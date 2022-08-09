ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wegotthiscovered.com

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ will be the longest movie in the saga

It’s been three years since the last John Wick movie ended with our protagonist falling headfirst from the top of the Continental building onto the New York asphalt. The deadly assassin has no doubt sustained many injuries — perhaps mostly to his pride — but if Winston and the rest of the High Table think they can so easily get rid of the Wick-storm, they have another thing coming.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Adam’ director doubles down on those Dirty Harry comparisons

Nowadays, it’s common to hold one’s breath when any news involving DC Comics screen adaptations comes out; between the Batgirl movie cancellation fiasco and Ezra Miller being Ezra Miller, it’s rocky times for the DC Extended Universe. Thankfully, that otherwise relentless misfortune has seemed to steer clear...
MOVIES
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
MOVIES
Dave Bautista
Justin Lin
Chad Stahelski
Ryan Reynolds
Henry Cavill
wegotthiscovered.com

Could ‘She-Hulk’ bring back a long-forgotten MCU villain?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is right around the corner, with the latest Marvel series to hit Disney Plus introducing Jennifer Walters to the MCU. Fans have been waiting to see her appear in the franchise for years, especially as the Hulk side of the MCU has been mostly underexplored ever since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

Do the Avengers get paid?

They may be Earth’s mightiest heroes, but are they Earth’s best-paid heroes? The superhero vocation seems to be part of the gig economy at best, but you’d think that The Avengers, who have literally saved the entire planet and even the entire universe, would rate a comfortable pay scale with full benefits from someone. If not the government, then at least S.H.I.E.L.D., or even Tony Stark. Do the Avengers make scale for assembling? Or does Captain America have to drive for Uber on his days off from punching out Hydra agents?
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season

Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Here are the best of Ron’s lines in ‘Harry Potter’ according to fans

The wizarding world of Harry Potter is a rich and interesting one, loved by millions of readers and moviegoers across the globe. Of course, no matter how good the world-building is, if it doesn’t have characters we love coming back to, then there is no point, and in this case, one of those characters has given many a good chuckle.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Surprisingly, ‘Star Wars’ fans don’t want to see Darth Vader get his own show

After the success of The Mandalorian, the Star Wars franchise has begun to expand the stories of their well-known characters through various Disney Plus shows. From the bounty hunter Boba Fett to Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, it seems like everyone we knew growing up is likely to come back through either a one-off cameo or their own solo show. It seems like not everyone is keen on having old fan favorites return on screen, however, especially for the franchise’s original big bad himself, Darth Vader.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

How Moviedle is more than just a Wordle clone, and creator Jeremy Toeman’s new partnership with Likewise TV

AugX Labs and 12:01 Games founder Jeremy Toeman believes that at the end of the day, great gaming experiences are born from one simple idea; to spread joy. That thesis has carried Toeman and company to new heights, and with millions of active users around the world — 12:01 Games continues to push the boundaries of conventional gaming experiences everywhere.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Star Wars’ fans wonder if Rey Skywalker would have gone down better without the Palpatine reveal

Rey’s parentage was a mystery throughout The Force Awakens and much of The Last Jedi, with the latter film eventually providing an unexpected answer. Per Kylo Ren, they were just “filthy junk traders, who sold you off for drinking money.” Case closed, with the reveal neatly underlining The Last Jedi‘s message that Jedi powers aren’t simply for those from special families.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A drunken night with Keanu Reeves helped get ‘Day Shift’ made

It costs millions of dollars to get a big studio movie made, but it all still starts with a conversation and some excitement. Case in point: Day Shift director J.J. Perry and producer Chad Stahelski had a fun night out with none other than Keanu Reeves, and that meeting ended up being the thing that got the film moving forward.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘House of the Dragon’ star reveals in-depth dragon lectures

Later this month, HBO will bring audiences into the House of the Dragon. The show takes people back to the Westeros world Game of Thrones made famous, and for those acting in it, preparation included actual serious conversations on fictional dragons. Alicent Hightower actress Emily Carey reveals the background work...
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 3 is “off the chain”

Since releasing on Disney Plus back in 2019, The Mandalorian has delighted both Star Wars and TV fans alike with its fresh story and, of course, its introduction of the pop culture icon ‘Baby Yoda’. However, season 2 of the Star Wars series ended in 2020, and for two years, all of us Force enthusiasts have been waiting patiently for updates on The Mandalorian season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Anne Heche Had Been Eyed By ‘The Masked Singer’ Before Her Crash

In addition to Anne Heche’s extensive resume in features and daytime drama and primetime scripted series, she also made a foray into reality TV with a stint on the 2020 season of Dancing With the Star. Heche, a Daytime Emmy winner and Primetime Emmy nominee, was plotting a return to the reality competition arena before her fiery car crash last week, which left her brain dead, sources tell Deadline. I hear Heche had been in talks to be one of the celebrity contestants on the upcoming eighth season of the Fox hit The Masked Singer. There is conflicting information how far...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

