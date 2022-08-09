Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today revealed in his PowerOn newsletter that Apple is gearing up for the September iPhone 14 launch event. It will not be a live event apparently and Apple has already started recording it. It will be broadcasted in the first half of the next month. The Cupertino...
The One iPhone Setting That's Draining Your Battery, Tech Experts Warn
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 4, 2022. Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sak...
iPhone 14 colours just leaked (and I'm not sure what Apple is thinking)
From specs to design, we've heard all sorts of rumours about the iPhone 14 – expected for release next month. If leaks are to be believed, we're in for better battery (surprise!), a better camera (surprise!) and, at last, the nixing of the controversial notch. And now we might know what colours are in store.
CNET
How Much Will Apple's iPhone 14 Cost? Here's What Rumors Say
Apple usually introduces new iPhones in September, which means the rumored iPhone 14 may be right around the corner. We're expecting to see a notchless display and a 48-megapixel camera on the Pro models among other changes. Apple may also ditch the iPhone Mini in favor of a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, if the leaks and reports are to be believed.
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 price leaks and it’s good news
The official announcement of the iPhone 14 series is drawing closer by the day, and the online space is already filled with rumors to the brim like a gasoline tank before an oil crisis. Now, many people are really interested in things like display sizes, refresh rates, new silicon but for the majority out there one area remains of crucial importance - the price.
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For More Storage
Are constant low storage notifications on your phone driving you up a wall? Do you rush to delete countless photos and videos, emails, notes, and whatever else you can think of — only to realize it’s never, ever enough to properly restore your storage? Dealing with storage issues on your expensive phone is a typical frustration, but there are steps you can take to remedy the situation. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for more storage.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 lineup rumored to start at $799 without ‘mini’ model
The iPhone 14 will likely be announced next month. While analysts and leakers have been reporting about this upcoming phone throughout this year, as we get closer to its release date, the more we have been hearing about it. The latest rumors talk about the price point for the iPhone 14 series.
iPhone 14 Pro always-on display might have been leaked by Apple
One of Apple’s worst-kept secrets is that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are going to have always-on displays. Apple has yet to actually confirm this huge feature, but leaks and reports have repeatedly spoiled its existence. The latest leak comes from Apple itself, as the company might have left a trace of the feature in its latest Xcode beta.
Engadget
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 hands-on: A design that works
Samsung’s first foldable phone might have been the Galaxy Z Fold, but most of us want the Galaxy Z Flip. The company said as much itself, announcing that 70 percent of its foldable customers picked the clamshell option. Compared to the Galaxy Z Fold series, the Z Flip phones are not as thick, not as big and not as expensive. While Google’s Android team is still getting to grips with the bigger-screened foldables, when it comes to the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung took the smartphone interface as we know it, and, well, folded it.
Engadget
How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and everything else announced at Unpacked 2022
Samsung's Unpacked event today was chock full of new product announcements, and fans of the companies foldables have a lot to check out. The company showed off the new Galaxy Z Fold 4, its new flagship folding smartphone that starts at a whopping $1,799, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the successor to last year's Z Flip 3. Samsung's wearable lineup has a couple new members as well — the Galaxy Watch 5 is the company's newest smartwatch, and it's complemented by the rugged, outdoor-ready Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. And to round things out, Samsung introduces a new pair of wireless earbuds in the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Here's how you can pre-order the Samsun Galaxy Z Fold 4 as well as everything else announced at Unpacked 2022.
NFL・
Unpacked 2022: Samsung launches new foldable Galaxy phones
Samsung has announced its new foldable Galaxy phones at its Unpacked 2022 event - the Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4.It also brought out a new smartwatch - the Galaxy Watch 5 - and made changes to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to make them smaller and support hi-fi audio.The Fold is a traditional-sized smartphone which opens horizontally, like a book, to reveal a larger, tablet-sized screen, while the Flip is a smaller device which opens vertically to reveal a nearly 7in smartphone display.The Galaxy Fold 4 has a new sleeker design, with a slimmer hinge and bezels,...
CNET
Snag This Lightweight Samsung Galaxy Tablet With Up to $130 Off
Samsung's line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets are worth considering if you're looking for an Android tablet -- and you don't have to spend a fortune to get one. Right now, Amazon and Best Buy are offering up to $130 off the the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model and $300 on the 128GB version. That's a match for the lowest the 64GB variant has ever gone and a new all-time low price for the higher capacity model.
The Verge
Apple’s next iPhone might be more expensive
Apple could make the upcoming iPhone 14 more expensive than the iPhone 13, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo believes that the average selling price (ASP) of the combined iPhone 14 lineup may increase by 15 percent when compared to the iPhone 13 lineup. For reference, the standard iPhone...
Business Insider
7 settings you should change in Safari to enhance your privacy
If you use Safari on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, you can enable settings to enhance your privacy while web browsing. You can easily disable cookies, change your search engine to DuckDuckGo, hide your IP address, and more. Here are seven of the top ways to make your online activity...
CNBC
Your iPhone may finally show the battery percentage on the home screen again
Apple's iOS 16 beta 5 update adds battery percentage information back to the status bar. The battery percentage icon was removed when the iPhone X was released in 2017. It's unclear whether the battery percentage will make it to the final cut of iOS 16 in September. The fifth beta...
technewstoday.com
Why is My iPhone Ring Volume Too Low? 8 Ways to Fix It
Most of us rely on a ringtone for incoming calls and alerts. However, many users using iOS 15 or higher have experienced ring issues despite setting the full volume. However, it is possible that you have unheard the ringtone because it is set to a low volume by default. Or the phone volume automatically goes down due to software glitches. Nevertheless, you can fix such issue by simply rebooting the device or cleaning the iPhone’s Speaker.
ZDNet
Amazon slices the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to $249
If you're looking for a new tablet for yourself or a device suitable for students going back to school, Amazon has a deal you will not want to miss. Tablets can be a great go-between for smartphones and laptops. They normally offer larger screens than our handsets and enough power to comfortably run apps that wouldn't work well on small displays -- and vendors have trimmed their design down to make them very portable and suitable for both work and entertainment. When it comes to students, they can use tablets to access email, online educational platforms, and complete assignments.
Engadget
Duet Display's second screen app is now available for Meta Portal devices
Meta is making its Portal smart displays more useful to remote workers. , you can use the and second-generation Portal Plus as a second screen for your Mac or Windows PC. The new functionality comes courtesy of , the app that inspired Apple’s in macOS Catalina. Normally, you would need to either buy a copy of the software or subscribe to use Duet Display, but CEO Rahul Dewan told Engadget the company is making both wired and local wireless second display functionality free for Portal users.
