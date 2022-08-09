Read full article on original website
Related
Black Shark 5 Pro smartphone durability tested (Video)
The Black Shark 5 Pro gaming smartphone was made official back in June and now we get to find out how durable the handset is. In the video below, Zack from JerryRigEverything puts the handset through a range of durability tests, this includes a scratch test for the display, a burn test, and of course the bend test. Let’s find out how the handset performs.
Targus USB-C Docking Monitor with 100W PD and dual display support
Targus has introduced a new USB-C Docking Monitor in the form of the DM4240PUSZ capable of providing 100W Power Delivery and featuring a 1080p HD LCD display via HDMI or DisplayPort. Priced at $450 the display features two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an ethernet port, and audio in/out port.
SystemSix Mac powered by Raspberry Pi
MagPi the official Raspberry Pi magazine website has featured an interesting homage to Apple Mac computer this week on its blog, created by ex-Apple software engineer John Calhoun. The unique build is powered by a Raspberry Pi 3 mini PC and fitted with an 5.83 inch e-ink display. Named the SystemSix the computer as a modern homage to the System 6 operating system released 31 years ago.
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 smartphone unveiled
We have seen a number of new folding smartphones this week and now we have another one, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 comes with a 6.56-inch folding AMOLED display that features a 21:9 aspect ratio on the front with an FHD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motorola Razr 2022 gets official
Motorola has unveiled its latest folding smartphone, the Motorola Razr 2022. The announcement comes the day after Samsung unveiled its new folding smartphones. The Motorola Razr 2022 comes with a 6.7-inch foldable AOLEd display which comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+. The exact display resolution has not been announced, it is expected to be FHD+.
Deals: 2022 Big Data Visualization Toolkit Bundle, Save 98%
We have an awesome deal for our readers on the 2022 Big Data Visualization Toolkit Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The 2022 Big Data Visualization Toolkit Bundle is available in our deals store for just $39, that is a saving of 98% of the normal price.
Mele Quieter3C fanless mini PC supports triple displays
The Mele Quieter3C is a compact fanless mini PC measuring just 18.5mm x 81mm x 131mm and powered by a Quad Core Celeron Jasper Lake N5105 with TDP 8W supported by 8GB Single Channel LPDDR4 and equipped with an single eMMC 128GB although the barebones system does not include a SSD. Connectivity is provided by support for Bluetooth 5.2 WiFi 6 (802.11ax) MU-MIMO and wired via the integrated Gigabit Ethernet port.
QR10 pocket high accuracy programmable resistance box
Electronic enthusiasts may be interested in a new Kickstarter project created by Eastwood Tech for the QR10 a pocket high accuracy programmable resistance box. “A revolutionary physical instrument designed to upgrade or replace the conventional resistance decade box with keypad and USB-COM Port” explain its creators. High accuracy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shuttle XPC Barebone SW580R8 mini PC €483
Shuttle has introduced its new XPC Barebone SW580R8 mini PC this week based on the Intel W580 chipset as well as Intel Core processors of the 10th and 11th generation. The XPC SW580R8 also supports Intel Xeon W series processors making the mini PC perfect for VFX, 3D rendering, complex 3D CAD and AI development and edge management if desired.
NVIDIA open source Material Definition Language (MDL)
At SIGGRAPH 2022 this month NVIDIA has announced the full open sourcing of Material Definition Language (MDL), including the MDL Distiller and GLSL backend technologies. “MDL unlocks material representations from current siloes, allowing them to traverse software ecosystems. It can be used to define complex, physically-accurate materials by reducing material complexity to boost performance” explains NVIDIA. The NVIDIA MDL SDK is a set of tools created to enable quick integration of physically-based materials into rendering applications.
Lenovo ThinkPad P15v and P14s mobile workstations unveiled
Lenovo has this month introduced new mobile workstations to its range featuring the latest AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 U-series processors in the form of the new Lenovo ThinkPad P15v and ThinkPad P14s. Equipped with Radeon PRO integrated graphics. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.
Bigme Android 11 color E-ink tablet hits Kickstarter
The Bigme inkNote Color is a large color e-ink tablet sporting the world’s first 10.3” true color E-ink tablet with a Kaleido plus screen offering 226 PPI for black-and-white imagery and text and 117 PPI for color content. Offering users a “paper-like and eye-friendly display” for reading, writing, and sketching the tablet is also equipped with an 8 megapixel rear camera and 5 megapixel front camera. Together with a 36-level adjustable dual headlight mode, you can find the most suitable brightness whether it’s day or night, friendly to your eyes.
OnePlus Ace Pro smartphone gets official
The OnePlus Ace Pro was supposed to launch earlier this month, but the launch event was delayed and it was made official yesterday. The handset is the Chinese version of the recently launched OnePlus 10T, it comes with some slightly different specifications. The new OnePlus Ace Pro comes with ColorOS...
ADATA Legend 960 PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 2280 PlayStation 5 SSD
ADATA has introduced its new Legend 960 PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 2280 SSD storage this month backed by a 5-year warranty and can also be used as a PlayStation 5 SSD. The SSD storage offers users a sequential read and write speed of 7,400/6,800 MB per second and supports NVMe 1.4 standards making it up to four times faster than a standard PCIe Gen3 SSD.
Microsoft OneDrive celebrates 15 yearsof storage
It has been 15 years since Microsoft first launched their cloud storage solution in the form of Microsoft OneDrive. Now to celebrate Microsoft has unveiled a new design and OneDrive Home experience for users. Specifically redesigned to help users easily resume their work and catch up on what they may have missed while they were away. Check out the video below for a quick glimpse at what you can expect from the new design and features.
James Bond style wireless hidden camera disguised as a power pack
If you are in the market for a compact James Bond inspired wireless security camera hidden in a handy fully functional battery pack, it might be worth your while checking out the SuperCam. A discreet security camera integrated into a pocket sized power bank complete with 22,000 mAh capacity and 197W output.
Miniforum TH60 and TH80 mini PCs
Miniforum has introduced two new additions to its range of mini PC systems this week in the form of the TH60 and TH80 both of which are powered by Intel Tiger Lake H45 generation chips. Providing multipurpose minicomputers designed for a variety of solutions from home office desktop, media centre, digital signage and even gaming. Ports on the mini PCs include RJ45 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Port ×1, USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A Port ×1, USB3.2 Gen2 Type-A Port ×4,USB Type-C ×1, HDMI ×1, DisplayPort ×1, Clear CMOS ×1, MIC IN Jack ×1, Headphone Jack ×1 and 3.5 mm combo Jack ×1.
EFFTO electric screwdriver with OLED display
Hobbyists and professionals that use a screwdriver on a daily basis or would like to own a unique electric screwdriver with five different torque modes, may be interested in the EFFTO. A precision engineered electronic screwdriver complete with OLED display providing a quick reminder of how much battery life you have left and settings you have selected.
Xbox Elite 2 white controller leaked
Before Microsoft has had a chance to officially unveil its new Xbox Elite 2 white controller details have been leaked online via Nicholas Lugo who has published a quick video after apparently obtaining the new controller in the United States. Microsoft will be attending the upcoming Gamescom game show later this month and might possibly officially launch the new Xbox Elite 2 white controller during this, although nothing has been confirmed as yet.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro get official
Samsung unveiled a wide range of devices at their press event yesterday, this included the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro headphones. The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro comes with wireless Hi-Fi 24bit audio and intelligent Audio 360, they also come with ANC which has been improved around 40 percent over the previous model.
GeekyGadgets
Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
Comments / 0