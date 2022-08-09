ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

CFTC Reportedly Approving Over-the-Counter Crypto Derivatives Trading Products From SBI Group-Supported Platform

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is reportedly giving the green light for new financial products from the US subsidiary of Clear Markets, an international operator of derivatives trading platforms. According to Clear Markets stakeholder SBI Group, the CFTC has granted approval for over-the-counter crypto asset derivative products with a...
Low-Cap Altcoin Explodes After Institutional Giant BlackRock Namedrops Crypto Asset

An environmentally conscious blockchain project is surging after the world’s largest asset management firm praised its efforts. According to a new press release announcing a spot-priced Bitcoin (BTC) private trust for investors, BlackRock says that Energy Web (EWT) is helping to lead the way when it comes to reducing the carbon footprint associated with cryptocurrency mining.
Crypto Hedge Fund Veteran Predicts Explosive Parabolic Move for Bitcoin – Here’s His Timeline

Morgan Creek Digital managing partner Mark Yusko thinks the bottom is already in for Bitcoin (BTC) and it’s due for a massive rally in less than a year. In a new interview with Stansberry Research, Yusko tells host Matt McCall that after nearly ten months of frustration and financial loss, the crypto winter is finally over with Bitcoin ready to move in about half a year.
Here Are Some of the Biggest Plays in Crypto Right Now, According to Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead

The founder of a crypto-focused hedge fund is looking ahead to see which industry niches might thrive once the current bear market cycle ends. In an interview with RealVision, Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead tells host Raoul Pal that the world of crypto is cyclical because as projects either complete or fade away, there are always new opportunities to seize upon such as decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
Trajectory of Crypto Winter Development – 2018 Once Again?

This June the crypto market cap slumped under the $1 trillion mark for the first time since January 2021. The collapse of Terra left behind the biggest loss of wealth in recent history, with retail and institutional investors alike losing over $60 billion in funds and undermining the overall trust in the market.
Coinbase CFO Says Crypto Staking for Institutional Investors Could Be a ‘Phenomenon’ in the Future

A top executive at leading US-based crypto exchange platform Coinbase says that staking for blue-chip investors is likely to grow in popularity in the years ahead. In a new analyst call, Coinbase chief financial officer Alesia Haas says that the firm recently offering crypto staking for institutions will be felt further down the line rather than in the near term.
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Says Date of the Merge Dependent on Hashrate, Points to September 15

The co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) is providing an update about when the project will initiate the long-awaited network transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). Leading smart contract platform creator Vitalik Buterin gives his 4.1 million Twitter followers a detailed technical breakdown of the computing power required to complete the...
Coinbase Issues Q3 Crypto Warning, Details Number of Traders With Diamond Hands

Coinbase is predicting that the downward trend recorded in the crypto market in the second quarter (Q2) is likely to continue into the third quarter (Q3). According to Coinbase, two metrics are sending warnings on the likely fortunes of the crypto exchange during the third quarter – trading volumes and the number of monthly transacting users (MTUs).
USDC Issuer Circle Joins Chainlink in Only Supporting Proof-of-Stake Ethereum After the Merge

USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle says that it will support only the Ethereum proof-of-stake chain once the leading smart contract platform completes its highly anticipated Merge. In a statement, Circle says that it made its decision based on the role it plays in the Ethereum ecosystem as the issuer of the biggest ERC-20 token and the “largest dollar-backed” stablecoin on the network.
Ripple Interested in Buying Up Celsius’ Distressed Crypto Assets: Report

San Francisco payments firm Ripple is reportedly interested in buying assets from bankrupt crypto lending platform Celsius. According to a report from Reuters, a spokesperson for Ripple said that the company was looking to see if there was any synergy between it and Celsius’ assets. The spokesperson declined to...
Suspected Developer of Crypto Mixer Tornado Cash Arrested in Netherlands for Alleged Money Laundering

The suspected developer of recently-banned crypto mixer Tornado Cash is reportedly being arrested in Amsterdam over an alleged money laundering scheme. According to a new press release by Fiscal Information and Investigate Service (FIOD), the financial crimes branch of the Dutch government, an unnamed man has been taken into custody for supposedly concealing money laundering done by criminals.
