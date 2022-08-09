Read full article on original website
The oracle Kurt Russell knew ‘Event Horizon’ would become a cult classic
Back in 1997, Paul W.S. Anderson’s film Event Horizon was considered a flop. Released in an era when the Alien series was in a creative lull and the big space movies were upbeat and life-affirming franchises that began with “Star” and ended with either “Trek” or “Wars,” audiences weren’t ready for a horror film set in space. Especially not a film that featured gruesome and vivid imagery of a man who had gouged out his own eyes, or images of a blood orgy, or an ending that was both open-ended and down-spirited. Event Horizon was panned by critics and only pulled in $42 million on a $60 million budget, but one fan reassured Anderson that the time would come when he would consider it his finest achievement, and that fan was future Guardians of the Galaxy star Kurt Russell.
Film buffs shame the worst examples of legends slumming it for a paycheck
At the end of the day, acting is exactly the same as any other job, in that it’s all about getting paid at the end. Some stars clearly do it for their love of the artform, while others build their careers around making the biggest possible hits to appeal to the widest possible audience, and they’re equally justified in their approaches, which is why Daniel Day-Lewis and Dwayne Johnson are both viewed as being among the best at what they do.
An awesomely eardrum-shattering action thriller puts out a hit on streaming
Michael Mann has always tended to favor realism in his projects, and that extends to the deafening rattle of gunfire that’s defined his many acclaimed action thrillers. Collateral might be the best, though, thanks largely in part to Tom Cruise making a rare detour into villainous territory to give a chilling performance as ice-cold hitman Vincent.
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
Jennifer Lopez steps out in stilettos and mini skirt ahead of Ben Affleck’s 50th birthday
Jennifer Lopez is putting her high heels on! The Hollywood star continues to show her impeccable style after returning to her home in Los Angeles, following some hard times during her romantic honeymoon with Ben Affleck in Europe. GrosbyGroup The 53-year-old...
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Anticipation for ‘The Flash’ hits zero after news of Ezra Miller reshoots
What a year it’s been for Ezra Miller, who is set to play the titular hero in The Flash. What a month it’s already been for studio Warner Bros. as they canned Batgirl, and now the forces are aligning again as reshoots begin. Somehow, in spite of the...
‘Star Wars’ fans demand the extended “inappropriate” cut of ‘Attack of the Clones’
Star Wars fans remembered that Natalie Portman, who played Princess Padme in the prequel trilogy, was allowed to improvise their lines in Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones during the scene in Naboo. And some of those scenes contain lines that were deemed “too inappropriate” for the final cut. Following a recent a re-appreciation for the sequels, fans are demanding that Lucasarts release the “inappropriate cut” for Episode II.
Here’s your first look at Johnny Depp in his first post-trial film
After a defamation trial that took over social media and had the aura of reality TV, Johnny Depp is returning to filmmaking with a first look revealed for Jeanne du Barry. The trial took over nearly every aspect of the internet but resulted in a net win for Depp as he successfully (for the most part) was able to clear his name of allegations of domestic violence and abuse in court. While things have ended up being not as clear as that, the layman sees Depp as the victor. Now, he’s back in the film industry.
Do the Avengers get paid?
They may be Earth’s mightiest heroes, but are they Earth’s best-paid heroes? The superhero vocation seems to be part of the gig economy at best, but you’d think that The Avengers, who have literally saved the entire planet and even the entire universe, would rate a comfortable pay scale with full benefits from someone. If not the government, then at least S.H.I.E.L.D., or even Tony Stark. Do the Avengers make scale for assembling? Or does Captain America have to drive for Uber on his days off from punching out Hydra agents?
Jon Hamm joins ‘The Morning Show’ as regular
Actor Jon Hamm rose to prominence with Mad Men on television and has flipped back-and-forth between the film and television worlds over the course of his career. Now, he is back again on small screens with a coming role in The Morning Show. News of the actor playing Paul Marks...
Stuntman Gene LeBell, who worked with Bruce Lee and Chuck Norris, is dead at 89
Hollywood stuntman, martial artist and former professional wrestler Gene LeBell has passed away at the age of 89. LeBell’s death was announced on Facebook by pro wrestler Bas Rutten. Rutten praised the wrestler as the “toughest man I know.”. “So freaking awesome, what a man, what a (man’s)...
Lin-Manuel Miranda condemns the church that made the illegal Hamilton musical
Lin-Manuel Miranda has spoken about the illegal Hamilton production by The Door McAllen Church in Texas after clips of the musical were circulated on social media. Miranda posted a statement on Twitter, where he thanked everyone who reached out to him and notified him and his team about this “illegal and unauthorized” production. Miranda also shared a statement underneath his tweet from the Dramatists Guild, a national organization for those in the musical industry, who also called out the Texas church.
Who are Marvel’s Matador and Man-Bull in ‘She-Hulk?’ The Daredevil villains, explained
A new promotional spot for the upcoming Disney Plus Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is fueling massive fan speculation as to which villains (and potential clients) will be making their MCU debuts in the upcoming series. The promo includes a sequence where She-Hulk, aka Jennifer Walters, attends what looks...
Here are the best of Ron’s lines in ‘Harry Potter’ according to fans
The wizarding world of Harry Potter is a rich and interesting one, loved by millions of readers and moviegoers across the globe. Of course, no matter how good the world-building is, if it doesn’t have characters we love coming back to, then there is no point, and in this case, one of those characters has given many a good chuckle.
The difference between Marvel and DC disappointment is neatly summed up in a single tweet
It’s tough being a DCEU fan. Since Man of Steel, Warner Bros has been desperately trying to emulate the success of the MCU, though their chaotic decisions never seem to work out. Right now we’re apparently on the cusp of a “reset” of DC movies, though before that there’s at least a year of uncertainty ahead of us.
Surprisingly, ‘Star Wars’ fans don’t want to see Darth Vader get his own show
After the success of The Mandalorian, the Star Wars franchise has begun to expand the stories of their well-known characters through various Disney Plus shows. From the bounty hunter Boba Fett to Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, it seems like everyone we knew growing up is likely to come back through either a one-off cameo or their own solo show. It seems like not everyone is keen on having old fan favorites return on screen, however, especially for the franchise’s original big bad himself, Darth Vader.
Trailer released in explosive investigative documentary about alleged Armie Hammer abuse
Discovery released a trailer today for its upcoming docuseries House of Hammer, which looks into abuse allegations against the disgraced actor Armie Hammer and speaks with some of his alleged victims. The documentary features texts Hammer allegedly sent to women that detail his fetishes and cannibalism-related fantasies. The women claim...
‘House of the Dragon’ star reveals in-depth dragon lectures
Later this month, HBO will bring audiences into the House of the Dragon. The show takes people back to the Westeros world Game of Thrones made famous, and for those acting in it, preparation included actual serious conversations on fictional dragons. Alicent Hightower actress Emily Carey reveals the background work...
‘Star Wars’ fans wonder if Rey Skywalker would have gone down better without the Palpatine reveal
Rey’s parentage was a mystery throughout The Force Awakens and much of The Last Jedi, with the latter film eventually providing an unexpected answer. Per Kylo Ren, they were just “filthy junk traders, who sold you off for drinking money.” Case closed, with the reveal neatly underlining The Last Jedi‘s message that Jedi powers aren’t simply for those from special families.
