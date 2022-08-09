It has been 15 years since Microsoft first launched their cloud storage solution in the form of Microsoft OneDrive. Now to celebrate Microsoft has unveiled a new design and OneDrive Home experience for users. Specifically redesigned to help users easily resume their work and catch up on what they may have missed while they were away. Check out the video below for a quick glimpse at what you can expect from the new design and features.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO