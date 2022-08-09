SANDPOINT – Plans to make safety a priority before school starts on Sept. 6 are coming to fruition at the Lake Pend Oreille School. With a new superintendent, come new policies and practices. Among them is the Superintendent Report, given by Dr. Becky Meyer at every trustee meeting. Meyer told the board that District Safety Task Force had met for the first time on July 11 and would continue to do so weekly, transitioning to monthly meetings after the start of the school year. During those first meetings, Meyer said the team outlined short-, mid- and long-term goals while leaving room for “ongoing matters.

