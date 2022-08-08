Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
Related
Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Speaks Out Following Her Death at 73
Legendary singer and actress Olivia Newton-John died on Monday. She was 73-years-old. She battled cancer for years and was a strong advocate for cancer research. Her husband, John Easterling, released a statement regarding her passing. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning,...
Popculture
Olivia Newton-John's 'Grease' Co-Star Dinah Manoff Mourns 'Most Generous Soul'
Olivia Newton-John's Grease co-stars continue to mourn the loss of the star. Dinah Manoff, who played Marty Maraschino opposite Newton-John's Sandy, released a statement regarding her co-star's passing. It was announced on Monday that Newton-John died at the age of 73 following a decades-long battle with breast cancer. In her...
Olivia Newton-John, ‘Grease’ Star and ‘Physical’ Singer, Dies at 73
Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John, the top female pop vocalist of the 1970s who starred in movies including “Grease” and “Xanadu,” died Monday. She was 73. Her husband John Easterling posted the news on her official Facebook page, writing: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.” A cause of death was not given, but Newton-John was diagnosed with breast cancer that surfaced for a third time in 2017. “Olivia has been a...
Grease: Olivia Newton-John almost lost role of Sandy to another 1970s star
Although it’s nearly impossible to picture anyone else other than Olivia Newton-John as Sandy Olsson in Grease, the late Australian entertainer almost lost the role to another Seventies star.Newton-John, who passed away today (8 August), was well-known for her starring lead as Sandy, opposite John Travolta’s Danny Zuko, in the 1978 musical classic.Follow The Independent’s live blog here for real-time updates on Newton-John’s death. According to Vanity Fair, the iconic role of doe-eyed Sandy was almost given to late Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016 at the age of 60. When director Randal Kleiser was on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grease's Didi Conn Recalls Final Conversation With Olivia Newton-John Weeks Before Her Death
Watch: Olivia Newton-John Honored by John Travolta & More Grease Stars. The Grease family is remembering Olivia Newton-John. On Aug. 9, Edith "Didi" Conn, who famously played Frenchy in the 1978 film, shared that she spoke to her co-star a few weeks before she died and said that Olivia's husband, John Easterling, and daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, had been taking good care of her as her health declined.
John Travolta Shares Sweet Tribute To Late ‘Grease’ Co-Star Olivia Newton-John: “You Made All Of Our Lives So Much Better”
John Travolta took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to his late Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John, who passed away this morning. Her family confirmed to TMZ this afternoon that she had passed away peacefully at her Southern California ranch at the age of 73, after a decades-long battle with breast cancer. Of course, her iconic role as Sandy in Grease alongside John Travolta in 1978 catapulted her to superstardom and put her on the map, with a number of hit songs […] The post John Travolta Shares Sweet Tribute To Late ‘Grease’ Co-Star Olivia Newton-John: “You Made All Of Our Lives So Much Better” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
John Travolta Remembers ‘Grease’ Costar Olivia Newton-John: “Your Impact Was Incredible”
Click here to read the full article. John Travolta shared a tribute for Olivia Newton-John, his Grease costar and longtime friend who died on Monday at the age of 73. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” he captioned a photo of Newton-John via Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta) In the Randal...
John Travolta Mourns Olivia Newton-John In Heartbreaking Post: “Your Danny, Your John”
In the wake of the news that Olivia Newton-John had died at the age of 73, her Grease co-star John Travolta shared a heartbreaking message on Instagram in her honor. Travolta, who is 68, shared a photo of Newton-John on his Instagram page. In the caption, he wrote, “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!”
RELATED PEOPLE
Olivia Newton-John, singer and actress, dead at 73
Olivia Newton-John, the Australian singer whose breathy voice and wholesome beauty made her one of the biggest pop stars of the '70s and charmed generations of viewers in the blockbuster movie "Grease," died on Monday, according to a statement from her husband. She was 73.
Olivia Newton-John to receive state memorial service in Australia
Olivia Newton-John, the singer and "Grease" star who died on Monday in the United States, will receive a state memorial service in Australia, Victorian state Premier Dan Andrews announced Thursday.
Olivia Newton-John: Church bells play Grease song in tribute to star
A church in the Netherlands rang its bells to the tune of a song from Grease in a sweet tribute to Dame Olivia Newton-John.This video shows "Hopelessly Devoted to You", sung by Newton-John in the film, being played on the famous 62-bell carillion in the Martinitoren church steeple (locally known as d'Olle Grieze) in Groningen.The Hollywood legend died on Monday, 8 August, at the age of 73. She received many nominations and awards for a variety of songs she performed in the hit musical.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Comments / 0