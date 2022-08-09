Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Early voting for Florida Primary starts Saturday in several local counties
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Primary Election is less than two weeks away and there’s a lot of important races on the ballot. It’s when voters will decide which Democrats will face off against Governor Ron DeSantis and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio. Starting Saturday, August 13,...
'Now, the gloves are off': DeSantis press secretary joins his reelection campaign
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' controversial press secretary resigned on Friday. Christina Pushaw will continue working for the governor but for his reelection campaign, rather than for the state. She retweeted a copy of the resignation letter she sent to the governor's chief of staff and...
Beach umbrella impales, kills woman at SC beach
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina woman died on Wednesday after a beach umbrella struck and impaled her. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the incident happened Wednesday around 12:40 p.m. She said Tammy Perreault, 63, was struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind on Garden City beach.
'Don't Tread on Me' plates worry some as alt-right adopt phrase from American Revolution
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A popular symbol of the American Revolution could soon be available on your license plate here in Florida. But the idea is generating controversy because, in recent years, some far-right groups have adopted the famous flag themselves. “Don’t Tread on Me,” those four...
Millions of people are skipping meals to cope with inflation, study says
Washington, D.C. — A trend is cropping up across the country: People are skipping meals in order to fight the cost of inflation at the supermarket. A survey by debthammer.org reveals that 10% of people are skipping meals to cut back on spending. More than 40% of adults in...
Staying dry into Friday with increasing rain chances this weekend
Rounds of African dust continue to plague South Florida through Friday, keeping rain chances next to nothing. But changes are on the way. Low level winds remain out of the east, so as the east coast seabreeze moves ashore it will push inland keeping any isolated showers and storms that do develop limited to the western half of the state.
Wildfire season: System of cameras aims to spot fires before they get out of control
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — As thunderstorms move across Oregon, there's concern that the number of fires burning in the state will grow. The Oregon Department of Forestry has 81 cameras in the state, and fire spotters are watching cameras closely for smokestacks. They're doing what used to be primarily done in watch towers.
