Premier League

Leeds sign former Wigan and Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Leeds have announced the signing of Spanish goalkeeper Joel Robles on a one-year contract.

The 32-year-old was a free agent following four seasons with LaLiga side Real Betis.

Former Spain Under-21 international Robles returns to the Premier League having previously represented Wigan and Everton.

He will provide competition for Illan Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson at Elland Road.

