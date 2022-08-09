DECATUR — Macon County properties with delinquent taxes from 2018 and earlier are available for sale by sealed-bid auction. The county has completed tax deed proceedings for 278 properties that will be offered. A minimum bid of $813 is required and must be submitted to the Macon County Treasurer, 141 S. Main St., Room 302, Decatur, IL 62523 no later than the close of business at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.

