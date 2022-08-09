ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Rising food costs

The Hope Therapeutic Center expanded to Sikeston and Farmington. Some Heartland residents react to the CDC loosening its COVID-19 guidelines. Ribbon cutting celebrates opening of outdoor, powersport store. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Ribbon cutting celebrated the opening of a new outdoor, motorsport store. Paducah police investigating stolen motorcycle. Updated:...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Hope Therapeutic Center expanding

The Hope Therapeutic Center expanded to Sikeston and Farmington. Some Heartland residents react to the CDC loosening its COVID-19 guidelines. Ribbon cutting celebrates opening of outdoor, powersport store. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Ribbon cutting celebrated the opening of a new outdoor, motorsport store. Paducah police investigating stolen motorcycle. Updated:...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

SEMO students study Cape Girardeau deer population

Vienna schools to use grant money for social workers and additional resources. Some Zeigler, Ill. residents are seeing unusually high water bills. Some Zeigler, Ill. residents see unusually high water bills. Southeast Mo. State students, professor study Cape Girardeau deer population. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Some Southeast Mo. State...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Tenn. man charged in Cape Girardeau shooting

Some Zeigler, Ill. residents see unusually high water bills. Some Southeast Mo. State University students and their professor are studying the Cape Girardeau deer population. The Cobden Peach Festival will be Friday and Saturday, August 12-13. SEMO students study Cape Girardeau deer population. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Students at...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Semo#Charity#Semo Food Bank#Weekend Backpack Program#Portageville#Missouri House
KFVS12

Heartland News at 9 headlines /10

A historical building in Cape Girardeau just finished new renovations. The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will stat tonight. Marion police officer receives award for heroic action. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. An officer from Marion received an award for assisting a mother over the phone while her daughter wasn't breathing.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Paducah police investigating stolen motorcycle

The Hope Therapeutic Center expanded to Sikeston and Farmington. Some Heartland residents react to the CDC loosening its COVID-19 guidelines. Ribbon cutting celebrates opening of outdoor, powersport store. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Ribbon cutting celebrated the opening of a new outdoor, motorsport store. Rising food costs. Updated: 5 hours...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Carbondale police investigating recent reports of vandalism

The Hope Therapeutic Center expanded to Sikeston and Farmington. Some Heartland residents react to the CDC loosening its COVID-19 guidelines. Ribbon cutting celebrates opening of outdoor, powersport store. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Ribbon cutting celebrated the opening of a new outdoor, motorsport store. Paducah police investigating stolen motorcycle. Updated:...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Family-friendly fundraising event to be held along banks of Mississippi River

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri and the Knights of Columbus Council #1111 will be holding a family-friendly fundraising event along the banks of the Mississippi River. The event, Mississippi Mingle, will be held on Saturday, August 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the...
KFVS12

Money Talks 8/10/22

A historical building in Cape Girardeau just finished new renovations. The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will stat tonight. Marion police officer receives award for heroic action. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. An officer from Marion received an award for assisting a mother over the phone while her daughter wasn't breathing.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Southeast Mo. State students to move-in on campus soon

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University students will soon be returning to campus. Beginning this weekend and through next week, traffic will be a little heavier in Cape Girardeau as new and returning students make their way to residence halls. Here’s the schedule move-in days:. Saturday,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Crews respond to rollover crash on Kingshighway

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rollover crash on Kingshighway Friday afternoon, August 12. It happened in the 100 block of N. Kingshighway. No one was seriously injured, but the driver of a Toyota was being evaluated at the scene. One lane of southbound and one...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Man accused of shooting into Mississippi River arrested

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A report of shots fired sends Cape Giradeau Police officers to the banks of the Mississippi River on Thursday evening, August 11. Officers were called just before 6:15 p.m. to Cape Rock Park, off of East Cape Rock Drive, to a report of a man firing a handgun into the river.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Salem man saved by witnesses of fiery McCracken County crash

A Salem man's life was saved on Thursday by witnesses of a fiery McCracken County crash after a semi and pickup truck collided head-on. McCracken County deputies responded to the accident at the 8000 block of Blandville Road. Authorities said a semi, driven by Ricardo Castaneda of California, had left the roadway, causing Castaneda to overcorrect and collide with a pickup truck.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for Jackson City Park bridge project

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - City leaders will celebrate the completion of the Hubble Ford Bridge Replacement Project with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The ceremony will be held on Tuesday, August 16 at 4 p.m. at the site of the new bridge between Parkview Street and Cascade Drive. This new bridge,...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo brings community together

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 70th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo starts Wednesday. De Bizzell, the chairman of the event said its one of the top 40 rodeos in the country. People come back year after year for this rodeo in Sikeston and when I asked why, they told me they just can’t stay away.
SIKESTON, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Mayor bestows Junior Duchess Award to Paducah teen

Tuesday evening Paducah Mayor George Bray presented eighth grader Nyla Holder with the first Junior Duchess Award. The city already presents Duke and Duchess awards to recognize adults who have impacted the community. However, Bray said the city decided it was time to develop a junior Duke and Duchess award to recognize teens.
PADUCAH, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy