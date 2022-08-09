I’d like to recommend a medical group. Plus some advice. I know normally people are asking for recommendations for various things, but Id like to recommend someone if you’re looking for a GI doctor. A little history first, I’m in my late 30s and have had GI issues for years. I also lost my dad to colon cancer. I was told by my previous primary care dr that I was too young to undergo a colonoscopy and that the recommendation for one was 10 years before diagnosis of family member. My dad was diagnosed in his early 60s, but he was already stage IV. I’ve been brushed off for years that it’s depression/anxiety, you name it. My new primary care referred me to Knoxville Digestive Disease Consultants on Park West Blvd. I saw the GI doc two weeks ago and with my symptoms and my dad having colon cancer, he immediately scheduled me for a colonoscopy and upper GI which was today. Without getting TMI some stuff was found and I’m awaiting the results of biopsies. I can’t help but think of Bill Williams of WBIR whose son died of colon cancer in his late 20s. Don’t let anyone tell you you’re too young. Tl;dr. If you’re looking for a good GI group Knoxville Digestive Disease Consultants on Park West next to the hospital.from maggie320.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO