Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
Bedford woman arrested after police find drugs in her belongings
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on drug charges this morning when Bedford Police officers were called at 2:02 a.m. to the area of 27th Street and Washington Avenue after a complaint a male and female were looking in the caller’s backyard as they were walking down an alley.
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested after attempting to hide meth under his foot
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy noticed a vehicle that was traveling on State Road 50 East had a missing headlight and non-working license plate light. The driver pulled into a Circle K on 16th Street and then pulled...
wbiw.com
Two men were arrested Wednesday after a a traffic stop was conducted on 7th Street
BEDFORD – Two men were arrested Wednesday after a Bedford Police officer stopped a vehicle Wednesday night. According to a probable cause affidavit at 11:46 p.m. the officer was on patrol in the area of 14th and I streets when he observed a black Jeep traveling north on I Street.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess Co. Arrest Report
Eric Johnson, 58, of Washington was arrested by the Daviess Co. Sheriffs dept. on 2 counts of failure to appear. Bond was set at $5,000. Andrea Harrison, 37, of Washington was arrested by WPD on a count of possession of meth and criminal trespass, no bond was set.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
Jailers hurt in fight in western Indiana jail
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man previously incarcerated in the Sullivan County Jail has been hit with new charges after what the sheriff called a physical altercation with jail staff. Seth A. Vilchuck, 34, is no longer housed in the jail after being sent back to the Department of...
vincennespbs.org
Illinois man arrested in Daviess County
A man is facing drug and weapons charges in Daviess County. Washington Police say they came in contact with 24-year old Gavin Helms at Northwest 14th and West Walnut on Tuesday. He was found to be wanted on a warrant out of Illinois for Burglary and Theft. Helm’s was found...
WTHI
Press conference addresses Walmart incident, officials explain why no charges filed
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County prosecutor addressed a recent incident at a local Walmart during a press conference and why charges weren't filed. Prosecutor Terry Modesitt and Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen provided statements on the decision not to pursue charges against two people who caused panic inside the city’s eastside store.
Vigo prosecutor calls for new law in response to Walmart ‘gangster video’ incident
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After further investigation and a detailed analysis of the surveillance video, officials have reiterated that no crime was committed during the disturbance that took place at the eastside Walmart in Terre Haute in early August. Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said during a news conference Friday that he has called […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHI
Clinton City Police are looking for two suspects of a hit and run
CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Clinton City Police are asking for people's help finding a few suspects of a hit and run. According to the Clinton City Police Department, it happened at a Marathon gas station, where two suspects driving a red Chevy sedan appear to have hit a gas pump.
Man arrested outside Dugger Party Center
A call about a suspicious person led to one man being arrested for drug-related charges. On Sunday, authorities said they were called to the Dugger Party Center where a man, later identified as Shad Robling allegedly tried to conceal something in his pocket.
wbiw.com
A Bedford woman was arrested after causing a disturbance at an apartment complex
BEDFORD – A woman was arrested after Bedford Police officers were called to 13 Day Court apartments at 7:56 p.m. Sunday after a report of an unwanted intoxicated woman causing a disturbance. When police arrived they were met by the woman’s two sons who said 44-year-old Kellie Allen was...
WISH-TV
23-year-old charged with Bloomington murder in July
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man wanted in connection with a Bloomington homicide was captured Wednesday in Illinois, according to Bloomington, Indiana, police. Bloomington Police Department was called about 4:50 a.m. July 27 to the 1600 block of North Kinser Pike. That’s at Kinser Flats Apartments, which are southeast of the I-69 interchange for state roads 45 and 46.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after children approached officer needing help
BEDFORD – A Mitchell woman was arrested on Friday night after a report at 11 p.m. of a possibly intoxicated female driver with four children in her vehicle at Revere’s Food & Fuel on16th Street. Officers checked the parking lot and could not find the woman or the...
wwbl.com
Washington Police Release Additional Information on Arrest of Illinois Man
The Washington Police Department has released additional information concerning the arrest of a Golconda, Illinois man early Wednesday morning. 24-year-old Gavin Helms was arrested after police encountered him near Northwest 14th and West Walnut Streets. Helms was found to be wanted on a warrant out of Illinois for Burglary and...
freedom929.com
CLARK COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(EFFINGHAM) The District 12 Illinois State Police are investigating a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred in Clark County, along Illinois Route 1, near Douglas Road, just north of Marshall. The report indicates that 26 year old Jeremiah T. Boswell from Marshall was northbound on Route 1 in a town and country van when he attempted to turn left into a driveway and crossed the path of a car driven by an unidentified 50 year old woman from Indianapolis, Indiana, who was southbound. Both drivers were taken to a regional hospital with injuries, however the woman was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital. Boswell was ticketed for improper lane usage. Route 1 was closed for 3 hours for cleanup.
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested after police find meth concealed in his underwear
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested early Friday morning after the driver he was with was stopped by a Bedford Police officer for a traffic violation. According to a probable cause affidavit, on Friday at 2:16 a.m. an officer was on patrol when he noticed a red car traveling south on L Street. That vehicle had no operational tail lights.
Crash sends one to hospital in southern Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was injured following a single-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County Wednesday. According to Deputy McAdams of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to Woodsmall Drive and State Road 641 at approximately 12:47 p.m. Little information is known at this time, but the driver of the vehicle […]
Update: 2 injured in Edgar Co. crash
The Edgar County Sheriff's Office is telling drivers to avoid the area of IL Route 1 at Stewart Road due to a multiple-vehicle accident. A post on Facebook indicated the area of Preston St. at 500 N is also closed.
14news.com
Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies child who died on SR 66
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a deadly accident Monday morning on Highway 66 in Warrick County. It happened near Lincoln Avenue. Officials with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office tell us a four-year-old died after being hit by a car on Highway 66. “The younger they...
WTHI
Police identify two killed in Vigo County crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Johnny Vaughn and 20-year-old Raya Vaughn were killed after their car collided with a moving truck. It happened just before 7:00 A.M. on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection. They say a car was headed...
Comments / 0