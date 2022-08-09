Whitmer has NEVER held any sort of real job...never worked, learned or had an understanding of business experience. Her Dad was CEO of Michigan BCBS...he got her elected to government right out of college. And Michiganian voters bought into her smoke and mirrors rhetoric. Covid exposed her lack.of real world experience. We need a change, it's as simple as that.
Tudor is talking about this garbage because she can't run on issues. She, like the rest of the republican party, can only focus on banning abortion and stolen elections. Tudor has zero "real world" experience to lead the state.
Tudor Dixon can't even stick to the issues, and there are legitimate objections to some of Whitmer's decisions. Instead Dixon follows the sad, sick practice of personal attacks on her opponent, questioning even Whitmer's very obvious status as a woman and a mother. She makes herself ridiculous when she stoops to these tactics, but like her mentor, Donald Trump, she knows her audience and understands what it is that appeals to them. it's a sad state of affairs.
Comments / 422