ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARE 11

Evers, Michels set for showdown in Wisconsin governor's race

MADISON, Wis. — Tim Michels, a wealthy businessman endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor Tuesday and will face incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in a contest that could reshape elections in the marquee battleground. Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who...
WISCONSIN STATE
KARE 11

ALS claims life of David Tomassoni, longtime state lawmaker

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired to KARE11 on March 30, 2022. A longtime state lawmaker and advocate for the Iron Range is being remembered after passing following a battle with ALS. Senator David Tomassoni revealed his diagnosis of Lou Gherig's Disease during the...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
Madison, WI
Government
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Elections
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Wisconsin Elections
KARE 11

Minnesota primary expected to set Walz, Jensen matchup

MINNEAPOLIS — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen, already jousting for months in Minnesota's marquee race for governor, headed into Tuesday's primary expecting easy victories to formalize their fall matchup. Walz was seeking his second term under the same “One Minnesota" slogan he used four years...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

PRIMARY RESULTS: Incumbents hold off challengers in Congressional races

MINNEAPOLIS — There were few surprises, and most incumbents will move on to November following Minnesota's 2022 primary election. Based on early returns Tuesday night, the Associated Press quickly projected the anticipated victories for DFL incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Republican Dr. Scott Jensen in their respective primaries, setting the governor's race for this fall.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

What to watch in Minnesota, Wisconsin primaries

MINNEAPOLIS — The Republican matchup in the Wisconsin governor's race on Tuesday features competing candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence. Democrats are picking a candidate to face two-term GOP Sen. Ron Johnson for control of the closely divided chamber. In Minnesota,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Rebecca Kleefisch
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Tim Michels
Person
Mandela Barnes
KARE 11

Schultz vs Wardlow in GOP Attorney General primary

MINNEAPOLIS — The office of the Minnesota Attorney General has been held by Democrats since 1971. Two Republicans, Jim Schultz and Doug Wardlow, are running for a chance to end that streak. They’re the two main candidates in Tuesday’s Republican primary for attorney general, the most hotly contested statewide...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Anxiety and depression soar in Minnesota youth

MINNEAPOLIS — A new report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation found that the mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still lingering among the nation's youth. The data between 2016 and 2020, shows a 26% increase nationally in anxiety and depression leading up to the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

North Dakota abortion clinic opens new facility in Moorhead

The operator of North Dakota's only abortion clinic said Wednesday the clinic has opened in its new location in Moorhead, just weeks before it's likely to be forced to close its Fargo location under a statewide abortion ban there. Red River Women's Clinic has a lawsuit pending seeking to block...
MOORHEAD, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota nurses could be headed for strike

ST PAUL, Minn — Fifteen thousand Minnesota nurses from the Twin Cities and the Twin Ports (Duluth-Superior) are working without a contract as negotiations with several local hospitals stall. Union and hospital leaders have been at the negotiating table since mid-March. Contract talks are scheduled to continue at 8:30...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Legislature#Wisconsin Assembly#Election Local#Fbi Agents#Gop#Republican#Democratic#The Republican Party#Fbi#The White House#The Associated Press#Senate
KARE 11

Minneapolis law enforcement surge will persist

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota State Patrol, BCA, Metro Transit Police and other agencies will continue the stepped-up patrol surge in Minneapolis indefinitely, based in large part on the results they've seen reducing violent crimes and disrupting street racing. "Success breeds success and we're starting to see other agencies say...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Violent crime in Minnesota increased in 2021, BCA reports

MINNEAPOLIS — Violent crime has been talked about a lot in the news recently, and state officials have released statistics on murder, rape and aggravted assaults. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) issues a Uniform Crime Report annually, with information submitted by law enforcement agencies.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Raise your pint, the Irish Fair of Minnesota is back!

ST PAUL, Minn. — Are you ready to get into some shenanigans? Then get ready to head to St. Paul for the 42nd Irish Fair of Minnesota, running Friday through Sunday on Harriet Island. This annual three-day celebration of all things Irish is back in Minnesota's capitol city with...
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KARE 11

Mankato to host 2023 Governor's Fishing Opener

MANKATO, Minn. — It was a homecoming of sorts for Gov. Tim Walz Monday morning, speaking alongside Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officials to announce the 2023 Governor's Fishing Opener will take place in Mankato. The 75th installment of the annual tradition will be held May 12-13, making it...
KARE 11

After new law, Twin Cities businesses launch hemp-derived THC beverages

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Cider Company co-founder Jason Dayton never expected the state of Minnesota to legalize THC derived from hemp. However, after DFL state lawmakers quietly pushed through a THC regulation measure before the end of the legislative session in May, Dayton's team decided to launch two versions of "Trail Magic," a THC-infused beverage with three milligrams of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Gas drops below $3.99 average nationwide, Minnesota even cheaper

While not reason to throw a party - yet - Monday brought news from the gas pump worthy of a small celebration. Fuel savings app and website GasBuddy says for the first time since March, the national average for a gallon of unleaded fuel has dropped below the $4 mark. The $3.99 average is down more than $1 per gallon since peaking at $5.03 in June, with some areas of California rising near $7.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy