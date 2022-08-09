Read full article on original website
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Kate McKinnon ‘Felt Ashamed’ Breaking Character on ‘SNL,’ Cries During Exit Interview: ‘Telling Lorne Was Really Hard’
Kate McKinnon revealed on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” last month that she left “Saturday Night Live” because “my body was tired, and I felt like it was time,” but the Emmy winner gave a far more in-depth exit interview while appearing on Vulture’s “Good One” podcast. As the interview notes, McKinnon broke down in tears several times throughout the conversation. She couldn’t hold tears back when asked about telling “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels about her exit.
The Best Kids Show on TV Finally Returned to Streaming
This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.This week:Thankful for the comedies that made summer bearable.Thankful for the greatest show there is: Bluey.Thankful for Olivia Newton-John’s most random videos.Thankful for Bravo memes during the FBI raid.Thankful for what’s next!Bluey Is So Good—Even for Grown, Single, Childless AdultsIt is with no irony, sarcasm, or attempt at trolling that I say that Bluey is one of the greatest shows on television.The Australian animated series is,...
‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Casts Jon Hamm
Hamm will appear in the third season of the drama series as Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory (Billy Crudup), Alex (Jennifer Aniston), and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) into his powerful orbit. More from Variety. In addition to Crudup, Aniston, and Witherspoon, Hamm joins...
Weezer Cancels Broadway Residency, Citing ‘Low Ticket Sales’ and ‘High Expenses’
Nineties alt-rock mainstays Weezer have cancelled their upcoming Broadway residency intended to promote their ongoing SZNZ project — an ambitious year-long, four-EP release cycle corresponding with each season. The residency, which was announced in June, was scheduled to begin September 13. According to a post by frontman Rivers Cuomo...
Blaze Bayley on Fronting Iron Maiden: ‘It Was Like Playing Soccer for England in the World Cup’
Rolling Stone‘s interview series King for a Day features long-form conversations between senior writer Andy Greene and singers who had the difficult job of fronting major rock bands after the departure of an iconic vocalist. Some of them stayed in their bands for years, while others lasted just a few months. In the end, however, they all found out that replacement singers can themselves be replaced. This edition features former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley.
‘A League of Their Own’: There’s Still No Crying in Baseball — Just Room for Fixing Old Errors
A League of Their Own is a pretty darn perfect movie. The Penny Marshall-directed film from 1992, about the women recruited to play professional baseball while so many men were off fighting World War II, is a crackerjack sports movie, a winning ensemble comedy, and a well-hit drama about female empowerment in an era when the concept seemed utterly foreign. It’s got all-star performances by Geena Davis, Tom Hanks (it’s the role that kicked off his Hall of Fame run in the Nineties), Madonna (never better as an actor), and more. 10 out of 10. No notes.
