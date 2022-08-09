One of the greatest action movies of all time, and also one of the greatest Christmas movies (yes, Die Hard is indeed a holiday movie) almost didn’t have the leading man that we know and love. That’s right, the main character, the barefoot “fly in the ointment,” as he called himself, the man who saved the Nakatomi hostages, N.Y.P.D. detective John McClane, could have been played by someone other than Bruce Willis. A weird realization, but not so much when you consider that Nicolas Cage was at one time attached to a potential Tim Burton-Superman movie. Or, how about when Sylvester Stallone was approached to do Beverly Hills Cop before Eddie Murphy was even considered for the role of Axel Foley?

