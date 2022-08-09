Read full article on original website
Bonner County News of Record - July 26, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. A reckless driver was reported southbound in the 484000 block of U.S. 95 at 6:50 a.m. An alarm was reported in the 478000...
Boundary County Library at risk of losing insurance
BONNERS FERRY —- The Boundary County Library is at risk of losing its insurance when its policy comes up for renewal in October. ICRMP, or the Idaho Counties Risk Management Program, is a member-owned carrier created by Idaho local governments to provide property and casualty insurance for public entities. The carrier provides all insurance coverage for BCL. The city of Bonners Ferry, Kootenai County, Bonner and Boundary counties and other jurisdictions also use this carrier.
Diamond Watch Fire continues to grow
▶️ Listen to this article now. Firefighters continue to try to contain the growing Diamond Watch Fire near the border between Washington and Idaho’s Priest Lake area. Mapped by an infrared flight, the fire was reported at 270 acres Tuesday, up from the 120 acres measured Friday, Aug. 5.
Road closed near Diamond Watch Fire
Area and road closures near the Diamond Watch Fire have been implemented. Mapped by an infrared flight, the fire was reported at 341 acres Thursday, up from the 270 acres measured Tuesday. The fire is zero percent contained with much of the heat from the fire showing up on the south slope the Diamond Peak Ridge in Pend Oreille County, Washington.
Oldtown project gets funding
OLDTOWN — As a result of a five-fold increase in available funding for the state's Children Pedestrian Safety Program, 45 cities and towns throughout the state, including Oldtown, have been awarded a total of $10,000,000 in grants to build pedestrian projects. Oldtown received a $94,000 grant to fund a...
A little slice of heaven
"Just a lil slice of heaven," writes Emily Fuller of Sandpoint in sharing this Best Shot.
East Hope adopts new donation standards
EAST HOPE – City park upgrades and donations lead to new city standards coming into effect after the unanimous vote to accept a newly created draft of new standards the city will follow for park art piece donations. The donation of an art piece for the East Hope City...
Student safety takes a front seat
SANDPOINT – Plans to make safety a priority before school starts on Sept. 6 are coming to fruition at the Lake Pend Oreille School. With a new superintendent, come new policies and practices. Among them is the Superintendent Report, given by Dr. Becky Meyer at every trustee meeting. Meyer told the board that District Safety Task Force had met for the first time on July 11 and would continue to do so weekly, transitioning to monthly meetings after the start of the school year. During those first meetings, Meyer said the team outlined short-, mid- and long-term goals while leaving room for “ongoing matters.
NIC students take home prizes from INBRE Conference
It’s been a summer of science for nine students in North Idaho College’s biomedical research internship program – and a successful one at that. Six of this year’s Coeur d’Alene-based interns placed at the statewide competition at the Idaho IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence Conference Aug. 2 and 3 in Moscow.
Dr. Leo Raymond Newcombe Jr.
Dr. Leo Raymond Newcombe Jr. passed away on Aug. 2, 2022, in Vancouver, Washington. He was born April 5, 1949. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Bonners Ferry, Idaho. Details to be determined.
Geezer Forum headed to the Pine Street Woods
When was the last time you took a walk in the woods? Or sat on a bench in a small forested clearing – just sat and smelled the fresh air, watched a squirrel scamper up the fir tree, smiled at the 2 birds competing for bugs on the ground?
Sheila L. Schmidt
Sheila L. Schmidt passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022. She grew up and attended school in Sandpoint, Idaho, graduating in 1964. Sheila worked in the insurance industry her entire career and where she made many good friends. After retirement, Sheila and Leroy spent many years traveling in their RV, spending winters in Yuma, Ariz., and summertime at the Oregon coast. What fun that was.
Hayden standoff ends peacefully
COEUR d'ALENE — A Sagle man was arrested Wednesday evening following a standoff with law enforcement in Hayden. Kootenai County sheriff’s deputies arrested the suspect, Duke Huckabee, 49, at a residence in the 8900 block of Neufeld Road. Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris told The Press the incident...
Athol man to be sentenced for assault
ATHOL — An Athol resident will be sentenced later this month on an aggravated assault charge in connection to a confrontation over a snow plowing incident this past December. Brian Alfred Gibbs, 56, pled guilty to aggravated assault and the use of a deadly weapon in connection to the...
Joseph P. Henry, 61
Joseph P. Henry, 61, of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed away August 2, 2022, with his wife and family by his side. He was born May 17, 1961, in Chicago Illinois, the son of Joseph J. and Mary Ann Henry. He married Mary Smith on June 10, 1988, in Seoul, South Korea.
Teens injured in Highway 41 crash
Four teens were injured, some seriously, in a single vehicle collision Thursday morning south of Oldtown. The accident, which occurred about 10:26 a.m. near milepost 34.7 on Highway 41, blocked the roadway for about 90 minutes, Idaho State Police said in a press release. ISP officials said the accident occurred...
POAC’s Arts & Crafts Fair celebrates 50th anniversary
Most people who grew up in Sandpoint can’t remember a summer there wasn’t an Arts and Crafts Fair on the second weekend in August. That’s because there has been one for the last 50 years. But don’t think for a minute that this event is old. Over 100 artists selling innovative crafts and artwork are signed up to offer the most amazing, diverse, and creative items ever offered for sale in our area.
