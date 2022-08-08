ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fetty Wap Arrested for Sending Death Threats, Waving Gun on FaceTime

By paigeboyd
 2 days ago

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Now, you’d think that Fetty Wap would do his best to stay out of trouble with a federal drug case over his head… but NOPE!

TMZ reports that the “Trap Queen” rapper was arrested in New Jersey by the FBI earlier today (Aug. 8) for a parole violation. This stems from a December 2021 FaceTime call, which shows Fetty waving a gun and sending death threats to a man for calling him a “rat.”

As we’ve previously reported, Fetty is currently facing major drug trafficking charges. Back in October 2021, he and five others were arrested, moments before he was set to take the stage at Rolling Loud NYC. They stand accused of running a multi-state drug trafficking ring, after being busted with kilos of Coke, Fentanyl, Heroin, and Cocaine Base. Fetty has been out on a $500K bond. However, thanks to this new charge, that bond has been revoked.

Fetty is now staying in custody.

Comments / 0

