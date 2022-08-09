Read full article on original website
2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony - when is it, how to watch & confirmed shortlist
Everything you need to know about the 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony, including nominations, how to watch and more.
Chelsea close to Barcelona agreement for Frenkie de Jong - Man Utd not yet given up
Chelsea are close to an agreement with Barcelona for the transfer of Frenkie de Jong but are not yet convinced he wants to leave his current club, 90min underst
CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone opens up on failed move to Norwich City
CF Montreal youngster Ismael Kone has opened up on his failed move to English Championship club Norwich City. As reported by 90min, the Canaries were at the front of a long queue of European clubs showing interest in Kone back in July, even traveling to watch CF Montreal's match away at D.C United and progressing to advanced talks.
Transfer rumours: Rabiot's Man Utd wage demands; Chelsea up Aubameyang interest
Thursday's transfer rumours include Adrien Rabiot, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay, Marcos Alonso, Arthur and more.
Everton's move for Idrissa Gueye stalling over fee dispute
Everton's move for PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye has stalled over a fee dispute.
Eight players for Turkish soccer team suspended indefinitely for eating presidential candidate’s Baklava
Sometimes there’s a story that’s so rich in intrigue and questions that you have no choice but to look into it. This is one of those stories. The Akhisarspor soccer club in Akhisar, Turkey is having quite a bit of trouble fielding a roster at the moment as eight players have been indefinitely suspended after eating the baklava of presidential candidate Mikail Kaplan.
Juventus closing in on Memphis Depay deal
Juventus are close to securing a deal for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Almeria - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Almeria.
Ballon d'Or: Every winner of men's football's top individual honour
Every player to win the Ballon d'Or since its inception.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Rayo Vallecano - La Liga
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Rayo Vallecano
Ballon d'Or 2022: The confirmed 30-player shortlist
The full 30-player shortlist for the 2022 Ballon d'Or award has been revealed.
Jorge Sanchez officially joins Eredivisie's Ajax
Defender Jorge Sanchez has officially signed for Ajax Amsterdam, joining the Eredivisie side on a four year contract.
Jurgen Klopp press conference: Salah & Nunez partnership; Transfer talk; Favourite Premier League memory
Jurgen Klopp has spoken to the media ahead of Liverpool's first home Premier League game of the season.
Inter launch 2022/23 away kit with unique world map design
Inter launch their 2022/23 away kit which features a world map design.
Rio Ferdinand insists Cristiano Ronaldo has to start for Man Utd even if half-fit
Rio Ferdinand has launched an impassioned defence of former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, insisting that the forward should be starting for Manchester United even if he was only half-fit.
Juventus finalise Filip Kostic signing
Filip Kostic has officially finalised his move from Eintrach Frankfurt to Juventus. He had previously been a target for West Ham.
Eduardo Camavinga changes Real Madrid shirt number - again
Eduardo Camavinga will wear the number 12 shirt at Real Madrid made famous by the recently departed Marcelo.
Pablo Mari joins Monza on loan from Arsenal
Pablo Mari has left Arsenal to join Monza on an initial loan deal.
Transfer rumours: Aubameyang's Chelsea stance; PSG chase Rashford
Friday's transfer rumours include Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marcus Rashford, Adrien Rabiot, Wesley Fofana, Kieran Tierney, Memphis Depay and more.
Florentino Perez laughs off Cristiano Ronaldo return to Real Madrid talk
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez appears to have closed the door on a return to the club for Cristiano Ronaldo.
