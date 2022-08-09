ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Florida conservatives likely heading to Congress, thanks to DeSantis

By By Gary Fineout
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vq23b_0hA65dUO00
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ redistricting push all but guarantees Florida’s congressional delegation will be more Republican-leaning for years. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Several Florida conservatives who question President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory could be heading to Congress in November, thanks to the state’s contentious redistricting process muscled through the Legislature by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Republicans who have a shot at winning their Aug. 23 primaries include a Trump-backed candidate who alleged her rivals were plotting to kill her, a state legislator who blasted GOP leaders in the Florida House as “RINOs,” and a state senator who sponsored legislation banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and transgender women and girls from competing in women’s sports.

This looming influx of new Republicans are coming courtesy of a new congressional map drawn up by DeSantis’ staff that dismantled a seat held by Rep. Al Lawson , a Black Democrat. Florida picked up an extra seat this year due to population growth and the governor pushed through a new map that is expected to help the GOP nationally win back the House. Republicans hold a 16-11 edge over Democrats in Florida’s congressional delegation, but that margin is expected to grow to 20-8 after the November elections. In many of the seats, the primary will decide the winner.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), a close ally of former President Donald Trump, has endorsed two of the MAGA-style Republicans running for Congress, state Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R-Howey-in-the-Hills) and Air Force vet Anna Paulina Luna, saying they “are the backup I need for the America First agenda to be successful in Congress.”

The full effects of redistricting won’t be known until after the November midterms, but Florida is poised to send at least six new members to Congress this year, including four running in either solid or Republican-leaning districts that were remade as part of a redistricting overhaul. These Republicans are much more closely aligned with Trump than House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy , who could be the next speaker if the GOP retakes the chamber.

DeSantis’ redistricting push all but guarantees Florida’s congressional delegation will be more Republican-leaning for years, meaning the once reliable swing state will continue to trend further red.


Democrats have complained loudly about the new redistricting map but their legal challenges to block the changes ahead of this year’s elections did not succeed, although the litigation is ongoing.

“This is exactly what DeSantis wanted to accomplish with his extreme and racist gerrymander: sending dangerous far-right candidates to Congress who will push Republicans’ radical agenda,” said Nebeyatt Betre, a spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

One of the bitterest primaries has been the battle for Florida’s 7th Congressional District, the Central Florida seat being vacated by Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy . The seat is expected to flip due to redistricting and it’s triggered a fierce primary campaign between a large field of eight candidates, including Sabatini, a conservative member of the Legislature who called for an audit of Florida’s 2020 election results and last year said “we don’t know if [Biden’s] really president.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28NeDP_0hA65dUO00

Sabatini also had made it clear that “I will not be voting for Kevin McCarthy” for speaker if Republicans retake the House.

Cory Mills, a military veteran and defense contractor, is also competing for the seat. Mills took part in a “Stop the Steal” rally shortly after the November 2020 elections and told the Orlando Sentinel he doesn’t view Biden as a legitimate president. Mills’ company also sold tear gas that was used against Black Lives Matters demonstrators, a fact he’s leaned into with a digital ad where he vowed: “If the media wants to shed some real tears I can help them out with that.”

Luna, a former Air Force veteran who once worked for Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA, is the frontrunner for Florida’s 13th Congressional District, a Pinellas County seat being vacated by Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.), who is running for governor. Crist beat Luna in 2020, but the district has grown more Republican due to redistricting. Trump has also endorsed her.

In the summer of 2021, Luna contended that a handful of her political rivals were engaged in a conspiracy to kill her. In an only-in-Florida moment, Kevin Hayslett, an attorney who represented one of those rivals that Luna sought to get a stalking injunction against, is running for the seat. Hayslett won the endorsement of key Pinellas County Republicans such as House Speaker Chris Sprowls and Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PsvXN_0hA65dUO00

Recent polls show Luna with a solid lead but Hayslett has slammed Luna over her past support for former President Barack Obama — which had been documented in her initial 2020 race — and has circulated a clip of an old interview where she said she supported Obama’s immigration policies. This past week Club for Growth Action either bought or reserved $2 million in ads to boost Luna.

Two other open seats have brought in more traditional Republican candidates.

State Sen. Aaron Bean, who sponsored immigration legislation pushed by DeSantis that penalizes companies that transport undocumented minors to states across the country, is expected to win of the primary for Florida’s 4th Congressional District in northeast Florida. Bean has said he will work with McCarthy if elected.

His rival in the primary, Erick Aguilar, was banned from WinRed, a fundraising platform popular with Republicans, after his campaign sent out misleading emails that suggested donations were going to Trump and DeSantis.

And five Republicans are running for Florida’s 15th Congressional District, including DeSantis’ former secretary of state, Laurel Lee, and state Sen. Kelli Stargel (R-Lakeland), who was chair of the powerful state Senate Appropriations Committee and sponsored Florida’s new abortion law and its ban on transgender female athletes from competing in women’s sports.

Some incumbent Republicans are also facing challenges from MAGA-style conservatives. Rep. Daniel Webster (R-Fla.), is facing a primary from Laura Loomer, the far-right activist who has been endorsed by Trump confidant Roger Stone and Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser who was suspended from Twitter last year for spreading QAnon-related content.

Loomer, who according to the most recent campaign reports, outraised Webster, has lambasted Webster for missing votes, including Trump’s second impeachment and suggested he isn’t a true conservative.

Webster, who voted against certifying the votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania, has rejected Loomer’s criticisms.

“If someone has an issue with my vote record, then with all due respect they aren’t a conservative who believes in limited government, individual freedom, personal responsibility, empowering the family and low taxes,” Webster said in a statement.

Comments / 137

Biden likes bikes.
3d ago

Keep trying to knock DeSantis down but all they do is unite his support base even further. Best Governor in the country. Florida loves him..he wins easily in Nov

Reply(52)
54
Bill Tominosky
3d ago

Forget all the nonsense tossed out in this article. Fact: Republicans outnumber Democrats in Florida. Fact: Democrats will be crushed in November simple because of their far left views and results from an incompetent administration. The media needs to address facts not emotional opinions.

Reply(9)
39
Rickey McClung
3d ago

so far all I read is the blatant cheating of ronnie's gerrymandering and don't forget it's still being challenged. and ronnie's Florida is still divided the repukes aren't that far ahead of the democrats and don't forget the republicans not voting for ronnie 🔵🔵💯

Reply(8)
17
Related
POLITICO

Florida's 'smooth' 2020 election gets bashed in GOP primary

What’s old is new— Don’t look now, but Florida’s 2020 election — which was seen as a logistical success — is now getting litigated ahead of the Aug. 23 Republican primary. Primary colors— A super PAC backing state Sen. Kelli Stargel in Florida’s 15th...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
State
Arizona State
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
FloridaDaily

New Ron DeSantis Ad: ‘Florida is Our Nation’s Hope’

This week, the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) released a new TV and digital ad as Gov. Ron DeSantis runs for a second term. “America has long been the world’s bastion of freedom,” the ad’s narrator says. “Now, Florida is our nation’s hope. When other states shut people down, Florida lifted people up. We make decisions based on facts, not fear. But some want to take it all away.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Cory Mills Leads in new Poll, 'Absentini' Sabatini and Santos cry Foul

Oviedo— Republican voters were treated to the last debate between the congressional candidates in Congressional District 7 prior to the primary election on August 23rd. At the end of the event, The Floridian, which hosted the event with the Seminole Republican Women Federated group, conducted a poll of the 300 attendees to the event who favored combat veteran Cory Mills and Navy Seal Brady Duke. (Poll results below)
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Primary elections: Two Republicans, one Democrat vie for seat in Florida's new House District 91

Two candidates are running in the Republican primary for a seat in Florida's new House District 91 as Highland Beach Commissioner Peggy Gossett-Seidman will face Boca Raton resident Christina DuCasse on Aug. 23. The winner will face Democrat Andy Thomson, a 36-year-old attorney, in the November general election. Thomson, who was elected to the Boca Raton...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Loomer
Person
Luna
Person
Anthony Sabatini
Person
Daniel Webster
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Donald Trump
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Encourages Veterans to Apply for Temporary Teaching Certificates

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the launch of a new webpage to help recruit qualified military veterans to join schools across the state. On August 17th, the State Board of Education will consider a rule to formally implement a program for veterans to receive a five-year temporary education certificate while they finish their bachelor’s degree, provided they meet certain criteria. This rule implements SB 896, which Governor DeSantis signed earlier this year after it received unanimous bipartisan support throughout the 2022 Session. To learn more about this program, visit www.fldoe.org/veterans. To watch a video of Governor DeSantis discussing the program, click here.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Results 2022: Meet the 3 Democrats running for Florida attorney general

ORLANDO, Fla. – Incumbent Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody faces no Republican challengers for the Aug. 23 Florida primary, but three Democrats are vying to challenge her in the November general election. Aramis Ayala, Jim Lewis and Daniel Uhlfelder are all running to be the Democratic nominee for Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list

Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#Politics State#Republicans#Gop#The Florida House#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Tallahassee Reports

Senate Starts Gearing Up for Suspended District Attorney Case

By Jim Turner, The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE — Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson has started the process that could lead to senators considering the fate of suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. Simpson, R-Trilby, sent a memo to senators Thursday after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a controversial executive order suspending Warren. DeSantis […]
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
246K+
Followers
14K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy