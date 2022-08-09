ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

The Independent

Woman dies after ‘getting into difficulty’ while paddleboarding off Welsh beach

A 24-year-old woman has died after paddleboarding in North Wales.Emma Louise Powell, from Llandudno, was one of two people taken by ambulance to Ysbyty Gwynedd after emergency services responded to reports of paddleboarders in difficulty off Conwy Morfa beach on Thursday night, North Wales Police said.She died in hospital, the force said.In a statement, her family said: “Emma was a beautiful young lady, who was adventurous and had a free spirit.“She will remain in our hearts for the rest of our lives.”Police, the coastguard, RNLI and ambulance service were called to help three casualties just before 10.15pm.The coroner has been informed and specialist officers are supporting Ms Powell’s family, police added. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
The Independent

62-year-old French man survives 16 hours inside capsized boat by using air bubble

A French sailor has survived a 16-hour ordeal inside his capsized boat by using an air bubble.The 62-year-old sailor had sent out a distress signal on Monday evening from his 12m-long boat, the Jeanne Solo Sailor, which had set out from Portugal’s Lisbon.The call was sent out 22.5km off the Sisargas Islands near Spain’s north-west Galicia region.Spain’s coastguard found the sailing boat face down in the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean at a point when the agency’s officials said the sailor’s survival was “verging on impossible”.A rescue ship carrying five divers and three helicopters were deployed to aid...
The Independent

Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after diagnosis

An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
ohmymag.co.uk

This ‘American Bully XL’ dog turned on its owners in a horrific attack

A woman mauled to death and a man rushed to the hospital. According to Sky News, South Yorkshire police responded to an emergency call from a man who reported a dog attack in his house. As they arrived at the property together with the local ambulance services, they faced a horrendous scene. A man and a woman, both in their 40s, were bitten by a dog, a legal American Bully XL. The man who called the police during the attack was severely injured. The paramedics tended to a woman, but despite their efforts, her bite wounds were fatal, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
TheDailyBeast

Horrifying Footage Shows Man Being Sucked Into Sinkhole at Pool Party

A man in central Israel was killed while partying with co-workers when a sinkhole opened below a swimming pool at a residential home Thursday, The Washington Post reports. Video of the freak tragedy shows two men being swept into the hole, which was rapidly sucking in the water and pool floats as dozens of onlookers watch in horror. One man pulled himself out of the sinkhole and tried to help the other, but it appears he was too late. The other man, identified by rescue teams as Klil Kimhi of Tel Aviv, was pronounced dead at the bottom of the hole after a four-hour search, according to the Times of Israel. Authorities arrested the owners of the house, Natan and Rachel Meller, for negligent manslaughter, claiming the incident may not have happened had the couple gotten a permit to build the pool, according to Israeli news site Ynet.
Popculture

Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid

A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
Insider

A man fell to his death and a 10-year-old boy slipped from his safety harness while crossing China's famous bridge obstacle courses, igniting an uproar over safety concerns

China's popular bridge suspension obstacle courses have come under fire over safety concerns. In separate incidents, a man and a 10-year-old boy fell after slipping from their harnesses. The man fell to his death, while the boy sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. Two people in China fell while taking...
