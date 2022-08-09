ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cool, and while your there you have to get one of those delicious Howell melons, best around. Find a fruit stand don't go to a big box grocery store.

1470 WFNT

Rochester Announces Dates For Big Bright Light Show 2022

One of the biggest and best Christmas light displays in Michigan is located in downtown Rochester. Since 2006 people from all over the Great Lakes State and beyond have enjoyed the Big Bright Light Show. The Downtown Rochester Big Bright Light Show will be brightening the night sky with Christmas...
ROCHESTER, MI
wlen.com

City of Adrian Issues Update on Riverview Terrace Situation

Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian released an update Thursday afternoon on the Riverview Terrace Apartment building situation. The city says that at this time, the apartment building remains unsafe, and there is no scope or timeline for necessary repairs. It is expected, however, that repairs will take many months and possibly more than a year. This is assuming that the property owner decides to repair the building.
ADRIAN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#City Hall#East To West#Grand River#The Howell Armory#The Detroit Shriners#The Fantasy Of Lights
whmi.com

Eight Mile/Currie Road Roundabout Complete

One roundabout down, one left to go. The Road Commission for Oakland County opened the Eight Mile/Currie Road roundabout on the Lyon Township border with Salem Township this week. The intersection had been closed since April 18th for roundabout construction. Now, the Nine Mile/Currie Road intersection is closed for roundabout...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Wayne County announces hazardous waste collection events

Wayne County residents with unused gardening fertilizers, old electronics and dead car batteries, among other things, will have an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted hazardous waste this weekend.  Wayne County will launch the first of two upcoming household hazardous waste disposal events on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Second Ebenezer Church, 14601 Dequindre Street in Detroit. ...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

Owner of former Rosie O’Grady’s finding issues with redevelopment plans

FERNDALE — Last year, Rosie O’Grady’s shut down in the summer and, a month later, plans were made official for what was to replace it. The owner of the location, Hometown Restaurant Group, which formerly went by Kramer Restaurant Group, received approvals for a mixed-use space centered around a seafood restaurant and apartments at the 279 W. Nine Mile Road location.
FERNDALE, MI
whmi.com

Grand River Resurfacing Project Starts Tuesday In City Of Brighton

The first phase of the City of Brighton’s Grand River Resurfacing Project is scheduled to begin tomorrow. For the first phase, underground utility work will be done during daytime hours and will require various intermittent traffic shifts of both the east/southbound and west/northbound lanes - which will reduce portions of Grand River to be one‐lane only in each direction.
BRIGHTON, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Our favorite 15 photos from Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair

JACKSON, MI -- Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair saw huge crowds gathering for carnival rides and games and country music concerts. Headliner Hank Williams Jr. was a huge attraction, with concert attendees bringing model miniatures of him to sign, and many more coming to enjoy the music. Texas native Granger Smith opened for Williams, with many singing along and shouting out his signature, “yee yee.”
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Jackson couple opens Café to give back to community

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a story of two people accomplishing their dreams together. “I’m at an age where it’s either do it now or forget about it,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest Café, Dave Crowe-Garey. And the lessons learned along the way. “Just keep going. Just keep moving forward,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest […]
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range

WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
ANN ARBOR, MI
whmi.com

Local Families, Students Line Up For Backpacks & Supplies

Local families and students lined up at five local school districts to receive school supplies and backpacks. The Livingston Educational Service Agency’s 21st annual Backpacks for Kids event took place yesterday. Each year, community members donate backpacks and basic school supplies to help families in Livingston County who are experiencing financial difficulties.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

LCCC & Landlord Still Fighting Industrial Shredder

A local charity and its landowner are continuing their fight to stop a controversial industrial shredder project in the City of Howell. Padnos Iron & Metal on Lucy Road already has the required state and local approvals to construct the industrial shredder. It would be used to crush large metal objects including cars.
HOWELL, MI

