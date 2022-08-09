Read full article on original website
Minnesota's Finstad sworn in as newest member of Congress
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Minnesota Republican Brad Finstad was sworn in Friday as the newest member of the U.S. House, giving the GOP one more seat, which means Democrats can't afford to lose more than four votes on close issues like their flagship climate change and health care bill.
Evers, Michels set for showdown in Wisconsin governor's race
MADISON, Wis. — Tim Michels, a wealthy businessman endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor Tuesday and will face incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in a contest that could reshape elections in the marquee battleground. Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who...
ALS claims life of David Tomassoni, longtime state lawmaker
ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired to KARE11 on March 30, 2022. A longtime state lawmaker and advocate for the Iron Range is being remembered after passing following a battle with ALS. Senator David Tomassoni revealed his diagnosis of Lou Gherig's Disease during the...
Biden administration awards funding for Minnesota transportation projects
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — U.S Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced the Biden administration has awarded $99.4 million to support transportation projects in Minnesota. The six projects are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. They include modernizing roads, bridges, rail, and port and...
Minnesota primary expected to set Walz, Jensen matchup
MINNEAPOLIS — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen, already jousting for months in Minnesota's marquee race for governor, headed into Tuesday's primary expecting easy victories to formalize their fall matchup. Walz was seeking his second term under the same “One Minnesota" slogan he used four years...
PRIMARY RESULTS: Incumbents hold off challengers in Congressional races
MINNEAPOLIS — There were few surprises, and most incumbents will move on to November following Minnesota's 2022 primary election. Based on early returns Tuesday night, the Associated Press quickly projected the anticipated victories for DFL incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Republican Dr. Scott Jensen in their respective primaries, setting the governor's race for this fall.
What to watch in Minnesota, Wisconsin primaries
MINNEAPOLIS — The Republican matchup in the Wisconsin governor's race on Tuesday features competing candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence. Democrats are picking a candidate to face two-term GOP Sen. Ron Johnson for control of the closely divided chamber. In Minnesota,...
Finstad vs Ettinger in the First Congressional District special election
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Southern Minnesota voters Tuesday look to replace the late US Rep. Jim Hagedorn, and it involves making two decisions on the same day. The First District seat has been vacant since February, when Rep. Hagedorn died of cancer while still in office. Republican Brad Finstad and...
Schultz vs Wardlow in GOP Attorney General primary
MINNEAPOLIS — The office of the Minnesota Attorney General has been held by Democrats since 1971. Two Republicans, Jim Schultz and Doug Wardlow, are running for a chance to end that streak. They’re the two main candidates in Tuesday’s Republican primary for attorney general, the most hotly contested statewide...
Anxiety and depression soar in Minnesota youth
MINNEAPOLIS — A new report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation found that the mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still lingering among the nation's youth. The data between 2016 and 2020, shows a 26% increase nationally in anxiety and depression leading up to the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
North Dakota abortion clinic opens new facility in Moorhead
The operator of North Dakota's only abortion clinic said Wednesday the clinic has opened in its new location in Moorhead, just weeks before it's likely to be forced to close its Fargo location under a statewide abortion ban there. Red River Women's Clinic has a lawsuit pending seeking to block...
Minnesota nurses could be headed for strike
ST PAUL, Minn — Fifteen thousand Minnesota nurses from the Twin Cities and the Twin Ports (Duluth-Superior) are working without a contract as negotiations with several local hospitals stall. Union and hospital leaders have been at the negotiating table since mid-March. Contract talks are scheduled to continue at 8:30...
Minneapolis law enforcement surge will persist
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota State Patrol, BCA, Metro Transit Police and other agencies will continue the stepped-up patrol surge in Minneapolis indefinitely, based in large part on the results they've seen reducing violent crimes and disrupting street racing. "Success breeds success and we're starting to see other agencies say...
Violent crime in Minnesota increased in 2021, BCA reports
MINNEAPOLIS — Violent crime has been talked about a lot in the news recently, and state officials have released statistics on murder, rape and aggravted assaults. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) issues a Uniform Crime Report annually, with information submitted by law enforcement agencies.
Raise your pint, the Irish Fair of Minnesota is back!
ST PAUL, Minn. — Are you ready to get into some shenanigans? Then get ready to head to St. Paul for the 42nd Irish Fair of Minnesota, running Friday through Sunday on Harriet Island. This annual three-day celebration of all things Irish is back in Minnesota's capitol city with...
St. Paul Public Schools looking at possible COVID policy changes
ST PAUL, Minn. — Less than a month before our kids go back to school, the CDC announced a big change when it comes to COVID-19 guidelines, no longer suggesting schools do routine daily testing for COVID. St. Paul Public Schools wants the district to drop it's vaccine or...
Mankato to host 2023 Governor's Fishing Opener
MANKATO, Minn. — It was a homecoming of sorts for Gov. Tim Walz Monday morning, speaking alongside Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officials to announce the 2023 Governor's Fishing Opener will take place in Mankato. The 75th installment of the annual tradition will be held May 12-13, making it...
After new law, Twin Cities businesses launch hemp-derived THC beverages
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Cider Company co-founder Jason Dayton never expected the state of Minnesota to legalize THC derived from hemp. However, after DFL state lawmakers quietly pushed through a THC regulation measure before the end of the legislative session in May, Dayton's team decided to launch two versions of "Trail Magic," a THC-infused beverage with three milligrams of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC.
Gas drops below $3.99 average nationwide, Minnesota even cheaper
While not reason to throw a party - yet - Monday brought news from the gas pump worthy of a small celebration. Fuel savings app and website GasBuddy says for the first time since March, the national average for a gallon of unleaded fuel has dropped below the $4 mark. The $3.99 average is down more than $1 per gallon since peaking at $5.03 in June, with some areas of California rising near $7.
KARE 11's Julie Nelson, Belinda Jensen try Japanese practice of 'forest bathing'
BAYFIELD, Wis. — There's something about a walk in the woods that just makes us feel better. We know it does, and yet, so few of us make the time to do it. But now, a growing number of people in Minnesota are trying to change that by promoting a Japanese practice known as "forest bathing."
