The founder of a crypto-focused hedge fund is looking ahead to see which industry niches might thrive once the current bear market cycle ends. In an interview with RealVision, Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead tells host Raoul Pal that the world of crypto is cyclical because as projects either complete or fade away, there are always new opportunities to seize upon such as decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO