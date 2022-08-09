Read full article on original website
Kiely Rodni’s family issue harrowing warning after police break silence on scanner reports saying missing teen was found
THE family of missing teen Kiely Rodni has issued a harrowing warning after police broke their silence following fake reports circulating on Twitter that the 16-year-old had been spotted. Kiely, 16, vanished early Saturday at around 12.30am near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, following a wild end-of-school bash.
BBC
Teen driver caused friend's death in Inverness crash
A teenage driver caused the death of his best friend in a crash months after he obtained his licence. Connor Lawless was driving at excessive speed on the A9 near North Kessock, Inverness, when he braked heavily and caused the three-vehicle crash. His front-seat passenger, 16-year-old Gregor McIntosh suffered fatal...
BBC
Field fire: Huge combine harvester fire rips through crops
A huge combine harvester fire has ripped through a field. Pictures from the scene in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, show vast amounts of land reduced to debris. The blaze engulfed about 40,000 square metres (430,556 sq ft) of standing crops, Hereford And Worcester Fire and Rescue has said. Firefighters were called...
BBC
Damien Heagney: Suspected human remains found in search at Cappagh reservoir
Suspected human remains have been found following searches for a missing man in County Tyrone, police said. Police searched a reservoir in Cappagh as part of an investigation into the disappearance of Damien Heagney. Earlier on Wednesday, divers were seen at the water's edge removing a long bag placed on...
BBC
Archie Battersbee: Inquest opens into death of Southend 12-year-old
The death of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and doctors, was a "tragedy", a coroner said. The inquest into the death of the 12-year-old from Southend-on-Sea, Essex, was opened on Friday at Essex Coroner's Court. It heard he died of a...
Hospital trust apologises after mother was told her baby had died before she was brought to her alive - then died hours later
NHS medics told a mother her baby was dead, then alive, before the child died hours later. Alisha Pegg said that she was sent home from the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford despite being in premature labour. When she then gave birth to baby Grace at home, the pair were...
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)
New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
BBC
Oldham attack: Five boys charged after video of attack goes viral
Five boys have been charged after a video of a gang attacking a man in an alley went viral. The 20-year-old man was assaulted near Featherstall Road North in Oldham on 21 June. Greater Manchester Police said three homes had been attacked in retaliation after the footage emerged online. The...
BBC
Owami Davies: CCTV footage released of missing nurse
Detectives investigating the disappearance of Owami Davies have released CCTV footage of her last recorded movements. The nurse was captured by cameras as she walked along London Road, Croydon on 7 July at about 12:30 BST. Police are hoping people in the area on the day may recall seeing her.
BBC
Montenegro: Gunman kills 10 after family dispute
At least 10 people have been killed in a shooting following a family dispute in the city of Cetinje in Montenegro. According to officials, a single gunman shot three members of the same family dead before shooting at passers-by. A mother and her two children all staying in the shooter's...
BBC
Body found in search for swimmer missing in Bedfont Lakes
A man in his 20s has drowned after getting into difficulties in a lake in west London, the Met Police has said. Police were called to Bedfont Lakes Country Park in Hounslow on Tuesday at 17:20 BST following concerns the man had gone swimming and not returned. His body was...
BBC
Creswell: Major incident as 50 homes evacuated due to fire
Police have evacuated about 50 homes after a major incident was declared due to a fire involving three fields. Dozens of firefighters are battling the large blaze which started in the model village area of Creswell, Derbyshire. Officers said residents should keep their doors and windows closed while the fire...
BBC
Damien Heagney: Police confirm human remains are those of missing man
Human remains found after searches in a reservoir in County Tyrone are those of Damien Heagney, police have said. They were recovered from water in Cappagh on Wednesday as part of a police investigation into the disappearance and murder of the 47-year-old. Officers have now finished their search of the...
BBC
Rubery quarry fire believed to have been started deliberately
A large fire at a former quarry is believed to have been started deliberately, fire investigators said. The blaze broke out at about 20:00 BST on Tuesday at a former quarry off Cock Hill Lane in Rubery, West Midlands. West Midlands Fire Service said they received more than 60 calls...
BBC
Moffat children's home abuser given further jail term
A former care home manager jailed for sexual abuse has been given a further prison term. Peter Harley, 77, was sentenced to 15 years in 1996 for abusing 16 boys at the Merkland Home in Moffat. Two more victims came forward and he was convicted last month of two charges...
BBC
Rochdale car thief tried to hide from police inside teddy bear
A car thief who tried to evade police by hiding inside a teddy bear has been sentenced. Joshua Dobson, who was wanted for theft and driving offences, tried to fool Greater Manchester Police during a search of a house in Rochdale in July. However, the force said officers "noticed a...
BBC
Camber park death: Daughters in witness plea for father
The daughters of a man who died at a holiday park have appealed for witnesses to come forward. Michael McDonagh, 53, died at the Parkdean resort in Camber Sands on Saturday after a reported altercation involving a group of people on Friday. His daughter, Stephanie McDonagh, said she wanted justice...
