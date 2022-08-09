ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Formula 1 Champ Lewis Hamilton Says He Reluctantly Turned Down ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Fighter Pilot Role

By Nancy Tartaglione
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQQOr_0hA65g8Z00

Click here to read the full article.

Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton has piloted race cars to seven world championships, but had to decline the opportunity to jump in the cockpit of a fighter jet for a role in Top Gun: Maverick , he tells Vanity Fair in a new interview .

A fan of the original Top Gun , and a friend of Tom Cruise , Hamilton said, “When I heard the second one was coming out, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I have to ask him’.” He told Cruise, “I don’t care what role it is. I’ll even sweep something, be a cleaner in the back.”

Evidently, Maverick himself agreed and Hamilton was to be one of the pilots. But filming would have clashed with the climax of the F1 season, and being a “perfectionist” who wouldn’t have been able to split his time, Hamilton had to turn down the role. Telling Cruise and TGM director Joseph Kosinski was “the most upsetting call that I think I’ve ever had,” he recounts in the VF article.

Hamilton will have his chance to work with Kosinski: he’s one of the producers on the director’s untitled Formula 1 movie starring Brad Pitt which landed at Apple earlier this year. Pitt will play a driver who comes out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie against the titans of his sport.

Hamilton told VF he has met with Pitt and arranged for him to tour the UK factories where this year’s Formula 1 car for Mercedes is being crafted. The driver has also been vetting the script “because the Americans that are writing it are just getting newly accustomed to Formula 1.”

Hamilton and Cruise are good pals. In July, Cruise spent his 60th birthday at the British Formula 1 Grand Prix, where he was supporting Hamilton. “He’s a great friend of mine. I hope he has a great day,” Cruise told Sky Sports on the starting grid.

The driver returned the sentiment, telling VF that Cruise is “one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet.”

Meanwhile, the hypersonic Top Gun: Maverick continues to defy gravity, crossing $1.35B at the global box office this past Sunday.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 2

Related
Deadline

Ivana Trump Cause Of Death Determined By New York Medical Examiner

Click here to read the full article. The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined a cause of death in socialite Ivana Trump’s sudden death on Thursday. Trump’s death was an accident, the examiner said, coming as a result of suffering blunt impact injuries to her torso from falling down a staircase in her home. The ruling comes a day after Trump, age 73, was found dead in her Manhattan home by a maintenance worker. Her body was allegedly found next to a spilled cup of coffee, according to authorities. The ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, she was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Shares Heartfelt Message To “The Most Courageous Woman I’ve Ever Known”

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John’s husband John Easterling is coping with the death of his wife and took to social media to share a heartfelt message. “Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to ‘work’ on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever,” read the letter posted on Newton-John’s official Instagram page. The Grease star died at the age of 73 and although...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Uma Pemmaraju Dies: Original Fox News Anchor Was 64

Click here to read the full article. Uma Pemmaraju, who was one of the original anchors when Fox News launched in 1996, has died, according to the network. She was 64. A cause of death was not immediately released. Suzanne Scott, the CEO of Fox News Media, said in a statement, “We are deeply saddened by the death of Uma Pemmaraju, who was one of Fox News Channel’s founding anchors and was on the air the day we launched. Uma was an incredibly talented journalist as well as a warm and lovely person, best known for her kindness to everyone she worked...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut

The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Kosinski
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
George Lucas
Person
Lewis Hamilton
The Independent

How much are F1 drivers paid? 2022 salaries revealed

The 2022 F1 season is back underway after an off-season that brought the biggest overhaul in sporting rules and regulations in recent memory. After a thrilling 2021 season, the teams were given a blank slate to prepare their cars for this year’s campaign in an attempt to level the playing field and increase overtaking opportunities. It comes after Max Verstappen defeated Lewis Hamilton in a wild and unpredictable title race that went down to the final lap of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. In a highly controversial season-decider, which ultimately saw race director Michael Masi removed from...
SPORTS
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun’: How Old Was Tom Cruise When He Starred in the Original Movie?

While most teenagers relish in their newfound freedom and what awaits them, for actor Tom Cruise, he was already gracing movie sets, getting roles in films like The Outsiders in 1983. Only getting small roles at first, it wasn’t long before Cruise starred in the film that launched him – Risky Business. It came out the same year. And just three years after that, the star sat in the cockpit of a jet for the first time as he put on the Maverick helmet in Top Gun. Acting beside Val Kilmer, neither star had any idea of what the film would become. And as for Tom Cruise, the role of Maverick landed him his highest-grossing film ever.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fighter Pilot#Top Gun#Vanity Fair#Tgm#Vf#Mercedes#Americans
Outsider.com

‘John Wick’ Director Says There’s a ‘Distinct Possibility’ Keanu Reeves’ Character Goes To Space

Running off of a shoe-string budget, the John Wick franchise quickly became a hit at the box office with fans wanting more. With Keanu Reeves starring as John Wick, the original film, with only a $30 million budget, went on to accumulate close to $90 million worldwide. And that was just the start as two sequels weren’t far behind. In total, all three films cost $145 million to make. At the worldwide box office, Keanu Reeves proved himself yet again as a lead man as the series received over $587 million. With a fourth film already in the works, the tale of John Wick doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon. And recently, director Chad Stahelski shared some ideas about the future.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

The Net Worth Of Jay Leno And The Value Of His Car Collection

American television host and comedian Jay Leno is one of the greatest collectors of automobiles. His garage houses over 180 cars and 160 motorcycles, which has kept increasing as he does not sell any of his vehicles. The Jay Leno’s Garage host has only been known to have sold one of his cars, a Tesla Model S, in about thirty years. The car was once responsible for his daily transit. In fact, when Jay auctioned off his Tesla, he took the new owners on an exclusive tour of his garage, showing off some of the many exotic automobiles he owned.
BURBANK, CA
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise Is Buff In Tight T-Shirt After 60th Birthday As He Prepares To Fly A Helicopter: Photos

Tom Cruise was spotted boarding his helicopter and flying through Southwest London on July 15, and he looked dapper while doing so. The 60-year-old Mission: Impossible actor donned a tight light blue tee that accentuated his biceps and a fitted pair of dark blue jeans as he waved to onlookers before hopping into his helicopter. He completed his casual outfit with black work boots and held a black backpack in his right hand. He looked excited to be on board of his helicopter and gave another wave to fans as he prepared for take off.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Sylvester Stallone Once Admitted He Was ‘Traumatized’ by Fellow ‘Rocky’ Star

Tulsa King star Sylvester Stallone has had a lot of cinematic foes, but one of his Rocky adversaries got a little too carried away. The character in question is the infamous “Thuderlips” from Rocky III. Thunderlips was a flamboyant wrestler that the Italian Stallion went up against in a friendly exhibition match for charity. However, Thunderlips never got the memo and decides to manhandle the much smaller Balboa.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Tom Cruise Apologizes for Interrupting Couple’s Hike By Jumping Off Cliff

For Sarah and Jason Haygarth, a pleasant day in the UK sometimes entails hiking around the Lake District with their trusty dog Edward. But while the couple has traversed the terrain before, their recent trip became a memorable moment when a helicopter circled them. Not exactly knowing what was happening, the couple watched as it quickly touched down, and before their eyes, Tom Cruise emerged. Shocked by the chopper and stunned by Cruise, Sarah Haygarth starred as the action star jumped off the cliff, paragliding down. But the actor was sure to leave the couple with a compliment and apology.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Willow Smith Speaks on Oscar Slap for First Time, Says It Rocked Her ‘Internal Demons’

Willow Smith finally spoke on her father’s infamous Oscar’s slap in March, in a Friday interview with Billboard. The 21-year-old rock star revealed that the slap itself didn’t elicit so much reaction from her as much as the aftermath of the scandal, compelling her to do inner work and face her own flaws. She shared with the outlet that the awards ceremony slap “didn’t rock me as much as my own internal demons.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Anne Heche Had Narcotics In Her System, Police Say, According To Tests Conducted After Fiery Car Crash

Nearly a week after a fiery car crash put her in the hospital, Anne Heche now is under investigation for felony DUI after drugs were found in her system, police confirmed today. “Based on the blood work, it revealed the presence of narcotics,” Officer Lizeth Lomeli of the LAPD told Deadline on Wednesday. Confirming that the Emmy-winning actress is facing a possible felony DUI charge, Lomeli added, “However, additional testing is required because we have to rule out any substances that were administered by medical treatment.” Heche is in “extremely critical condition” as a result of her burns and pulmonary injuries from the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Street Outlaws: Fastest In America’ Star Ryan Fellows Dies In Fiery Crash While Filming

Click here to read the full article. Street Outlaws: Fastest In America star Ryan Fellows has died in a fiery crash while filming the Discovery show, Deadline has confirmed. Fellows was racing another driver early Sunday morning outside Las Vegas in a scheduled race for the night of the show when he lost control near the finish line, TMZ reports citing a source. The vehicle, a gold Nissan 240z, rolled over and caught fire. Onlookers tried to pull Fellows out of the burning car, but were unsuccessful. You can watch a preview clip of the episode below. “The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows,” a Discovery spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline. “We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.” More from DeadlineRoger E. Mosley Dies: 'Magnum P.I.' Actor And Film/TV Veteran Was 83Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo GalleryMichael Clancy, Costume Designer For 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' & 'Ray Donovan,' DiesBest of DeadlineHollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates Set
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”

Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
MOVIES
People

Woody Harrelson Spotted Boating in Croatia with Wife amid Talks to Star in Jukebox Musical 'Sailing'

Woody Harrelson is enjoying a day out on the water with his wife. The three-time Oscar nominee, 60, was spotted boating with his wife, Laura Louie, in Croatia on Saturday. The couple, who has been married since 2008, was captured with wide smiles as Harrelson waved to passengers on a nearby ship. The Hunger Games star also was also seen raising his fist into the air at another moment.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Singer Michelle Branch Arrested For Domestic Assault On Husband Patrick Carney Of The Black Keys

Michelle Branch, who scored a Grammy for singing on the 2002 Santana single “The Game of Love” and had other hits during the era, was arrested Thursday in Nashville and charged with domestic assault for slapping her estranged husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney. Deadline confirmed the arrest and charge with Nashville police. According to TMZ, the singer-songwriter recently separated from Carney after three years of marriage. Court documents indicate she acknowledged slapping Carney “one to two times” during an argument. Bail was set at $1,000, and Branch reportedly has been released from custody. She and Carney, who have two children together, live...
NASHVILLE, TN
Deadline

Deadline

114K+
Followers
34K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy