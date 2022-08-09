Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan, College Station declare drought disaster
The mayors of Bryan and College Station announced Friday that the two cities have declared a local state of disaster due to extreme drought. College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said the city of College Station has more than doubled its average water usage of 12 million gallons on certain days to over 26 million gallons.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (3) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Friday, Aug. 12
The city of Bryan’s Parks & Recreation presents the Senior Dance on Aug. 18 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The dance for ages 55 and older has a luau theme and includes entertainment, food, door prizes and a cash bar. $5 tickets are available at the Bryan Aquatic Center and Parks & Recreation offices. RSVP by contacting Gwynne Shillings at 979-209-5518 or gshillings@bryantx.gov.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Thursday, Aug. 11
Century Square Cinema presents a family movie night screening of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the 2021 movie starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch, Aug. 18 at The Green at Century Square. Opens at 8 p.m., movie starts at 8:45. Free. Blankets welcome; no outside food or drink. century-square.com/events.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryan College Station Eagle
First Mexican Baptist Church of Bryan celebrates 100 years in the community this weekend
One hundred years ago, on Aug. 15, 1922, the Rev. Guillermo Ibarra developed Primera Iglesia Bautista Mexicana de Bryan, or First Mexican Baptist Church of Bryan. Leaders in the church have placed pictures of the founding congregation and other members from throughout the years on the walls of the church to commemorate the milestone anniversary.
Bryan College Station Eagle
C&J Barbeque to open new Bryan location Aug. 19
C&J Barbeque is set to open its new Bryan restaurant at Briargate Drive and William J. Bryan Parkway on Aug. 19. This new restaurant is a relocation of its Texas Avenue location near Downtown Bryan. On opening day, the restaurant will be giving away free Blue Bell ice cream and...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Collins announces candidacy for College Station City Council, Place 1 seat
Aron Collins announced his candidacy Monday for the College Station City Council, Place 1 seat, and, if elected, said he hopes to fulfill his dream of giving back to the community. “My father was drafted and ended up serving in Vietnam where he received multiple purple hearts. All of my...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan police investigating fatal motorcycle accident
Bryan police have identified the person who died in single motorcycle crash on Thursday as William Ryan, a 67-year-old man from Bryan. Police said the accident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Towering Oaks Drive and that Ryan died at the scene of the accident. The crash caused the road to be closed for approximately three hours.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Arrington announces candidacy for Bryan City Council, Place 2
Ray Arrington announced his candidacy Monday for the Bryan City Council, Single Member District 2 seat, and if elected, said he hopes to provide a unified consensus in the council. “I think the council is a united council and I think with the people leaving the city council, including the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
25 student-athletes set to graduate this summer
Texas A&M punter Nikolas Constantinou and place-kicker Caden Davis will be among 25 Aggie student-athletes from 11 sports who are scheduled to earn degrees at Summer Commencement exercises on Friday at Reed Arena. Women’s golfer Begona Arangurenwill will be receiving her doctorate in Nuclear Engineering. Here are the student-athletes...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Despite falling gas prices, B-CS still has highest average price in Texas
Despite falling gasoline prices, the Bryan-College Station metropolitan area has the highest average prices in Texas, according to AAA Texas. Currently, AAA Texas says the average cost of a gallon of regular gas in the Bryan-College Station metro area is $3.72 and diesel is $4.72. These averages are down from the metro area’s record of $4.69 for a regular gallon on June 14.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan police: Possible hostage situation has been resolved
Bryan police said a possible hostage situation on Friday morning has been resolved. The incident occurred in the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive, police said, and the call is unsubstantiated. Police said officers will continue to investigate this threat. This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be added...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Greg Hill's induction into SWC Hall of Fame will be Tuesday
Former Texas A&M running back Greg Hill will be inducted into the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame on Tuesday. The ceremony and luncheon will be at noon at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco. Hill was a consensus All-SWC running back who led the Aggies to SEC titles...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M police give all clear after suspicious package threat at A&M Health Science Center
Texas A&M University police said an all-clear was given at 4:50 p.m. Thursday after a suspicious package threat was reported at the A&M Health Science Center in Bryan. The threat of a suspicious package was called in over 911, but nothing was found after a search, UPD said. The Health...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Why is gas so much cheaper in Waco?
In my travels to Waco, it appears that Waco and the Bryan-College Station areas share some similarities. Both metropolitan populations are around 200,000. Each has a major university, though Texs A&M is unquestionably larger. Each have major highways running through them. However, there is a stark difference in one particular...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Franklin’s Campbell, former Aggie hoops coach Rapp win tournament
Franklin’s Olivia Campbell and former Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Cherri Rapp won the second flight of the Texas Women’s Four-Ball Championships at Riverbend Country Club in Sugar Land. The duo closed with an 81 on Tuesday for a 36-hole score of 159, good for a six-shot...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Police doing job ticketing diners
In reply to Steve Herrin's letter of Aug. 8, we truly appreciate his family eating lunch in College Station. We also appreciate our visitors obeying all our laws and regulations as we do who live here. If I illegally park, I would expect and appreciate the police giving me a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
StageCenter continues its run of 'Baskerville'
StageCenter in Downtown Bryan continues its run of "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery" Thursday through Saturday and Aug. 18-20 at 7:30 p.m. There will be a matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $12 for students and seniors on Fridays and Saturdays, and $10 for all...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggies hosting Stephen F. Austin in exhibition on Thursday
Texas A&M soccer is hosting Stephen F. Austin in a free exhibition match Thursday at Ellis Field at 7 p.m. Currently with construction surrounding Ellis Field, fans attending should park at Reed Arena and enter in through the gates at the northwest and northeast corners. The game will air on...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Fall Camp Press Conference: Demani Richardson
Texas A&M football defensive back Demani Richardson meets the media during week two of Fall Camp. (8.11.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
Comments / 0