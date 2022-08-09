ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

Beach umbrella impales, kills woman at SC beach

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina woman died on Wednesday after a beach umbrella struck and impaled her. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the incident happened Wednesday around 12:40 p.m. She said Tammy Perreault, 63, was struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind on Garden City beach.
GARDEN CITY, SC
Staying dry into Friday with increasing rain chances this weekend

Rounds of African dust continue to plague South Florida through Friday, keeping rain chances next to nothing. But changes are on the way. Low level winds remain out of the east, so as the east coast seabreeze moves ashore it will push inland keeping any isolated showers and storms that do develop limited to the western half of the state.
