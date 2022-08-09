Read full article on original website
CFTC Reportedly Approving Over-the-Counter Crypto Derivatives Trading Products From SBI Group-Supported Platform
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is reportedly giving the green light for new financial products from the US subsidiary of Clear Markets, an international operator of derivatives trading platforms. According to Clear Markets stakeholder SBI Group, the CFTC has granted approval for over-the-counter crypto asset derivative products with a...
Metaverse, Web 3.0 Disruption and Blockchain Advancement To Be Discussed at MetaWeek in Dubai
The MetaWeek conference will take place on September 11-14, 2022. Thousands of Web 3.0 enthusiasts and thought leaders from all over the world will convene in Dubai to set the future trends of metaverse applications. After huge success in launching the first MetaWeek in early March 2022, NexChange Group presents...
Digital Assets Exchange Crypto.com Adds New Support for Surging, Under-the-Radar Altcoin
Singapore-based digital asset exchange Crypto.com is continuing its listing spree and rolling out support for another red-hot altcoin. On Thursday, the exchange listed the native asset of Gnosis (GNO), a protocol built on Ethereum (ETH) that’s designed as a decentralized prediction market. GNO, which is used for transferring value...
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 750% in Just Two Months, Outrunning Bitcoin and Crypto Markets
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin ranking among the top 100 crypto assets by market cap is up by triple digits over the past 30 days. Celsius Network (CEL), a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain for the beleaguered centralized finance platform by the same name, is up by 223% since July 12th when the token closed the day at $0.735.
Low-Cap Altcoin Explodes After Institutional Giant BlackRock Namedrops Crypto Asset
An environmentally conscious blockchain project is surging after the world’s largest asset management firm praised its efforts. According to a new press release announcing a spot-priced Bitcoin (BTC) private trust for investors, BlackRock says that Energy Web (EWT) is helping to lead the way when it comes to reducing the carbon footprint associated with cryptocurrency mining.
DAM Finance Receives Strategic Investment From Arrington Capital Moonbeam Growth Fund
DPRIME Asset Modules Finance (‘DAM Finance’ or ‘DAM’), a protocol for creating purchasing power from cross-chain token portfolios, is pleased to share that it has received funding from the Arrington Capital Moonbeam Growth Fund. The investment in DAM Finance is the third major investment by the...
Crypto Hedge Fund Veteran Predicts Explosive Parabolic Move for Bitcoin – Here’s His Timeline
Morgan Creek Digital managing partner Mark Yusko thinks the bottom is already in for Bitcoin (BTC) and it’s due for a massive rally in less than a year. In a new interview with Stansberry Research, Yusko tells host Matt McCall that after nearly ten months of frustration and financial loss, the crypto winter is finally over with Bitcoin ready to move in about half a year.
Here Are Some of the Biggest Plays in Crypto Right Now, According to Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead
The founder of a crypto-focused hedge fund is looking ahead to see which industry niches might thrive once the current bear market cycle ends. In an interview with RealVision, Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead tells host Raoul Pal that the world of crypto is cyclical because as projects either complete or fade away, there are always new opportunities to seize upon such as decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
Trajectory of Crypto Winter Development – 2018 Once Again?
This June the crypto market cap slumped under the $1 trillion mark for the first time since January 2021. The collapse of Terra left behind the biggest loss of wealth in recent history, with retail and institutional investors alike losing over $60 billion in funds and undermining the overall trust in the market.
Rekt Capital Analyzes Bitcoin, Polkadot and Oasis Network After BTC Blasts Above $24,000
A widely followed crypto analyst says Bitcoin (BTC) is continuing onward and upward, revisiting an old resistance level. Pseudonymous crypto trader Rekt Capital tells their 326,400 Twitter followers that the king crypto has held the 200-week moving average (MA) for three weeks. “BTC is holding the 200-week MA as support...
Coinbase CFO Says Crypto Staking for Institutional Investors Could Be a ‘Phenomenon’ in the Future
A top executive at leading US-based crypto exchange platform Coinbase says that staking for blue-chip investors is likely to grow in popularity in the years ahead. In a new analyst call, Coinbase chief financial officer Alesia Haas says that the firm recently offering crypto staking for institutions will be felt further down the line rather than in the near term.
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Says Bailout Efforts Within Crypto Industry Have So Far Been a Let Down – Here’s Why
The chief executive of crypto exchange platform FTX says that the bailout efforts within the crypto industry so far have been lackluster. In a new interview on Decrypt’s GM Podcast, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says that other crypto firms need to step up and help him bail out ailing digital assets companies.
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Says Date of the Merge Dependent on Hashrate, Points to September 15
The co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) is providing an update about when the project will initiate the long-awaited network transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). Leading smart contract platform creator Vitalik Buterin gives his 4.1 million Twitter followers a detailed technical breakdown of the computing power required to complete the...
Coinbase Issues Q3 Crypto Warning, Details Number of Traders With Diamond Hands
Coinbase is predicting that the downward trend recorded in the crypto market in the second quarter (Q2) is likely to continue into the third quarter (Q3). According to Coinbase, two metrics are sending warnings on the likely fortunes of the crypto exchange during the third quarter – trading volumes and the number of monthly transacting users (MTUs).
USDC Issuer Circle Joins Chainlink in Only Supporting Proof-of-Stake Ethereum After the Merge
USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle says that it will support only the Ethereum proof-of-stake chain once the leading smart contract platform completes its highly anticipated Merge. In a statement, Circle says that it made its decision based on the role it plays in the Ethereum ecosystem as the issuer of the biggest ERC-20 token and the “largest dollar-backed” stablecoin on the network.
Ripple Interested in Buying Up Celsius’ Distressed Crypto Assets: Report
San Francisco payments firm Ripple is reportedly interested in buying assets from bankrupt crypto lending platform Celsius. According to a report from Reuters, a spokesperson for Ripple said that the company was looking to see if there was any synergy between it and Celsius’ assets. The spokesperson declined to...
The Crypto Community Is Not Yet Behind the Recent Market Rebound, According Analytics Firm Santiment
Social metrics indicate the crypto community isn’t embracing the latest market rebound, according to the analytics firm Santiment. Santiment reports that the frequency of “sell” mentions on Twitter, Reddit and Discord has hit a two-month high despite the recent modest price increases for Bitcoin (BTC) and most of the crypto market.
BlackRock Debuts Private Bitcoin Trust Giving Wealthy Clients Direct Access to Bitcoin
The world’s largest asset manager just launched a private trust that tracks the performance of Bitcoin (BTC) for wealthy clients. In a statement, BlackRock says that the spot Bitcoin private trust will cater to institutional clients in the United States. The financial titan rolls out the new product as...
Suspected Developer of Crypto Mixer Tornado Cash Arrested in Netherlands for Alleged Money Laundering
The suspected developer of recently-banned crypto mixer Tornado Cash is reportedly being arrested in Amsterdam over an alleged money laundering scheme. According to a new press release by Fiscal Information and Investigate Service (FIOD), the financial crimes branch of the Dutch government, an unnamed man has been taken into custody for supposedly concealing money laundering done by criminals.
Solana Wallet Phantom Says $4,000,000 Hack Not Related to Vulnerabilities in Its System
Solana (SOL) wallet Phantom says that the $4 million exploit that affected over 8,000 users last week doesn’t appear to have anything to do with its infrastructure. According to Phantom, an investigation launched into the hack unveiled no evidence that its system was compromised during the exploit. “After almost...
