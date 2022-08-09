Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
onfocus.news
Punter / Kicker Results, 2022 WiFCA Combine Include Linus Maas of Owen-Withee
The 9th Annual High School Football Combine for Wisconsin athletes was held April 30 at NX Level in Waukesha.l 30, split into five sessions, though all athletes were tested on the same events. A total of 458 athletes competed in the Combine. 9th Annual WiFCA High School Football Combine: Area...
onfocus.news
Aspirus Heart Care now offering advanced technology for abnormal heart rhythms
WAUSAU, WI (OnFocus) – Aspirus Wausau Hospital recently became the second hospital in Wisconsin where physicians implanted the Abbott Aveir™ VR leadless pacemaker system. The procedure was performed by Kevin Rist MD, PhD, an electrophysiologist with Aspirus Heart Care. The Aveir™ VR pacemaker system FDA approved to treat...
onfocus.news
9/11 Air Traffic Controller to Speak in Spencer
SPENCER, WI (OnFocus) – Chris Tucker was working in New York City as an air traffic controller when the World Trade Center was attacked on September 11, 2001. In a special presentation called “That Day in September” at Lucille Tack Center, Tucker will discuss what it was like to make split-second decisions about airline traffic in one of the busiest cities in the world on that tragic day. He’ll also talk about his duties and responsibilities of an air traffic controller.
Comments / 0