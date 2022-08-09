Read full article on original website
Related
Teen boy dies after tragic accident on ‘Body Count’ ride at fairground
A TEEN boy has tragically died after an accident at a fairground. Horrified witnesses claim the teen "slipped and fell" on the Body Count ride at the funfair in the early hours of this morning. The ride sees thrill seekers strapped into a chair and swung in a circle before...
Three teenagers are killed and 18-year-old driver is seriously injured in hospital after Alfa Romeo crash
Tributes have poured in after three teenagers have died and another has been seriously injured after a horrific car crash in Yorkshire. The four boys were driving a grey Alfa Romeo on the B6268 near Bedale when the car crashed around 11pm on Friday July 29. North Yorkshire Police said...
Video Catches Moment Family Drives Off Cliff by Popular Russian Destination
The family's bodies were recovered by police following the fatal plunge.
Woman dies after ‘getting into difficulty’ while paddleboarding off Welsh beach
A 24-year-old woman has died after paddleboarding in North Wales.Emma Louise Powell, from Llandudno, was one of two people taken by ambulance to Ysbyty Gwynedd after emergency services responded to reports of paddleboarders in difficulty off Conwy Morfa beach on Thursday night, North Wales Police said.She died in hospital, the force said.In a statement, her family said: “Emma was a beautiful young lady, who was adventurous and had a free spirit.“She will remain in our hearts for the rest of our lives.”Police, the coastguard, RNLI and ambulance service were called to help three casualties just before 10.15pm.The coroner has been informed and specialist officers are supporting Ms Powell’s family, police added. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
IN THIS ARTICLE
62-year-old French man survives 16 hours inside capsized boat by using air bubble
A French sailor has survived a 16-hour ordeal inside his capsized boat by using an air bubble.The 62-year-old sailor had sent out a distress signal on Monday evening from his 12m-long boat, the Jeanne Solo Sailor, which had set out from Portugal’s Lisbon.The call was sent out 22.5km off the Sisargas Islands near Spain’s north-west Galicia region.Spain’s coastguard found the sailing boat face down in the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean at a point when the agency’s officials said the sailor’s survival was “verging on impossible”.A rescue ship carrying five divers and three helicopters were deployed to aid...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Women fight barefoot in the street in shocking ‘Shameless-style’ brawl as even child joins in
THIS is the shocking moment barefoot women trade punches in a “Shameless-style” brawl in the street – and even a child joins in. Bystanders were horrified as tempers flared between the two women – one thought to be a young adult and the other one older – in Leeds, West Yorkshire.
At least 13 dead after going into open water during heatwave
At least 13 people have died in open water over the heatwave period and water safety organisations are concerned that the toll may climb as schools break up for the summer holidays. At least four people under the age of 17 have died in open water since Saturday, with the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after diagnosis
An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
German woman, 57, falls to her death from 26ft rollercoaster ride 'after slipping out of her seat'
A woman has died after she slipped from her seat while riding a rollercoaster in Germany. The 57-year-old victim, whose identity is yet to be revealed, was thrown from the ride at the Klotti Wildlife and Leisure park in Klotten on Saturday afternoon and fell 26ft to her death. Police...
ohmymag.co.uk
This ‘American Bully XL’ dog turned on its owners in a horrific attack
A woman mauled to death and a man rushed to the hospital. According to Sky News, South Yorkshire police responded to an emergency call from a man who reported a dog attack in his house. As they arrived at the property together with the local ambulance services, they faced a horrendous scene. A man and a woman, both in their 40s, were bitten by a dog, a legal American Bully XL. The man who called the police during the attack was severely injured. The paramedics tended to a woman, but despite their efforts, her bite wounds were fatal, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
15-Year-Old Boy Decapitated by Crocodile While on Fishing Trip
A group of friends’ fishing trip turned into tragedy when a crocodile decapitated a teenage boy. The victim, Farjan Idham, 15, was torn apart by the beast at a lake in Indonesia on Aug. 2. Once the killer croc struck, his panicked friends fought as hard as they could to save him.
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
Horrifying Footage Shows Man Being Sucked Into Sinkhole at Pool Party
A man in central Israel was killed while partying with co-workers when a sinkhole opened below a swimming pool at a residential home Thursday, The Washington Post reports. Video of the freak tragedy shows two men being swept into the hole, which was rapidly sucking in the water and pool floats as dozens of onlookers watch in horror. One man pulled himself out of the sinkhole and tried to help the other, but it appears he was too late. The other man, identified by rescue teams as Klil Kimhi of Tel Aviv, was pronounced dead at the bottom of the hole after a four-hour search, according to the Times of Israel. Authorities arrested the owners of the house, Natan and Rachel Meller, for negligent manslaughter, claiming the incident may not have happened had the couple gotten a permit to build the pool, according to Israeli news site Ynet.
Brit tourist, 34, killed on honeymoon after ‘ignoring red warning flag’ to go swimming on Thai beach
A BRITISH tourist has died on his honeymoon after allegedly ignoring red warning flags to go swimming in the rough sea on a Thai beach. Ali Mohammed Mian, 34, had been on vacation for just two days after arriving on the island of Phuket, southern Thailand, on July 12. He...
Popculture
Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid
A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
Lauren Goodger’s face is ‘unrecognisable’ after ‘attack’ by boyfriend Charles Drury on day of baby’s funeral
LAUREN Goodger's face is "unrecognisable" after an "attack" by her boyfriend Charles Drury. Lauren, 35, is thought to have suffered a broken eye socket after the 25-year-old allegedly assaulted her on the day of their daughter's funeral. Tragic Lorena died shortly after birth on July 8 following complications. Charles Drury,...
A man fell to his death and a 10-year-old boy slipped from his safety harness while crossing China's famous bridge obstacle courses, igniting an uproar over safety concerns
China's popular bridge suspension obstacle courses have come under fire over safety concerns. In separate incidents, a man and a 10-year-old boy fell after slipping from their harnesses. The man fell to his death, while the boy sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. Two people in China fell while taking...
‘A brilliant guy’: tributes to holiday Briton feared drowned after rescuing his son
Divers and a mini-submarine search for Aran Chada, 51, who disappeared below the waters of Lake Garda in Italy during a family holiday
Shock twist as decomposed torso found at Lake Mead tied to unlikely victim after 4 sets of human remains found in months
ONE of the many sets of human remains found at Lake Mead may belong to a veteran who drowned saving his wife's life, family said. Kenneth Funk was 56 when he died after diving into the Nevada basin after his wife who was thrown off their pontoon boat on June 19, 2004.
Comments / 2