Wausau, WI

Aspirus Heart Care now offering advanced technology for abnormal heart rhythms

WAUSAU, WI (OnFocus) – Aspirus Wausau Hospital recently became the second hospital in Wisconsin where physicians implanted the Abbott Aveir™ VR leadless pacemaker system. The procedure was performed by Kevin Rist MD, PhD, an electrophysiologist with Aspirus Heart Care. The Aveir™ VR pacemaker system FDA approved to treat...
WAUSAU, WI
9/11 Air Traffic Controller to Speak in Spencer

SPENCER, WI (OnFocus) – Chris Tucker was working in New York City as an air traffic controller when the World Trade Center was attacked on September 11, 2001. In a special presentation called “That Day in September” at Lucille Tack Center, Tucker will discuss what it was like to make split-second decisions about airline traffic in one of the busiest cities in the world on that tragic day. He’ll also talk about his duties and responsibilities of an air traffic controller.
SPENCER, WI

