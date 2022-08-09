Read full article on original website
nowdecatur.com
City of Decatur Swears in Four New Officers
August 11, 2022 – The City of Decatur swore in four new police patrol officers on Thursday, August 11. The four officers were Alexzander Kater, Tia Kuenzel, Brianna Lockwood, and Jonathan Welton. Along with these new additions, the police force is still searching for more officers to add to ensure safety in the City of Decatur.
Herald & Review
Vinnie's Barbee-Q to host block party in Decatur
DECATUR — Vinnie's Barbee-Q will host its 21st annual Block Party for the Homeless from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. Ripple Motor Show returns to Mount Zion for second year. The event will take place at the Water Street Mission, 758 N. Water St. in Decatur. There will be food, games and music provided by DJ David Lee.
Herald & Review
Macon County sets date for real estate auction of tax delinquent properties
DECATUR — Macon County properties with delinquent taxes from 2018 and earlier are available for sale by sealed-bid auction. The county has completed tax deed proceedings for 278 properties that will be offered. A minimum bid of $813 is required and must be submitted to the Macon County Treasurer, 141 S. Main St., Room 302, Decatur, IL 62523 no later than the close of business at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
Herald & Review
Missing Macon County teen has returned home, officials say
MACON COUNTY — The Macon County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing teen. Kalen Floyd, 13, voluntarily left her home at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10; however, the authorities believe she is in danger. According to the sheriff's department, Kalen was last seen...
Herald & Review
Convicted Decatur killer Michael Slover Sr. died from heart attack, coroner says
DECATUR — It was a heart attack that finally ended convicted Decatur killer Michael Slover Sr.’s 65-year prison sentence, a coroner has confirmed. “The cause of death of this 75-year-old male Michael Slover Sr. was chronic ischemic hypertensive and cardiovascular disease,” Livingston County Coroner Danny Watson told the Herald & Review.
Herald & Review
Decatur police respond to motorcycle crash
DECATUR — Decatur Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash early Friday morning that sent the driver to the hospital. According to Sgt. Shawn Guenther, officers arrived at 12:21 a.m. Friday to the northside of the 22nd Street bridge to a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle. "A dark blue,...
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (14) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
Herald & Review
Plans scrapped for new Forsyth movie theater
FORSYTH — Hold on to your popcorn. Contrary to the digital sign seen scrolling inside the former AMC Theater in Forsyth, plans to open another movie theater in the fall, through the company GQT Theaters, have been canceled. According to Matt McSparin, marketing agent for GQT Theaters, the decision...
Coroner identifies woman found dead in car
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The McLean County Coroner has identified a woman who was found dead inside a car in Bloomington on Tuesday. Dr. Kathleen Yoder identified the woman as 46-year-old Brittany Mitchell of Normal. Mitchell was found inside a car that was parked in the area of Font Street and Morris Avenue; she was […]
U of I Credit Union fills drivers’ gas tanks
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gas prices have been falling lately and drivers are feeling some of that relief. But on Thursday, some people who filled up their cars in Champaign County didn’t have to pay at all. U of I Credit Union leaders traveled to different gas stations and offered to pay for drivers’ gas. […]
Central Illinois Proud
Body found in car identified as missing Normal woman
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The dead person found in a car Tuesday has been identified as previously missing Brittany Mitchell, age 46, McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathleen Yoder announced Thursday. Mitchell was last heard from on Sunday, Aug. 7, and police reported her missing on Tuesday, Aug 9....
Herald & Review
On Biz: Paul’s Confectionery, AMC Theater
Paul’s Confectionery changes ownership. Paul’s Confectionery’s new owner promises the restaurant will remain the same, including serving up the famous chili in Decatur. “It’s just Paul’s. And it will remain just Paul’s,” said owner Jerry Witts. “My name’s not very material to this.”
Sangamon Co. coroner: Teenager dead after shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are investigating after they said a teenager was killed in a shooting Wednesday night. In a news release, the Sangamon County coroner said the 16-year-old was pronounced dead at a Springfield hospital. Preliminary autopsy results indicated he died after being shot in the head. Springfield Police said they were called […]
Herald & Review
Macon Speedway standings through August 12
6. 27 Colby Sheppard; Williamsville, IL; 592; -130.
Crime Stoppers looking for help in deadly shooting investigation
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police and Macon County Crime Stoppers need your help in solving a shooting death. Police responded to Golden Fox Brewery at 2 a.m. on July 31 at the end of North Dineen Street near East Pershing Road. They said a graduation party was happening there and four people had been […]
wlds.com
RECC Seeking Tips On Theft
Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative who services customers in Sangamon, Morgan, Macoupin, Christian and Montgomery counties is asking for tips about a recent theft that occurred at their headquarters on Illinois Route 104 in rural Auburn. RECC is offering $500 for information about a theft that occurred at their property around...
nprillinois.org
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
Herald & Review
Kansas concert canceled at Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
DECATUR — The Kansas concert with special guests Blue Oyster Cult scheduled for Friday, Aug.12, at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Decatur, has been canceled. According to the venue's directors, several members of the band Kansas and its touring organization have tested positive for, and are experiencing symptoms from, COVID-19.
newschannel20.com
Missing endangered woman from Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — The Normal Police Department is looking for a woman who was last heard from on August, 7. It is unknown where Brittany Mitchell, 46, was last seen. Mithell is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has pierced ears, and is known to wear eyeglasses.
