Pittsburgh, PA

Far southern counties will see downpours, Wednesday will stay muggy

By Stephanie Allison, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Mostly cloudy and muggy this evening. Most showers and downpours are now in our far southern counties. A few pockets of heavy rain will impact Greene and Fayette counties through early evening before ending.

Still muggy Wednesday morning with showers around mainly south of I-70 in the afternoon. Clouds will clear by the evening with decreasing humidity late at night.

A secondary front is expected Thursday that will bring a few showers and storms in the afternoon. Look for a big shift in the forecast behind this front. We will have a big drop in the humidity with dry and pleasant conditions expected for the weekend ahead.

Get the latest forecast from Severe Weather Team11 on Channel 11 News. Download the WPXI Weather App for the very latest weather alerts while you are on the go.

