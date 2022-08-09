ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
u.today

Shiba Inu to Rise? Here's Shiba Inu Dev's Response to User Who Wants SHIB to "Go Up"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Layer 1 Conflux Blockchain Changes Algorithm to Receive ETH Miners: Details

u.today

Shiba Inu: Mysterious "Buying" Activity Spotted, Here's What Happened

u.today

Ethereum Might Hit $2K in Coming Weeks; Here's Key Factor per This Analyst

u.today

BTC Traders Aim at $17,000, Cardano Priced “More Aggressively,” BabyDoge Spikes 20% on Potential Major Exchange Listing: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. According to Coinbase’s orderbook, Bitcoin traders and investors are aiming at the $17,000 price range as the king crypto previously tested the lowest price in almost two years. The last time such a bid-side tilt in the orderbook was seen was back in March 2020, when Bitcoin hit its absolute lows after the bull run of 2017. However, Bitcoin and events around it have not shown any reasons as to why it is going to plunge back below $20,000. And rightly so: as reported by U.Today earlier today, Bitcoin surged to an intraday high of $24,010 on the Bitstamp exchange at 12:48 a.m. UTC.
u.today

Bitcoin Coming to Central Banks? Barry Silbert Explains Why Blackrock News Is Big Deal

In a recent tweet, Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert says that central banks around the world now have an "easy" and "safe" way to invest in Bitcoin. Earlier today, BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, announced the launch of a private trust tailored to sophisticated investors that allows them to gain direct exposure to Bitcoin.
u.today

Ankr (ANKR) Surges Almost 50% in One Hour, Here's Why

u.today

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spikes 250% After Massive 312 Billion SHIB Whale Purchase

u.today

Only 394 Million SHIB Burned This Week, Here's Why Mechanism Is Not Effective

u.today

Ethereum Might Give You More Profit Than Bitcoin, Here's How

u.today

Ethereum (ETH) on Its Way to $2,100, Top Trader Says

u.today

Ancient Crypto Whales Return to Accumulating Cryptocurrencies, Here's Why

u.today

Ethereum Merge Confirmed on September 15, Here's What's Happening with Price

u.today

+135.2% in July, Is RECT TOKEN on the Way to the Moon?

The primary purposes of the RECT token include trading, cryptocurrency exchange, and payment of goods and services within the Telegram application. The RECT Token was officially launched on May 19, and since then the cryptocurrency has not stopped growing, and it is obvious, I have already explained here the reasons why the RECT cryptocurrency, continues to grow without limits. In July the cryptocurrency added 135% to its value, going from $0.089 on July 1 to $0.21 on July 30.
u.today

Bitcoin Just Surged to $24,000. Here's Why

u.today

Chirpley Initial DEX Offering Announced by Uplift DAO

Decentralized microinfluencer marketplaces unlock new marketing opportunities: What is Chirpley?. Uplift, a mainstream crypto launchpad designed to streamline the fundraising for early-stage Web3 products, is going to hold a token sale for the first-ever decentralized influencer marketplace. Chirpley IDO kicks off on Uplift. According to the official announcement shared by...
u.today

Here's What Happened During Curve Finance's Hijacking That Put Funds at Risk

