be a hotly contested race this November. Ilhan Omar and Betty McCollum In the Twin Cities, Democratic U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar and Betty McCollum both have same-party challengers. Omar,...
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
Wisconsin voters to choose GOP nominee for governor Tuesday
MADISON, Wis. — Voters will choose a Republican nominee for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday who could reshape how elections are conducted in the marquee battleground, where former President Donald Trump is still pressing to overturn his 2020 loss and backing candidates he sees as allies. Trump has endorsed businessman...
Local results from primary election day in Minnesota Tuesday
It was primary election day in Minnesota Tuesday, and in local results from Tuesday’s election, a primary was required for the Austin City Council At-Large seat as three candidates were vying for two spots in the November general election, and it was former 1st Ward City Councilman Oballa Oballa receiving 1,637 votes, current At-Large City Councilman Jeff Austin receiving 1,569 votes and David Schenck receiving 626 votes. In the primary for State Senate in District 23, Republican Gene Dornink received 5,874 votes, or 71.5% to challenger Lisa Hanson’s 2,342 votes, or 28.5%. In Mower County, Dornink received 1,960 votes, or 77.4% to Hanson’s 572 votes, or 22.6%. Dornink, who is currently the Senator from District 27 will face Democrat Brandon Lawhead of Austin, who did not face a primary challenge on Tuesday and received 5,882 votes.
Minneapolis mayor criticizes Ilhan Omar for 'making it about' herself after narrow primary win
Minneapolis’s Democratic mayor didn’t hold back after Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) narrowly survived a primary challenge on Tuesday, attributing the congresswoman’s near-defeat to what he said was her inability to “work with other people” and her lack of “urgency to do the work.”. Mayor...
Anxiety and depression soar in Minnesota youth
MINNEAPOLIS — A new report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation found that the mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still lingering among the nation's youth. The data between 2016 and 2020, shows a 26% increase nationally in anxiety and depression leading up to the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Minnesota nurses could be headed for strike
ST PAUL, Minn — Fifteen thousand Minnesota nurses from the Twin Cities and the Twin Ports (Duluth-Superior) are working without a contract as negotiations with several local hospitals stall. Union and hospital leaders have been at the negotiating table since mid-March. Contract talks are scheduled to continue at 8:30...
Leigh Finke, wins DFL Primary, one step closer to becoming State's first transgender lawmaker
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Leigh Finke, won the DFL primary in House District 66A, likely making her the first transgender lawmaker in the Minnesota House. "I am full of gratitude & excitement this morning. Thank you all for your kindnesses. There’s so much work yet to do. But today let’s enjoy our historic primary win. There’s time for whatever comes next," Finke wrote in a Facebook post after her primary win over Dave Thomas.
Schultz vs Wardlow in GOP Attorney General primary
MINNEAPOLIS — The office of the Minnesota Attorney General has been held by Democrats since 1971. Two Republicans, Jim Schultz and Doug Wardlow, are running for a chance to end that streak. They’re the two main candidates in Tuesday’s Republican primary for attorney general, the most hotly contested statewide...
Kristyn Anderson nominated for Minneapolis City Attorney
MINNEAPOLIS — Mayor Jacob Frey nominated Kristyn Anderson to serve as the Minneapolis City Attorney on Tuesday. Anderson has over two decades of experience in government legal practice. She previously served as an Assistant Attorney General supporting the Civil Litigation Division. “Kristyn Anderson has fought for the public good...
Voters head to polls eager for change
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Primary election season in Minnesota means a lot to many people, but for different reasons. "I am making my voice heard when I still have a chance," said Dawn Hill, who biked to her polling place in Golden Valley. "Silence is deadly," said Cynthia Orstad,...
Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin
Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Wisconsin holds top billing, with a competitive Republican governor's primary there highlighting the races. Polls in Wisconsin close at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET. Note: Though they remain on the Senate Democratic ballot, notable candidates Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry...
Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess
MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin’s licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
