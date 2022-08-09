ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan, College Station declare drought disaster

The mayors of Bryan and College Station announced Friday that the two cities have declared a local state of disaster due to extreme drought. College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said the city of College Station has more than doubled its average water usage of 12 million gallons on certain days to over 26 million gallons.
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Friday, Aug. 12

The city of Bryan’s Parks & Recreation presents the Senior Dance on Aug. 18 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The dance for ages 55 and older has a luau theme and includes entertainment, food, door prizes and a cash bar. $5 tickets are available at the Bryan Aquatic Center and Parks & Recreation offices. RSVP by contacting Gwynne Shillings at 979-209-5518 or gshillings@bryantx.gov.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Thursday, Aug. 11

Century Square Cinema presents a family movie night screening of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the 2021 movie starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch, Aug. 18 at The Green at Century Square. Opens at 8 p.m., movie starts at 8:45. Free. Blankets welcome; no outside food or drink. century-square.com/events.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

First Mexican Baptist Church of Bryan celebrates 100 years in the community this weekend

One hundred years ago, on Aug. 15, 1922, the Rev. Guillermo Ibarra developed Primera Iglesia Bautista Mexicana de Bryan, or First Mexican Baptist Church of Bryan. Leaders in the church have placed pictures of the founding congregation and other members from throughout the years on the walls of the church to commemorate the milestone anniversary.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

C&J Barbeque to open new Bryan location Aug. 19

C&J Barbeque is set to open its new Bryan restaurant at Briargate Drive and William J. Bryan Parkway on Aug. 19. This new restaurant is a relocation of its Texas Avenue location near Downtown Bryan. On opening day, the restaurant will be giving away free Blue Bell ice cream and...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan police investigating fatal motorcycle accident

Bryan police have identified the person who died in single motorcycle crash on Thursday as William Ryan, a 67-year-old man from Bryan. Police said the accident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Towering Oaks Drive and that Ryan died at the scene of the accident. The crash caused the road to be closed for approximately three hours.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Arrington announces candidacy for Bryan City Council, Place 2

Ray Arrington announced his candidacy Monday for the Bryan City Council, Single Member District 2 seat, and if elected, said he hopes to provide a unified consensus in the council. “I think the council is a united council and I think with the people leaving the city council, including the...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

25 student-athletes set to graduate this summer

Texas A&M punter Nikolas Constantinou and place-kicker Caden Davis will be among 25 Aggie student-athletes from 11 sports who are scheduled to earn degrees at Summer Commencement exercises on Friday at Reed Arena. Women’s golfer Begona Arangurenwill will be receiving her doctorate in Nuclear Engineering. Here are the student-athletes...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Despite falling gas prices, B-CS still has highest average price in Texas

Despite falling gasoline prices, the Bryan-College Station metropolitan area has the highest average prices in Texas, according to AAA Texas. Currently, AAA Texas says the average cost of a gallon of regular gas in the Bryan-College Station metro area is $3.72 and diesel is $4.72. These averages are down from the metro area’s record of $4.69 for a regular gallon on June 14.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan police: Possible hostage situation has been resolved

Bryan police said a possible hostage situation on Friday morning has been resolved. The incident occurred in the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive, police said, and the call is unsubstantiated. Police said officers will continue to investigate this threat. This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be added...
BRYAN, TX
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Bryan College Station Eagle

Greg Hill's induction into SWC Hall of Fame will be Tuesday

Former Texas A&M running back Greg Hill will be inducted into the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame on Tuesday. The ceremony and luncheon will be at noon at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco. Hill was a consensus All-SWC running back who led the Aggies to SEC titles...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Why is gas so much cheaper in Waco?

In my travels to Waco, it appears that Waco and the Bryan-College Station areas share some similarities. Both metropolitan populations are around 200,000. Each has a major university, though Texs A&M is unquestionably larger. Each have major highways running through them. However, there is a stark difference in one particular...
WACO, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Police doing job ticketing diners

In reply to Steve Herrin's letter of Aug. 8, we truly appreciate his family eating lunch in College Station. We also appreciate our visitors obeying all our laws and regulations as we do who live here. If I illegally park, I would expect and appreciate the police giving me a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

StageCenter continues its run of 'Baskerville'

StageCenter in Downtown Bryan continues its run of "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery" Thursday through Saturday and Aug. 18-20 at 7:30 p.m. There will be a matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $12 for students and seniors on Fridays and Saturdays, and $10 for all...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggies hosting Stephen F. Austin in exhibition on Thursday

Texas A&M soccer is hosting Stephen F. Austin in a free exhibition match Thursday at Ellis Field at 7 p.m. Currently with construction surrounding Ellis Field, fans attending should park at Reed Arena and enter in through the gates at the northwest and northeast corners. The game will air on...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Fall Camp Press Conference: Demani Richardson

Texas A&M football defensive back Demani Richardson meets the media during week two of Fall Camp. (8.11.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

