Knoxville, TN

WATE

East Tennessee celebrates National Farmers Market Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — National Farmers Market Week is celebrated August 7-13, 2022. In honor of the celebration, Nourish Knoxville is hosting multiple events throughout the week to highlight the impact local farmers markets have in communities. Additionally, throughout the month of August, community members can vote in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Food service discontinued at Knoxville senior housing facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The food service at Knoxville High Senior Living is discontinuing. A few years ago, the building was redeveloped into senior housing. Thursday, the owner of the property met with tenants to answer questions and try to clear up some concerns. WATE was not allowed at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
I knew the local housing crisis was bad, but...

I knew the local housing crisis was bad, but... Spotted on Facebook Marketplace. Alt text: Picture of collapsed home with description: "3 bedroom house with 2 bedrooms \[sic\]. Needs a little TLC but bones are good. Conveniently located near UT and downtown. A little love will make this a nice home. EDIT: Due to unprecedented interest, we have an open house coming up on Wednesday from 12 noon until 7pm." Original link: [https://www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/5214720205312163/](https://www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/5214720205312163/) https://preview.redd.it/w6uz3mqj9wg91.png?width=1618&format=png&auto=webp&s=0c1b9dc3a7af573c6d40fd195fa7a34b1c3a871bfrom smcase00.
KNOXVILLE, TN
103GBF

You Can Find a Fairy House Hidden in the Tennessee Forest Near Gatlinburg

Now, this would definitely be a fun place to hike to!. Let's be honest, the Gatlinburg area is the perfect place to vacation. My husband and I have spent a few vacations in the Gatlinburg area, and it's even where we got engaged. It's perfect because you can enjoy the fun, touristy things like the main strip that's lined with restaurants, attractions, distilleries, and plenty to do.
GATLINBURG, TN
insideofknoxville.com

New Campground, The Drop Inn, Opens Soon Beside Urban Wilderness

A new campground is opening soon in an amazing spot bordering Ijams, Marie Myers Park, and Baker Creek Preserve. Just off the road at 4507 Sevierville Pike, the site includes sixteen wooded acres with wetlands. Trails have been added for great fun on the site, including a black diamond trail (Murphy’s Law), but the trails also connect with all the surrounding parks, wildlife areas, and wilderness which include fifty miles of trails and another four hundred acres to explore.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Farmers Market Week

A visit to the Farmers Market in Clinton in honor of Farmers Market week. August 11, 2022-4pm.
CLINTON, TN
WBIR

Handling weather fatigue

A professor with the University of Tennessee shares advice for dealing with fatigue and anxiety over recently storms and flooding. August 11, 2022-4pm.
KNOXVILLE, TN
I’d like to recommend a medical group. Plus some advice.

I’d like to recommend a medical group. Plus some advice. I know normally people are asking for recommendations for various things, but Id like to recommend someone if you’re looking for a GI doctor. A little history first, I’m in my late 30s and have had GI issues for years. I also lost my dad to colon cancer. I was told by my previous primary care dr that I was too young to undergo a colonoscopy and that the recommendation for one was 10 years before diagnosis of family member. My dad was diagnosed in his early 60s, but he was already stage IV. I’ve been brushed off for years that it’s depression/anxiety, you name it. My new primary care referred me to Knoxville Digestive Disease Consultants on Park West Blvd. I saw the GI doc two weeks ago and with my symptoms and my dad having colon cancer, he immediately scheduled me for a colonoscopy and upper GI which was today. Without getting TMI some stuff was found and I’m awaiting the results of biopsies. I can’t help but think of Bill Williams of WBIR whose son died of colon cancer in his late 20s. Don’t let anyone tell you you’re too young. Tl;dr. If you’re looking for a good GI group Knoxville Digestive Disease Consultants on Park West next to the hospital.from maggie320.
KNOXVILLE, TN
This cannot go on…

Hey you muthers I got a trunk in my car for $575 a month. Need first and last with $500 damage deposit. Waiving background check fees for August. I live in the area of the first one, what are they talking about historic? It’s just oldish homes here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Kodak extended stay offers a place for temporary housing

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County hotel is helping people in the community who are between permanent places to live. It’s now offering extended stays for temporary housing. Christina Curry recently found out just how tight the housing market is in Sevier County. “I was in a situation...
KODAK, TN
WBIR

"It doesn't happen overnight" | Knox Asian Fest to kick off last weekend of August

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox Asian Fest kicks off the last weekend of August and groups are getting ready to show off their country's culture. There will be nine different countries featured at World's Fair Park. The event will include a festival passport where people can stamp the countries they visited, learning about different cultures along the way. The festival is known for its grand performances and its wide menu of different kinds of foods.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

How to make the most of paying the IRS the least

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Paying taxes is a necessary evil, but there are ways to save money on your taxes. First, put money in your 401K. The money you send directly into your 401K from your paycheck isn't taxed by the IRS. You also get that money matched if you have a 401K plan through your employer.
KNOXVILLE, TN
