SPENCER, WI (OnFocus) – Chris Tucker was working in New York City as an air traffic controller when the World Trade Center was attacked on September 11, 2001. In a special presentation called “That Day in September” at Lucille Tack Center, Tucker will discuss what it was like to make split-second decisions about airline traffic in one of the busiest cities in the world on that tragic day. He’ll also talk about his duties and responsibilities of an air traffic controller.

SPENCER, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO