Jury trial begins in trial of Michael Allen Carbo Jr.

HIBBING – An emotional first day of testimony concluded on Monday in the jury trial of Michael Allan Carbo Jr., the man accused of murdering 38 year-old Nancy Daugherty at her home in Chisholm in 1986.

Daugherty’s daughter, Gina Haggard took to the stand and told how her mother, who worked for the Chisholm Ambulance Service and as a nurse’s aide at Heritage Manor in Chisholm and at the time of her death was preparing to move from Chisholm to White Bear Lake where she planned on going to school to become a paramedic.

Haggard said she had graduated from Chisholm High School in the spring of 1986 and was living with an aunt in Anoka, and that her brother, Jason was living with their grandmother in Grand Marais. She said that her mother and her stepfather, Jim Daugherty, were separated.

Fighting back tears, Gina identified the first of two photos of Nancy shown by the prosecution as “Mom.” She then identified the second photo as being one of Nancy in her uniform for the ambulance service.

“She loved that job — she really did,” Gina said.”She liked helping out on the ambulance.”

Haggard went on to talk about Nancy’s job at Heritage Manor.

“She liked the nursing home, she liked talking to the residents.”

Haggard also said her mom enjoyed laying in the sun, camping, fishing, and playing softball.

She also told how her mom rendered first aid to victims at the scene of a crash while their family was on a road trip to Alaska.

The jury on Monday also heard from Brian Evenson, a friend and co-worker of Daugherty’s.

Evenson recalled that on July 16 when he made multiple trips to Daugherty’s home and found that the doors were locked and the shades were drawn, which he said was unusual.

Later that day Evenson and Daugherty’s neighbors, Jonathan Spector and Allan Spector contacted law enforcement and entered her home where her body was discovered. A set of keys belonging to Daugherty were also discovered in a matted patch of grass in her backyard, according to Evenson.

Carbo was arrested on July 29, 2020, and charged with murdering Nancy Daugherty in Chisholm in 1986 after DNA evidence genealogy databases allegedly helped identify him as the man allegedly responsible for the long unsolved crime.

Assistant St. Louis County Chris Florey, in opening statements on Monday, talked about DNA evidence that was collected in Daugherty’s bedroom and during an autopsy in the investigation and alleged that Carbo’s DNA matched samples taken from the scene.

In response Defense Attorney John D. Schmid maintained that sex between Carbo and Daugherty was consensual.

“Someone saw Mr. Carbo and Ms. Daugherty having sex,’ Schmid maintained, adding that they were jealous.

Judge Robert C. Friday denied a motion by Carbo to to present evidence of an alternative perpetrator; denied a motion by the defendant to present evidence of the prior sexual conduct of Daugherty in support of an alternative perpretator defense; and denied a motion to present statements of deceased individuals under Rule 807 or otherwise, in support of alternative perpretator defense, according to court documents filed on Aug. 5.

The jury also heard testimony on Monday from Terry Vajdl, formerly Terry Holland who vividly recalled hearing a high-pitched “Scream” and some arguing while staying at the Spector residence, the night before Daugherty’s body was discovered.

Testimony continues on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. Sixth District Court in Hibbing.