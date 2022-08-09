While not reason to throw a party - yet - Monday brought news from the gas pump worthy of a small celebration. Fuel savings app and website GasBuddy says for the first time since March, the national average for a gallon of unleaded fuel has dropped below the $4 mark. The $3.99 average is down more than $1 per gallon since peaking at $5.03 in June, with some areas of California rising near $7.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO